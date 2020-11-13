2020 Readers’ Choice Award Winners!

By
MotorHome Staff
-
Motor Home 2020 Readers' Choice Awards

You voted for your favorite RV products, services, and destinations, and here are the winners

MOTORHOMES

Class A Motorhome

Gold: Tiffin Motorhomes
Silver: Winnebago Industries
Bronze: Newmar Corp.

Class B Motorhome

Gold: Winnebago Industries
Silver: Airstream USA (Thor Industries)
Bronze: Coachmen RV (Forest River)

Class C Motorhome

Gold: Winnebago Industries
Silver: Tiffin Motorhomes
Bronze: Jayco

ACCESSORIES & SUPPLIES

Aftermarket Entertainment System

Gold: Sony USA
Silver: Kenwood USA
Bronze: Winegard

Backup Camera

Gold: Garmin International
Silver: Furrion
Bronze: Voyager (ASA Electronics)

Surge Protector/Power Protection

Gold: Progressive Industries
Silver: Power Defender (Camco)
Bronze: Surge Guard (Southwire)

Brake Actuator/Auxiliary Braking System

Gold: Blue Ox
Silver: Roadmaster
Bronze: RVi brake

HVAC/Comfort System

Gold: Dometic
Silver: Aqua-Hot
Bronze: Atwood (Dometic)

Dinghy Vehicle

Gold: Jeep Wrangler
Silver: Honda CR-V (Note: 2015 and newer models are not approved by the manufacturer for dinghy towing)
Bronze: Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Engine-Performance Product

Gold: Banks Power
Silver: K & N Engineering
Bronze: 5 Star Tuning

Fuel Additive

Gold: Lucas Oil Products
Silver: Sea Foam
Bronze: Sta-Bil (Gold Eagle)

Holding-Tank Chemical

Gold: Aqua-Kem (Thetford)
Silver: Camco
Bronze: Happy Campers

Motorhome Awning

Gold: Carefree of Colorado
Silver: Dometic
Bronze: Girard Systems

Motorhome Battery

Gold: Interstate Batteries
Silver: DieHard
Bronze: ACDelco

Motorhome Chassis

Gold: Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp.
Silver: Ford F-53
Bronze: Spartan RV Chassis

Motorhome Cleaning Product

Gold: Meguiar’s
Silver: Armor All
Bronze: Mother’s

Motorhome Cover

Gold: ADCO by Covercraft
Silver: Camco
Bronze: Coverking

Motorhome Engine Oil

Gold: Mobil 1
Silver: Shell Rotella
Bronze: Pennzoil

Motorhome Generator

Gold: Cummins Onan
Silver: Honda Recreational Generators
Bronze: Generac Power Systems

Motorhome Water Heater

Gold: Dometic
Silver: Suburban (Airxcel)
Bronze: Truma AquaGo

Motorhome Refrigerator

Gold: Dometic
Silver: Norcold
Bronze: Furrion

Motorhome Tires

Gold: Michelin RV Tires
Silver: Goodyear RV Tires
Bronze: BFGoodrich

Motorhome Toilet

Gold: Dometic
Silver: Thetford
Bronze: Nature’s Head Composting Toilet

RV Satellite Hardware

Gold: Winegard
Silver: DISH Tailgater (KING)
Bronze: Other (KING)

RV Satellite Provider

Gold: DISH Network
Silver: DirecTV
Bronze: Shaw Direct

Tire-Pressure Monitoring System

Gold: TireMinder (Valterra)
Silver: Truck System Technologies
Bronze: EEZ RV Products

Tow Dolly

Gold: Roadmaster
Silver: Master Tow
Bronze: Kar Kaddy (Demco Products)

Tow Bar

Gold: Blue Ox
Silver: Roadmaster
Bronze: Demco Products

SERVICE & TRAVEL

Fuel Station

Gold: Pilot Flying J
Silver: Love’s Travel Stops
Bronze: Costco

RV Campground or Resort

Gold: The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
Silver: Hilton Head Island Motorcoach Resort
Bronze: Ocean Lakes Family Campground

RV Casino Resort

Gold: Seven Feathers RV Resort
Silver: WinStar World Casino and Resort
Bronze: Pechanga Resort Casino

Sit-Down Restaurant

Gold: Cracker Barrel
Silver: Texas Roadhouse
Bronze: Olive Garden

Best State or Province in Which to RV

Gold: Florida
Silver: Colorado
Bronze: California

Favorite U.S. National Park

Gold: Yellowstone National Park
Silver: Grand Canyon National Park
Bronze: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Favorite Canadian National Park

Gold: Banff National Park
Silver: Glacier National Park
Bronze: Jasper National Park

