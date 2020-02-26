With MSRPs less than $250,000, these 10 Class A motorhomes will have fellow RVers convinced you spent much more

When shopping for a new Class A motorhome, it’s surprising how quickly the costs can add up. Entertainment upgrades, ride and handling enhancements, and even things like appliances and HVAC systems can add a fair amount to the bottom line. In fact, after selecting just a few options, you may find yourself with a busted budget and forced to make concessions on desired features. But, with a little searching, you can find the perfect Class A. We’ll even make it easy for you: The following well-equipped Class A motorhomes can be had for $250,000 or less. And, though that’s not exactly a small sum of money, these motorhomes provide a lot of bang for the buck.

Coachmen

The Mirada 35OS keeps buyers happy outside and in. The exterior entertainment center means twilight movie time, while the propane hook up for a barbecue grill will help keep moviegoers well-fed. The 20-foot awning features integrated speakers for the outside TV; the speakers are also Bluetooth-capable and can be connected to a smart device. Exterior pass-through storage compartments provide room for all your camping gear. Once inside, opposing slides in the living room provide plenty of space for entertaining. The large sofa, theater seating and oversized dinette all make it easy to watch either of the two living-area TVs (one of which is a 50-incher). Ample counterspace, a residential refrigerator and pantry help you feel at home in the galley area, while the bedroom closes off from the rest of the motorhome and features a walk-around king bed with end tables and charging ports on both sides, plus nearby plumbing and wiring for a stackable washer/dryer.

Additional Highlights

5.5 kW Generator | Hydraulic Levelers | Dual 15,000-Btu A/Cs with heat pumps | Soft-close drawer guides | Drop-down bunk

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine 6.8-liter V-10

GVWR 22,000 lbs

Exterior length 36′ 10″

Exterior height w/AC 12′ 5″

Freshwater cap 70 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 45 gal/

45 gal

Base MSRP $158,000

574-825-8225 | www.coachmenrv.com

Entegra

Buyers in search of a more refined ride should consider Entegra Coach’s Emblem motorhomes. The Emblem is outfitted with the manufacturer’s E-Z Drive Elite ride and handling package that features a computer-balanced driveshaft, jounce bumpers, a standard rear stabilizer bar, heavy-duty front stabilizer bar and SACHS shock absorbers. But, the Entegra looks good, too, thanks to the standard full-body paint, frameless windows, slideout toppers and LED marker lights. Inside, the triple slide Emblem 36H can be outfitted with a large 120-inch reclining sofa and comes standard with an electric fireplace, 50-inch TV on a lift and a residential refrigerator. The bedroom features a wardrobe, dresser, TV cabinet and room for optional washer/dryer. All that with what Entegra claims is an industry-best two-year limited, three-year structural warranty.

Additional Highlights

Carpeted pass-through basement storage compartments with side-swing aluminum baggage doors | Thetford Sani-Con Turbo macerator system | Hardwood ceiling features | Exterior entertainment center | Sofa bed and recliner | Roomy 36-by-42-inch shower | Raised-panel cabinet doors

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine 6.8-liter V-10

GVWR 24,000 lbs

Exterior length 38′ 8″

Exterior height w/AC 12′ 7″

Freshwater cap 72 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 40 gal/

90 gal

Base MSRP $181,043

800-517-9137 | www.entegracoach.com

Fleetwood

Built on the manufacturer’s Ford F-53-based Power Platform chassis, the brand-new Fleetwood Fortis is available in two floorplans. The 34MB shown here offers an impressive amount of sleeping positions, with the king bed in the rear and the 72-inch sofa and dinette in the living area, plus the drop-down queen bed in the cockpit. Tech lovers will appreciate the whole-house energy management system; IllumaPlex multiplex control with app; Alpine radio with 10-inch display, satellite radio and Android Auto/Apple Car Play compatibility; and the 40-inch smart TV with Amazon Fire TV. Residential appointments like a stainless-steel farmhouse sink, integrated pantry, electric fireplace and CPAP storage above the bed make it easy to call the Fortis home for extended periods of time.

Additional Highlights

Aluminum wheels | 2,000-watt inverter | Auto generator start | Bilstein steering-stabilizer system | WiFi Ranger Sky 4 system | 100-watt Solar panel

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine 6.8-liter V-10

GVWR 22,000 lbs

Exterior length 35′ 9″

Exterior height w/AC 12′ 10″

Freshwater cap 100 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 50 gal/50 gal

Base MSRP $160,890

800-854-1344 | www.fleetwoodrv.com

Forest River — Georgetown

An extra bathroom is always a welcome feature whenever entertaining company and the Georgetown GT7 36D7 delivers on that front with a spacious private rear master bath with his-and-hers sinks and a roomy 42-by-30-inch shower, plus a half-bath located amidships. A large driver’s side slideout houses the theater seating and dinette, perfect for viewing the 43-inch LED TV. The galley is equipped with a residential 18-cubic-foot refrigerator and large farmhouse sink, while the bedroom features a dresser, wardrobe and an option for a washer/dryer.

Additional Highlights

Exterior LED TV | Integrated seat and skylight in shower | Soft Touch Comfort furniture | Backup and side-view cameras | Four full-body paint options

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine 6.8-liter V-10

GVWR 24,000 lbs

Exterior length 37′ 11″

Exterior height w/AC 13′ 2″

Freshwater capacity 96 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 52 gal/

52 gal

Base MSRP $194,157

574-367-3285 | www.forestriverinc.com

Holiday Rambler

The aptly named Vacationer is available in five floorplans with a variety of options to make sure your vacation is memorable. The 35K is a bath-and-a-half floorplan offering an open configuration that’s great for entertaining. The living area features a pantry, dinette and 82-inch sofa, plus a 40-inch LED TV above an electric fireplace. The galley is outfitted with a residential refrigerator, three-burner cooktop and convection microwave. The amidships half-bath is easily accessible for guests, while the full, private bath in the rear runs the entire width of the motorhome just off the master bedroom. In the bedroom, dual wardrobes flank the dresser with a 32-inch TV, or buyers can opt for a washer/dryer combo in lieu of one of the wardrobes. The walkaround king bed features a nightstand on each side.

Additional Highlights

2,000-watt inverter | WiFi Ranger booster | 100-watt solar panel | Exterior 40-inch TV | Drop-down queen bed | 50-amp energy-management system | Multiplex system with 7-inch touch screen

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine 6.8-liter V-10

GVWR 22,000 lbs

Exterior length 36′ 3″

Exterior height w/AC 12′ 10″

Freshwater cap 100 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 42 gal/

58 gal

Base MSRP $187,254

800-854-1344 | www.holidayrambler.com

Jayco

With a 120-inch panoramic windshield, high-gloss fiberglass walls and a seamless crowned fiberglass roof, the Precept Prestige looks, well, prestigious at a glance. Upon further inspection, buyers will find that looks are not deceiving in this case. The 36U is equipped with Jayco’s JRide Plus, which nets heavy-duty front and rear stabilizer bars, a computer-balanced driveshaft, jounce bumpers and SACHS shocks. Inside, the 84-inch ceiling height lends an open feeling, while a living-room slide contains the dinette and expandable L-shape sofa, the latter of which is situated across from the 39-inch LED TV and electric fireplace. The galley is highlighted by a residential 21-cubic-foot refrigerator and water-filtration system. A half-bath aids in entertainment duties, while an available washer/dryer is always appreciated for campsite laundry services. The bedroom is outfitted with plenty of storage and closet space, aided by the king bed’s location in the motorhome’s second slideout, while the rear full-bath is large enough for two to coexist while getting ready in the morning.

Additional Highlights

Standard full-body paint | Thetford Sani-Con Turbo macerator | Carpeted pass-through basement storage with side-swing aluminum baggage doors | Raised-panel cabinet doors | Infotainment dash stereo | Backup and side-view cameras | Slideout awning toppers

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine 6.8-liter V-10

GVWR 24,000 lbs

Exterior length 38′ 2″

Exterior height w/AC 12′ 7″

Freshwater cap 72 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 72 gal/

50 gal

Base MSRP $174,750

574-825-5861 | www.jayco.com

Newmar

Newmar recognizes that motorhomes, like residential homes, are often sold based on the kitchen and bedroom. The galley of the Canyon Star 3722 looks like a model home, with a new backsplash design above the polished solid-surface countertops and stainless-steel double-bowl sink. The handmade wood cabinetry helps lend a high-end, residential feel, and the integrated shelving and pantry further that message. The rear bedroom is of the retreat variety, with a Samsung LED TV with Sony Blu-ray player, plus a pillowtop king bed or available Sleep Number adjustable mattress. A large dresser and a lit wardrobe offer space for clothing and accessories, and buyers can opt for a washer/dryer. The living area is no slouch, either, with two jackknife sofas and a dinette, plus a second LED TV and Blu-ray player.

Additional Highlights

Backup and side-view camera system | Full-body Masterpiece Finish paint | LED ceiling lights | Multiplex lighting control | Concealed cabinet-door hinges | Available residential refrigerator, washer/dryer, heated holding tanks

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine 6.8-liter V-10

GVWR 26,000 lbs

Exterior length 37′ 11″

Exterior height w/AC 12′ 11″

Freshwater cap 75 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 40 gal/

60 gal

Base MSRP $186,508

800-731-8300 | www.newmarcorp.com

Thor Motor Coach

Designed for travels with a larger group, the Miramar 35.4 features three slideouts, one-and-a-half bathrooms and a sleeping capacity of up to eight happy campers. The roomy master “suite” includes a Tilt-A-View inclining bed mechanism, 32-inch TV, dresser and wardrobe, and the option to add a stackable washer/dryer. The galley is equipped with a high-output gas and induction cooktop, solid-surface countertops and an 11-cubic-foot residential refrigerator. There’s an 87-by-60-inch sofa bed and theater seat (a triple-theater-seat option is available) in the living area, along with a drop-down overhead sleeping area and 72-inch Dream Dinette. The cockpit boasts a 10.1-inch touch screen dash radio with Bluetooth, integrated Axxera navigation and satellite radio.

Additional Highlights

Rapid Camp+ multiplex wiring control system with 7-inch touch screen | Tankless water heater | Exterior 40-inch TV, plus soundbar and stereo | Solar Prep | Winegard ConnecT WiFi Extender | 158 cubic feet of exterior storage

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine 6.8-liter V-10

GVWR 22,000 lbs

Exterior length 37′

Exterior height w/AC 12′ 11″

Freshwater cap 100 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 80 gal/ 80 gal

Base MSRP $192,750

800-860-5658 | www.thormotorcoach.com

Tiffin

At a hair below the $250,000 threshold for this roundup, the Allegro RED 340 33AL is also the only diesel pusher herein. The RED is Tiffin’s entry-level diesel pusher that delivers many appointments offered in higher-end diesels. Built on the manufacturer’s proprietary PowerGlide Chassis, the RED’s Cummins ISB diesel is rated at 340 hp and 700 lb-ft torque, while the air-ride suspension smooths the pavement for an improved driving experience. The three-slide floorplan offers plenty of open space, plus storage galore. Appliances are name-brand, and all counters are solid-surface. The soft-touch vinyl ceiling, LED lighting, tile-like flooring and raised-panel cabinets are all luxury, and the Truma AquaGo instantaneous water heater, available washer/dryer and available dinette with computer workstation make for a pleasant motorhome experience. Tiffin motorhomes are backed by a one-year limited warranty, plus a year of roadside service.

Additional Highlights

Exterior TV | 8 kW Cummins Onan generator | Galley pantry | Ceiling-mounted speakers in cockpit | In-dash navigation system | Available overhead front bunk | Memory-foam king mattress

Chassis PowerGlide

Engine Cummins ISB 6.7L

GVWR 28,000 lbs

Exterior length 35′ 2″

Exterior height w/AC 12′ 8″

Freshwater cap 70 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 50 gal/

65 gal

Base MSRP $246,500

256-356-8661 | www.tiffinmotorhomes.com

Winnebago

Winnebago’s popular Adventurer lineup returns for 2020 with six family-friendly floorplans. The 29B features a full-wall slideout and free-flowing floorplan perfect for entertaining or simply for lounging. Between the 48-by-60-inch sofa bed and BenchMark dinette, five seat belts ensure the whole family travels in safety. The Adventurer is loaded with features and amenities typically found in diesel pushers, including full-body paint, chrome mirrors, Corian galley countertops, Primera-covered furnishings and MCD solar/blackout roller shades. A tandem sliding door separates the rear bedroom from the rest of the motorhome, creating a private space for mom and dad. Galley highlights include a double-bowl stainless-steel sink with bamboo covers, a gas/induction range-top combo and a double-door refrigerator with raised-panel doors. A 39-inch LED TV entertains in the lounge and an available powered drop-down bed increases sleeping capacity.

Additional Highlights

Available side-view cameras | 10-inch Touch screen cockpit stereo with Bluetooth | OnePlace systems center | LED ceiling lights | Pantry baskets in galley | Water-purification system

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine 6.8-liter V-10

GVWR 22,000 lbs

Exterior length 30′ 3″

Exterior height w/AC 12′ 2″

Freshwater cap 70 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 40 gal/

61 gal

Base MSRP $160,551

641-585-3535 | www.winnebagoind.com