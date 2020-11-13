2020 Readers’ Choice Award Winners!

You voted for your favorite RV products, services, and destinations, and here are the winners
MOTORHOMES
Class A Motorhome
Gold: Tiffin Motorhomes
Silver: Winnebago Industries
Bronze: Newmar Corp.
Class B Motorhome
Gold: Winnebago Industries
Silver: Airstream USA (Thor Industries)
Bronze: Coachmen RV (Forest River)
Class C Motorhome
Gold: Winnebago Industries
Silver: Tiffin Motorhomes
Bronze: Jayco
ACCESSORIES & SUPPLIES
Aftermarket Entertainment System
Gold: Sony USA
Silver: Kenwood USA
Bronze: Winegard
Backup Camera
Gold: Garmin International
Silver: Furrion
Bronze: Voyager (ASA Electronics)
Surge Protector/Power Protection
Gold: Progressive Industries
Silver: Power Defender (Camco)
Bronze: Surge Guard (Southwire)
Brake Actuator/Auxiliary Braking System
Gold: Blue Ox
Silver: Roadmaster
Bronze: RVi brake
HVAC/Comfort System
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Aqua-Hot
Bronze: Atwood (Dometic)
Dinghy Vehicle
Gold: Jeep Wrangler
Silver: Honda CR-V (Note: 2015 and newer models are not approved by the manufacturer for dinghy towing)
Bronze: Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Engine-Performance Product
Gold: Banks Power
Silver: K & N Engineering
Bronze: 5 Star Tuning
Fuel Additive
Gold: Lucas Oil Products
Silver: Sea Foam
Bronze: Sta-Bil (Gold Eagle)
Holding-Tank Chemical
Gold: Aqua-Kem (Thetford)
Silver: Camco
Bronze: Happy Campers
Motorhome Awning
Gold: Carefree of Colorado
Silver: Dometic
Bronze: Girard Systems
Motorhome Battery
Gold: Interstate Batteries
Silver: DieHard
Bronze: ACDelco
Motorhome Chassis
Gold: Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp.
Silver: Ford F-53
Bronze: Spartan RV Chassis
Motorhome Cleaning Product
Gold: Meguiar’s
Silver: Armor All
Bronze: Mother’s
Motorhome Cover
Gold: ADCO by Covercraft
Silver: Camco
Bronze: Coverking
Motorhome Engine Oil
Gold: Mobil 1
Silver: Shell Rotella
Bronze: Pennzoil
Motorhome Generator
Gold: Cummins Onan
Silver: Honda Recreational Generators
Bronze: Generac Power Systems
Motorhome Water Heater
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Suburban (Airxcel)
Bronze: Truma AquaGo
Motorhome Refrigerator
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Norcold
Bronze: Furrion
Motorhome Tires
Gold: Michelin RV Tires
Silver: Goodyear RV Tires
Bronze: BFGoodrich
Motorhome Toilet
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Thetford
Bronze: Nature’s Head Composting Toilet
RV Satellite Hardware
Gold: Winegard
Silver: DISH Tailgater (KING)
Bronze: Other (KING)
RV Satellite Provider
Gold: DISH Network
Silver: DirecTV
Bronze: Shaw Direct
Tire-Pressure Monitoring System
Gold: TireMinder (Valterra)
Silver: Truck System Technologies
Bronze: EEZ RV Products
Tow Dolly
Gold: Roadmaster
Silver: Master Tow
Bronze: Kar Kaddy (Demco Products)
Tow Bar
Gold: Blue Ox
Silver: Roadmaster
Bronze: Demco Products
SERVICE & TRAVEL
Fuel Station
Gold: Pilot Flying J
Silver: Love’s Travel Stops
Bronze: Costco
RV Campground or Resort
Gold: The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
Silver: Hilton Head Island Motorcoach Resort
Bronze: Ocean Lakes Family Campground
RV Casino Resort
Gold: Seven Feathers RV Resort
Silver: WinStar World Casino and Resort
Bronze: Pechanga Resort Casino
Sit-Down Restaurant
Gold: Cracker Barrel
Silver: Texas Roadhouse
Bronze: Olive Garden
Best State or Province in Which to RV
Gold: Florida
Silver: Colorado
Bronze: California
Favorite U.S. National Park
Gold: Yellowstone National Park
Silver: Grand Canyon National Park
Bronze: Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Favorite Canadian National Park
Gold: Banff National Park
Silver: Glacier National Park
Bronze: Jasper National Park