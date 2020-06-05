A roundup of the best new motorhomes with bunk beds so you can include everyone on your next camping trip!

Family. It’s why many of us decided to join the ranks of RVing. Whether it began in a pickup truck, a tent, a towable trailer or in a motorhome (lucky you!), family togetherness is certainly a driving force among motorhome owners. We’re fortunate enough to own a motorhome and are eager to share our experiences with those closest to us. What better way to recruit a new motorhome group than to show them the benefits first-hand?

In order to accommodate a whole herd of ramblers, a bunkhouse is a great place to start. These floorplans are conducive to bringing along the kids and grandkids and can even offer the greatest pillow forts imaginable for the little ones. Often including its own entertainment system and located just steps away from the facilities or late-night snacks, the bunkhouse area in a motorhome will make everybody a happy camper before bedding down for the night. But as you’ll see, these motorhomes are much more than empty shells with cots for your kinfolk; rather, they offer luxury and amenities the whole family will enjoy.

Class A Gas Motorhomes with Bunks

When considering the most bang for your buck, it’s tough to beat a gas-powered Class A. They offer all the comfort and amenities of more expensive models at a price point that won’t buck your budget. Here are three top contenders:

Winnebago Vista

The Winnebago Vista 31 B features a full-wall slide that opens up the interior. An optional StudioLoft bed ups the sleeping capacity, while a removable pedestal table in the cab offers versatility for game night.

Parents will love:

Child seat tether anchor in the forward-facing dinette seat | Vinyl flooring throughout for easy cleanup | Sliding door room divider from master to bunk area | Primera ultraleather seating | Available solar panels and battery charger (up to 450 watts)

Kids will love:

Bunk area includes two DVD players with 10.1-inch LCD monitors and headphones | USB ports throughout | Available exterior entertainment center with 32-inch TV and speakers | Tailgate Package for the ultimate grilling experience includes exterior refrigerator, portable grill, sink and paper-towel holder, among other conveniences

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine 6.8L V-10

GVWR 18,000 lbs

Exterior length 31′ 2″

Exterior height w/AC 12′ 2″

Freshwater cap 70 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 43 gal/59 gal

Base MSRP $146,512

641-585-3535, winnebago.com

Jayco Alante 29F

Decked out in what the company calls “Modern Farmhouse” style, the Jayco Alante 29F’s vinyl flooring, versatile interior and upgraded JRide suspension offer easy family living on the road and at the RV park. Bunk beds, an optional overhead bunk in the cockpit and exterior entertainment center highlight the offerings. MSRP: $122,183. jayco.com

Fleetwood Southwind 37F

With bunk beds that covert to a wardrobe and seating for a TV gaming center, the Fleetwood Southwind 37F is a two-full-bathroom floorplan with amenities to spare. A residential refrigerator, induction cooktop and three TVs inside (plus one outside) make this a luxury bunkhouse worth considering. MSRP: $217,000. fleetwoodrv.com

Super C Motorhomes with Bunks

A conventional Class C motorhome is pretty much a bunkhouse by definition. The cabover bed area tells us so (with a few exceptions, of course). But we’ve decided to up the ante and include only so-named “Super C” motorhomes, because, hey, it says “super” in the title. It doesn’t hurt that these motorhomes are also well-known for good-ol’ stump-pullin’ muscle.

Dynamax DX3

The 2021 Dynamax DX3 37BH is built on the Freightliner M2-106 chassis with a Cummins engine boasting a powerful 350 hp and 1,150 lb-ft of torque — and it can tow up to 20,000 pounds. The 37BH features up to 10 sleeping positions when equipped with the optional cabover bunk, including a king-size bed, two bunks, sofa bed and Dream Dinette.

Parents will love:

Cut and buffed full-body paint exterior | Roof-integrated armless patio awning with LED lighting and wind sensors | Solid-surface countertops and nightstands | 16-cubic-foot residential refrigerator with ice maker | Aqua-Hot 400D hydronic system | 8.0-kW Onan Diesel Generator | 2,800-watt pure sine wave inverter/charger

Kids will love:

USB charging ports throughout | Entertainment center with a built-in fireplace and 50-inch TV | Two CD/DVD players with monitors in bunk beds | 32-inch exterior TV with DVD stereo and speakers | Winegard ConnecT Wi-Fi extender

Chassis Freightliner M2-106

Engine Cummins 9L ISL turbodiesel

GVWR 33,000 lbs

Exterior length 39′ 2″

Exterior height w/AC 12′ 9″

Freshwater cap 94 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 52 gal/52 gal

Base MSRP $325,739

888-295-7859, dynamax.com

NeXus Triumph 35TSC

Built on the International MV chassis and powered by a Cummins ISB 6.7-liter diesel, the NeXus Triumph 35TSC offers a 10,000-pound towing capacity, 300 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque, and sleeping for nine. The dual-slide motorhome is built for the long haul, utilizing full steel-cage construction, Azdel composite on the exterior and interior, residential HVAC system ductwork and gelcoat vacuum laminated fiberglass. Parents will love:

Generous exterior storage with struts and slam-latch luggage doors | King bed in rear bedroom | 11.2-cubic-foot residential refrigerator | 1,000-watt inverter | Rear backup camera | Electric patio awning with LED lighting | Glazed maple raised-panel hardwood cabinets | Linoleum flooring for easy cleanup Kids will love:

Windows in bunk area | Storage drawers beneath bunks | 40-inch LED TV in living room | Cabover bunk “fort” | Available exterior entertainment center with 32-inch LED TV Chassis International MV series

Engine Cummins 6.7L ISB

GVWR 24,500 lbs

Exterior length 36′ 1″

Exterior height w/AC 12′ 6″

Freshwater cap 75 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 43 gal/43 gal

Base MSRP $186,432

855-786-3987, nexusrv.com Newmar SuperStar 4058 The first thing you’ll notice about the Newmar SuperStar 4058 is the exterior’s full-paint Masterpiece finish. Once inside the motorhome, a full-wall slide opens up the footprint for entertaining, and two streetside 30-by-72-inch bunks should delight the kiddos. But most everybody will appreciate the attention to detail, glazed hardwood cabinets, solid-surface countertops and seating options in the front salon. MSRP for the Super Star starts at $339,924. newmar.com

Renegade Verona 40VBH

The Verona 40VBH combines the elegance of the famous Italian city with the muscle of Freightliner’s M2 chassis. Part of the rear curbside slideout, the bunkhouse offers plenty of room for the little ones to spread out within easy reach of the 19-cubic-foot residential fridge and across from the spacious bathroom. MSRP starts at $314,853. renegaderv.com

Diesel-Pusher Motorhomes with Bunks

Diesel pushers are renowned for their versatile floorplans, longevity and the best of the best comfort-based appointments. And let’s not forget luxury. When it comes to fine living, these motorhomes include the whole range of amenities … and then some.

Foretravel Realm LVB

The name says it all: The LVB stands for Luxury Villa Bunk. This premium luxury Realm FS6 LVB motorhome leaves no stone unturned when it comes to comfort and convenience. From the two full baths to the premium appliances to the latest in Spartan chassis’ driver safety technology, the Realm takes top-shelf to a whole new level. The smooth-riding Spartan chassis is backed by a 3-year/50,000-mile warranty, while the coach is protected by a 2-year/24,000-mile limited warranty.

Parents will love:

All flat-floor slideouts | Aqua-Hot 600D hydronic system | Reference-level electronics | Apollo exterior paint | Solid Natural Walnut wood package | Quartz countertops | LED accent lighting | Two 2,800-watt inverters | Electric floor heat | Dishwasher drawer | Exterior freezer and entertainment system | Upgraded water pump so both showers can be used simultaneously

Kids will love:

Each bunk features: 32-inch LED TV | Blu-ray player and headphones | Individual climate control | Window with power shade | Multicolored indirect rope lighting | Multiplex controls | Storage cabinets and drawers | Cubby with charging station for electronics

Chassis Spartan K4

Engine Cummins 15L ISX

GVWR 54,000 lbs

Exterior length 45′

Exterior height w/AC 13′ 2″

Freshwater cap 127 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 55 gal/115 gal

Base MSRP $1,270,550

800-955-6226, foretravel.com

Newell Coach

The luxurious 2021 Newell Show Coach #1697 is a quad-slide floorplan with a “flat-floor” layout that provides two full bathrooms and 550 square feet of living space. Four roof-mounted AC’s help with climate control, and all appliances are name brand. Quartz countertops combine with Knotty Maple laminate cabinetry throughout to offer an upscale loft atmosphere. The new Newell cockpit features new easy-view 15-inch touch-screen monitors.

Parents will love:

Intrepid coach-management system | Modern, light-gray interior | Waterfall edge on master bath countertop | Dish drawer | Aqua-Hot hydronic system | Wolf induction cooktop | GE Monogram refrigerator/freezer | Heated Alaska gray-stone tile flooring | Premium leather seating | Electric steering assist | Power washer in passenger-side engine bay

Kids will love:

Total of six TVs, including a flip-down monitor with headset for each bunk | Full bathroom directly across from the bunk beds | Alexa-controlled house management functions (with adult supervision) | Marantz A/V receiver, Gallo surround speakers for immersive movies/gaming in front salon

Chassis Newell Custom Chassis

Engine Cummins 15L X15

GVWR 63,300 lbs

Exterior length 45′

Exterior height w/AC 13′ 3″

Freshwater cap 143 gal (std)/184 gal (opt)

Black-/gray-water cap 143 gal combined (std)/184 gal combined (opt)

Base MSRP $2,200,000, fully equipped

918-542-3344, newellcoach.com

Entegra Aspire 44R

Embracing entertainment technology with six TVs, including one each for the dual bunks, the Entegra Aspire 44R is sure to keep everybody on board happy. Two full bathrooms, a master “retreat” with a king bed and flexible seating options in the living area make it easy for the whole tribe to call the Aspire home. MSRP: $438,665. entegracoach.com

Holiday Rambler Endeavor 38N

A popular bunkhouse floorplan for many years, Holiday Rambler’s Endeavor 38N features a number of upgrades for the 2021 model year. Built on the Freightliner XCM chassis with a Titan Bridge Foundation, features include improved ride and handling, 265 watts of solar power, Wi-Fi and cellular boosters, and a collision mitigation system. MSRP: $335,000. holidayrambler.com

For even more bunkhouse-model motorhomes, read our article A Lot of Bunk.