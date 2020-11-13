2020 Readers’ Choice Award Winners!

You voted for your favorite RV products, services, and destinations, and here are the winners

MOTORHOMES

Class A Motorhome

Gold: Tiffin Motorhomes

Silver: Winnebago Industries

Bronze: Newmar Corp.

Class B Motorhome

Gold: Winnebago Industries

Silver: Airstream USA (Thor Industries)

Bronze: Coachmen RV (Forest River)

Class C Motorhome

Gold: Winnebago Industries

Silver: Tiffin Motorhomes

Bronze: Jayco

ACCESSORIES & SUPPLIES

Aftermarket Entertainment System

Gold: Sony USA

Silver: Kenwood USA

Bronze: Winegard

Backup Camera

Gold: Garmin International

Silver: Furrion

Bronze: Voyager (ASA Electronics)

Surge Protector/Power Protection

Gold: Progressive Industries

Silver: Power Defender (Camco)

Bronze: Surge Guard (Southwire)

Brake Actuator/Auxiliary Braking System

Gold: Blue Ox

Silver: Roadmaster

Bronze: RVi brake

HVAC/Comfort System

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Aqua-Hot

Bronze: Atwood (Dometic)

Dinghy Vehicle

Gold: Jeep Wrangler

Silver: Honda CR-V (Note: 2015 and newer models are not approved by the manufacturer for dinghy towing)

Bronze: Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Engine-Performance Product

Gold: Banks Power

Silver: K & N Engineering

Bronze: 5 Star Tuning

Fuel Additive

Gold: Lucas Oil Products

Silver: Sea Foam

Bronze: Sta-Bil (Gold Eagle)

Holding-Tank Chemical

Gold: Aqua-Kem (Thetford)

Silver: Camco

Bronze: Happy Campers

Motorhome Awning

Gold: Carefree of Colorado

Silver: Dometic

Bronze: Girard Systems

Motorhome Battery

Gold: Interstate Batteries

Silver: DieHard

Bronze: ACDelco

Motorhome Chassis

Gold: Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp.

Silver: Ford F-53

Bronze: Spartan RV Chassis

Motorhome Cleaning Product

Gold: Meguiar’s

Silver: Armor All

Bronze: Mother’s

Motorhome Cover

Gold: ADCO by Covercraft

Silver: Camco

Bronze: Coverking

Motorhome Engine Oil

Gold: Mobil 1

Silver: Shell Rotella

Bronze: Pennzoil

Motorhome Generator

Gold: Cummins Onan

Silver: Honda Recreational Generators

Bronze: Generac Power Systems

Motorhome Water Heater

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Suburban (Airxcel)

Bronze: Truma AquaGo

Motorhome Refrigerator

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Norcold

Bronze: Furrion

Motorhome Tires

Gold: Michelin RV Tires

Silver: Goodyear RV Tires

Bronze: BFGoodrich

Motorhome Toilet

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Thetford

Bronze: Nature’s Head Composting Toilet

RV Satellite Hardware

Gold: Winegard

Silver: DISH Tailgater (KING)

Bronze: Other (KING)

RV Satellite Provider

Gold: DISH Network

Silver: DirecTV

Bronze: Shaw Direct

Tire-Pressure Monitoring System

Gold: TireMinder (Valterra)

Silver: Truck System Technologies

Bronze: EEZ RV Products

Tow Dolly

Gold: Roadmaster

Silver: Master Tow

Bronze: Kar Kaddy (Demco Products)

Tow Bar

Gold: Blue Ox

Silver: Roadmaster

Bronze: Demco Products

SERVICE & TRAVEL

Fuel Station

Gold: Pilot Flying J

Silver: Love’s Travel Stops

Bronze: Costco

RV Campground or Resort

Gold: The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Silver: Hilton Head Island Motorcoach Resort

Bronze: Ocean Lakes Family Campground

RV Casino Resort

Gold: Seven Feathers RV Resort

Silver: WinStar World Casino and Resort

Bronze: Pechanga Resort Casino

Sit-Down Restaurant

Gold: Cracker Barrel

Silver: Texas Roadhouse

Bronze: Olive Garden

Best State or Province in Which to RV

Gold: Florida

Silver: Colorado

Bronze: California

Favorite U.S. National Park

Gold: Yellowstone National Park

Silver: Grand Canyon National Park

Bronze: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Favorite Canadian National Park

Gold: Banff National Park

Silver: Glacier National Park

Bronze: Jasper National Park