Four-wheel drive, lithium batteries, pop-up beds and screened-in patio areas are just some of the highlights of these exciting, compact motorhomes.

Whether you’re downsizing or simply looking for a small motorhome that can double as a daily driver, a Class B should warrant your attention. Gone are the days of a simple couch that converts into a bed and a cooler in the back; today’s Class B’s can have it all, from luxurious residential appointments to the latest audio/video components to solar power and lithium battery technology to help keep things powered up while off the grid. Class B’s are a great conduit for adventure, and are essentially the Swiss army knife of the motorhome world — they’re good at just about everything, once you accept the size limitations. Remember, a true Class B uses a readily available van as a starting point, so the so-called B-plus motorhomes (which are built on cutaways, making them Class C motorhomes by definition) need not apply here. We’ve broken down some of the top motorhomes into categories based on our favorite features, but we’re sure you’ll find many of these models apply to most situations.

OFF-THE-BEATEN-PATH MOTORHOMES

Just because you have a motorhome doesn’t mean you’re content with posh RV resorts and perfectly level concrete pads. Sometimes the path to happiness is unpaved. These two motorhomes allow you to go wherever the road takes you … and beyond. With 4WD capabilities, these motorhomes are a great way to get off the beaten path and follow your adventurous spirit.

Winnebago Revel

Mercedes-Benz is generally synonymous with luxury. But with 4WD? Perhaps not so much. The Winnebago Revel, with a well-equipped MB Sprinter chassis emboldened with 4WD, is making it possible to reach out-of-the-way sites and attractions with aplomb.

The Revel includes low-range electronic stability and traction control, in addition to active brake assist, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and four-wheel ABS. The cab features a stereo/rearview monitor system with a 10.25-inch screen, adjustable seats, plenty of cup holders and 12-volt DC power points.

The Revel’s interior is truly versatile, with a Flex bed, pull-up dinette table, all-in-one gear closet and wet bath. The flooring is easy to clean, while the ABS plastic wall coverings are durable and built to last. LED ceiling lights and a soft-vinyl ceiling lend a residential feel, and a Truma AquaGo hydronic heating system with a digital thermostat keeps the interior nice and cozy. As a further nod toward the adventurer, a 200-watt solar panel and 2,000-watt power inverter come standard. The rear of the interior houses a power lift bed that can be raised to utilize the 140-cubic-foot gear garage, perfect for storing adventure gear and camping supplies. Owners can also opt to take advantage of the metal roof rack for additional storage options.

Chassis Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Engine 3.0-liter V-6 turbodiesel

GVWR 9,050 lbs

Exterior length 19′ 7″

Exterior height w/AC 10′

Freshwater cap 21 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 5 gal (cassette toilet)/21 gal

Base MSRP $163,292 641-585-3535, www.winnebagoind.com

Storyteller Overland

Built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, the Storyteller Overland MODE4x4 Adventure Van features an adaptive floorplan and user-friendly conveniences. Highlights include the Volta M-Power lithium-ion energy storage system, four-season insulation, hydronic heating, Groovelounge system that includes two three-point harnesses for travel and can convert to a bed or a lounge, and rear garage area. The galley is equipped with an electric cooktop, flip-up sink, fridge and storage. Base MSRP: $149,783. www.storytelleroverland.com

MOTORHOMES THAT BRING THE OUTSIDE IN

Many of us began our love of the outdoors while camping in a tent before moving up to a towable and finally graduating to a motorhome. But that doesn’t mean your passion for natural surroundings, cool breezes and the sounds of local wildlife needs to be compromised. All motorhomes can get you back to basics, but any one of these is a great choice to appreciate nature’s wonder … with modern conveniences and luxury, to boot.

Roadtrek Zion

Built on the RAM ProMaster 3500 chassis, the Roadtrek Zion features everything an adventurer needs for an extended stay. The rear of the Zion offers a comfortable area to dine, watch TV or sleep, with a full entertainment center and a rear lounge that easily transforms into a king-size sleeper. The Zion is available in two configurations: rear twin beds or a sofa bed. The former features an impressive amount of storage with drawers under the bench seats and an open aisle with tie-downs for transporting large items such as bikes or kayaks. The latter floorplan offers a rear-facing sofa. The Zion’s galley includes a stainless-steel sink, two-burner stove, 3.1-cubic-foot refrigerator, a large pot/pan drawer and pull-out pantry for storage. A fully enclosed wet bathroom is a welcome addition. But, for those who prefer life a little more adventurous, the Zion can be optioned with the Explorer package, which includes an EcoTrek 400 lithium power module system, 300 watts of solar panels, underhood generator and Voltstart charging management system. Also included in the Explorer package are side and rear screens to allow you to keep the doors open while keeping any unwanted bugs out.

On the road, the ProMaster chassis provides safety and convenience. The Stability Program includes wind assist, sway assist, drift compensation, trailer-sway control, traction control, rollover mitigation, electronic stability control and hill-start assist. In the cab, a Uconnect 3 system features AM/FM/satellite radio, plus navigation and a 5-inch touch screen.

Chassis RAM ProMaster

Engine 3.6-liter V-6

GVWR 9,350 lbs

Exterior length 20′ 9″

Exterior height w/AC 9′ 5″

Freshwater cap 37 gal

Black-water cap 9.6 gal

Gray-water cap 20 gal

Base MSRP $101,681 888-762-3873, www.roadtrek.com

Embassy RV Sportsman

Sporting marine composite materials, a lithium-ion battery system and a generous amount of storage, the Embassy RV Sportsman is another solid Class B option. Embassy’s exclusive rear porch with tent enclosure adds 26 square feet of living space. The porch, tent and steps with handrail fold out from the rear doors and are said to set up in about 5 minutes. And with features like the 32-inch HDTV with swing-out bracket and the swivel-mounted refrigerator/freezer, you’ll be able to entertain guests outside the motorhome while tailgating or gathering with friends. Base MSRP: $102,840. www.embassyrv.com

Regency RV National Traveler

With optional side- and rear-door insect screens, Regency RV National Traveler owners can have a view of the natural setting all around them. The 7-foot, 4-inch interior height adds to the open feeling of the floorplan, while the solid-surface counters, ultraleather furniture, hardwood cabinetry and the Firefly multiplex system remind you that you’re camping in luxury. Base MSRP: $102,474. www.regencyrv.com

MOTORHOMES WITH LIVABILITY-PLUS

One of the true hallmarks of a motorhome is livability. Being self-contained in a motorhome for extended periods of time is what separates a coach from a coupe, after all. These motorhomes take livability up a notch by offering comfort and convenience features that are truly appreciated.

Pleasure-Way Tofino

A motorhome is self-limiting in terms of size, so what to do when you run out of floor space but still want to bring along the family? Pop the top, of course. The Pleasure-Way Tofino takes camping to another level … literally. Lifting the manual pop-top reveals the 49-by-72-inch overhead bunk, creating a second sleeping space while opening up the galley and living area. The minimalistic design of the Tofino is sure to delight anybody who has ever uttered the phrase “van life.” The interior includes a galley area, rear folding seat and storage … and that’s about it. The end result is an open adventure vehicle, complete with 70 cubic feet of rear cargo space, more than enough room to bring along your favorite toys (an optional roof rack ups the storage ante). But minimalism doesn’t mean Pleasure-Way has scrimped on convenience; galley appointments include an induction stove, stainless-steel sink, AC/DC refrigerator and a laminate countertop. Nor has the manufacturer held back on cutting-edge technology, as the Tofino includes two 100-Ah lithium house batteries, a 2,000-watt inverter, multiplex wiring, a touch-screen control panel with remote, real-time amperage meter and an available 200-watt solar package. Plus, the bunk can sleep two and includes a USB port for charging devices and a remote to control the interior lighting. Van life, indeed.

Chassis RAM ProMaster

Engine 3.6-liter V-6

GVWR 8,550 lbs

Exterior length 17′ 9″

Exterior height w/rack 8′ 6.5″

Freshwater cap 16 gal

Black-/gray-water cap N/A; 8 gal

Base MSRP $70,850 800-364-0189, www.pleasureway.com

Coach House Arriva

One of the most appreciated features on a motorhome that nobody talks about is the toilet. We didn’t buy our motorhomes to use dirty pit toilets at the campground, after all. But, in the realm of Class B’s, available space generally dictates a wet-bath arrangement, wherein the toilet and shower share the same space. The Mercedes-Benz-based Coach House Arriva changes that with a separate shower and toilet — also known as a dry bath — in the rear of the motorhome. The area features a toilet and sink curbside and a surprisingly spacious walk-in shower and wardrobe streetside. A door separates the space from the living area of the motorhome.

But the Arriva is more than a dry throne on wheels; it combines luxury and user-friendliness. Inside, cabinets have solid-wood doors and push-button hardware, while the dual twin beds/seating positions are ultraleather and feature thick back pillows (and can be combined to form a king-size sleeper). The galley is equipped with a convection microwave, fold-down sink, gas cooktop and 6-cubic-foot three-way refrigerator. A fold-down extension in front is great for board games or could even be used as a workstation. The Arriva features Mercedes-Benz driver assist systems, including collision prevention and bind-spot assistance. A touch-screen stereo with integrated Garmin GPS highlights the cockpit.

Chassis Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Engine 3.0-liter V-6 turbodiesel

GVWR 11,030 lbs

Exterior length 24′ 2″

Exterior height w/AC 9′ 8″

Freshwater cap 31 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 13/20 gal

Base MSRP $160,000 941-200-3063, www.coachhouserv.com

OTHER COOL CLASS B MOTORHOMES

These motorhomes can’t be lumped into any specific category (OK, they could, but we think they warrant their own listing). If you’re looking to turn heads on the road and in camp, check out these cool cruisers.

Thor Sequence

Euro-style cabinets, comfortable seating, residential vinyl flooring and a soft-touch ceiling. Wait, this is a Class B, right? The Thor Sequence has all that and more. The 20K floorplan is equipped with an expanding sofa bed and refrigerator streetside, while a flip-up countertop and galley area are on the curbside. The rear wet bath and wardrobe can be sectioned off by closing a door, maximizing privacy when you need it the most. The Sequence also maximizes technology, including a Rapid Camp+ multiplex wiring control, 1,000-watt inverter, 190-watt solar charging system, Truma Combi hydronic heating system and optional lithium batteries. There’s also a Winegard ConnecT 2.0 4G/WiFi system in the vehicle for anyone who’s looking to get off the grid but needs to stay connected. Adventure enthusiasts will surely appreciate the standard Thule components, including the power awning with integrated LED lighting, roof ladder and roof rack system, plus a rear-door bicycle rack. Cab conveniences on the RAM ProMaster chassis include a 7-inch touch-screen dash stereo, backup monitor and cruise control. A 24-inch LED TV is located on a swivel mount near the galley.

Chassis RAM ProMaster

Engine 3.6-liter V-6

GVWR 9,350 lbs

Exterior length 20′ 11″

Exterior height w/AC 9′ 5″

Freshwater cap 26 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 13.5/13.3 gal

Base MSRP $93,125

800-860-5658, www.thormotorcoach.com

Sportsmobile Sprinter RB

Sportsmobile has been building van conversions for nearly 60 years. The manufacturer offers a variety of configurations, on your choice of chassis: Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, RAM ProMaster, Ford Transit or Chevy Express van. Pictured is the Sprinter RB with Penthouse Top. Interior features on all Sportsmobile vehicles vary, but buyers can generally opt for all the amenities of home. Base MSRP: $109,821. www.sportsmobile.com

Airstream Interstate Grand Tour

Airstream’s Interstate Grand Tour checks off plenty of boxes: it’s cool, it’s iconic and it features available island-inspired, Tommy Bahama style. Oh, and buyers can also opt for 4WD on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis. The unique Tommy Bahama Bar, expanded galley and workstation highlight the interior, which also offers a wet bath and seat belts for seven, including the cab positions. Base MSRP: $195,722. www.airstream.com

