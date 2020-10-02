Here’s a sneak peek at some of the best motorhomes for the new-model year!

Even in the shadow of a global pandemic, RVing is going stronger than ever. It’s the safest and most economical way to explore the countryside, whether on a coast-to-coast trek or a weekend jaunt to a local RV park. That’s why manufacturers continue to answer the call for more: more space, more gadgets, more options, etc. But the current climate also means you may not get the chance to venture out to an RV show to see the latest and greatest. So, we’re bringing the show to you and are here to offer you a peek behind the curtain on some of the 2021 models that have caught our eye so far. Enjoy the show!

American Coach

The luxurious American Eagle 45K is built on the Freightliner XCM chassis with a fully integrated Liberty Bridge, making for increased strength and storage capabilities. Inside, you’ll find streamlined European-style cabinetry, residential Samsung appliances throughout and custom-designed seating. The 45K features a spacious living area with opposing seating, a chef-friendly galley and a Samsung Family Hub refrigerator. A large master suite gives way to a sweeping master bath with dual sinks and a large shower. Updates for 2021 include an all-new exterior, front cap, décor and plenty of surprises inside. MSRP: $749,346.

Coachmen

Coachmen says its popular Concord Class C has been completely redesigned to feel more like a Class A diesel pusher while still retaining the Concord’s nimble driving profile. The rear Air Ride suspension system makes it easy to operate, while the zero-overhand fiberglass molded front cap now features a panoramic auto-glass window. The full-body paint and chrome wheels and mirrors add to the feeling of a much higher-priced coach. Inside, you’ll find solid-surface countertops, a freestanding dinette and a galley that includes a two-burner induction cooktop, over-the-range convection microwave and 10-cubic-foot refrigerator. Added touches, like the wireless phone charging station, instant water heater, 50-amp shorepower with energy management station and dual low-profile A/Cs, are indeed evocative of a pricier diesel pusher. MSRP:

Approximately $160,000.

Dynamax

Class C manufacturer Dynamax has resurrected a name not seen on new-RV lots since the early 2000s. The all-new Europa 31SS bursts on to the scene sporting a Freightliner M2-106B chassis featuring a Cummins B 6.7-liter turbodiesel rated for 360 hp and 800 lb-ft torque. Answering the consumer call for a compact Super C, Dynamax says the 31SS will be the shortest floorplan available on the Freightliner chassis. There is still plenty of space for a walk-around king bed, 16-cubic-foot residential fridge, large 36-by-36-inch shower and up to eight sleeping positions. The impressive list of features continues with an 8-kW Onan diesel generator; 2,800-watt Pure Sine Wave Inverter; dual ducted, low-profile 15,000-Btu air conditioners with heat pumps, dual-pane frameless windows, a tankless water heater, Winegard ConnecT 2.0 and multiplex wiring. Popular options include two 100-watt solar panels, a combination washer/dryer, driver and passenger swivel seats, and dual power theater seats. MSRP: N/A.

Holiday Rambler

Two all-new Class A’s from Holiday Rambler are turning heads for all the right reasons. The Nautica 35MS is built on the all-new Delta Foundation chassis. The quad-slide 35MS features a large master-suite (the largest in its class, according to the company) at the rear of the coach with spacious wardrobe storage across the rear of the coach. The 35MS has a patio-side dinette, full-featured residential galley and a great amidships entertainment center. MSRP: Starts at $287,355.

The flagship Armada 44LE is built on the Freightliner XCM chassis with Titan Bridge and features a host of high-end amenities inside and out. Fossil painted cabinetry and large windows make this spacious 44-footer feel open and inviting. The living area is outfitted with exclusive Apex furniture, a large galley countertop and a mid-coach half-bath. At the rear of the coach is a spa-like master bath that houses a massive 51-inch shower. MSRP: Starts at $447,933.

Leisure Travel Vans

For those who like to bring their bikes along, the nimble 2021 Wonder Rear Twin Bed features a pass-through storage garage large enough to fit two full-size bicycles. Inside are separate areas to live, eat and sleep with a three-piece dry bathroom, a large galley and a table that can be mounted in the front living space as well as the rear bedroom. New standard features for 2021 include a pull-out pantry, flip-down towel bar in the shower, new baggage compartment latches, magnetic accessory rail in the galley, a rear storage power receptacle, dual 6-volt AGM batteries with 2,000-watt pure sine wave inverter, soft-close drawers, surge protector and a touchscreen control system with smartphone connectivity. New options for 2021 include dual 12-volt lithium coach batteries, a cashmere cabinetry color, and a 4-kW generator with auto start and auto changeover. MSRP: Starts at $125,710.

Newmar

Newmar has been quite busy, offering a long list of exciting updates to its extensive motorhome lineup.

The Bay Star, along with all other gas-powered Class A’s from Newmar, will be offered on Ford’s new F-series chassis powered by a 7.3-liter V-8. The quad-slide Bay Star 3626 ($172,956) now features Carefree awnings, plus options for a Truma system and a Suburban Elite 3 Series gas cooktop.

The all-new Canyon Star 3719 ($238,770) is now built on the Freightliner front-engine diesel chassis and features new front and rear caps, a newly designed instrument panel and cockpit, and a completely redesigned interior.

The company’s flagship King Aire stands out even more now with Viking-brand appliances, a Samsung 8K TV in the living area, Euro-style cabinetry, quartz counter-tops, a taller interior height and a new entry door and front stepwell area. The King Aire 4531 ($1,296,080) shown here is a bath-and-a-half floorplan with a residential shower and large bedroom.

Finally, the Supreme Aire Super C is now available in five floorplans on the Freightliner M-2 112 chassis; the Supreme Aire 4575 ($574,229) boasts a flowing footprint perfect for entertaining.

Pleasure-Way

The popular Tofino is back for 2021, allowing owners to pop the top for additional sleeping capacity. Built on the RAM ProMaster 1500 chassis with a 136-inch wheelbase, the Tofino measures less than 18 feet long and blends sporty styling and large storage capacities, along with two separate sleeping areas, for a motorhome with endless possibilities. The Tofino is minimalistic yet still features cutting-edge technology like two 100 Ah lithium coach batteries, a 2,000-watt inverter, multiplex wiring, a touchscreen control panel with remote, real-time amperage meter and available 200-watt solar package. An incredible 70 cubic feet of rear cargo storage offers ample space for bikes, golf clubs, or camping gear, while the optional roof rack can accommodate additional gear. MSRP: $73,450.

Thor Motor Coach

Thor is adding two all-new floorplans to its lineup of Palazzo diesel pushers. The Palazzo 33.6 goes big, with what the company calls a “massive” 86-inch residential-style galley with plenty of counterspace, an 80-inch “Mega” Dream Dinette with a wider table and four seat belts and a 10.1-inch touchscreen dash radio with Bluetooth and satellite radio — all in a sub-35-foot “National Park Friendly” footprint featuring new Studio Collection Interiors. MSRP: N/A.

The Palazzo 37.5 is a bath-and-a-half floorplan with opposing slides designed to open up the interior for entertaining. Once open, guests will enjoy the fireplace and retractable 50-inch TV, leatherette inclining theater seating with footrests and upgraded interior. A stackable washer/dryer is now standard. MSRP: N/A.

Thor has also rolled out sister AWD Class C motorhomes, the Compass and the Gemini. Both of these compact smooth operators are based on the Ford Transit chassis and powered by the 3.5-liter V-6 EcoBoost. The Compass 23TW ($117,450) features a Dream Dinette and flip-up queen bed with seating underneath housed in a full-wall slide; the Gemini 23TE ($116,925) is bedecked with an amidships Murphy Bed and a large rear bath.

Winnebago

Class B motorhomes continue to gain in popularity, which is no surprise to Winnebago, which has made some big changes to two of its popular Class B motorhomes.

The 2021 4WD Revel features livability enhancements designed to make adventure more luxurious than ever. Inside, cabinet and dinette improvements enhance the optics and add safety measures. The redesigned galley features improved storage, a flip-up counter extension and a relocated, 20% larger fridge than before. Also new is a hydronic heating system and Bluetooth-controlled awning, plus an exterior table has been added. MSRP: $174,906.

The Solis 59PX is known for its pop-top roof extension, but 2021 includes some key upgrades, such as a Coleman-Mach 10 NDQ air conditioner and a new quiet Cummins-Onan 2,800-watt gas generator. Built on the extended 3500 RAM chassis, the Solis also contains a versatile “gear garage” in the rear. MSRP: N/A.

