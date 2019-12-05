The cream of the crop of all things motorhome, as voted by you, our readers

We here at MotorHome pride ourselves on providing readers with the best travel, tech and lifestyle for the RV enthusiast. But the fact remains that it is you, the reader, who drives us.

After all, the best endorsements are those made by the people sitting around your campfire after a long day of fun. Every year, we ask our readers — a good deal more than 100,000 strong — to submit their favorites of all things motorhome, and you never disappoint. We say “Thank you” to the thousands of happy campers who voted online, and offer a hearty “Congratulations” to our winners.

But, the fun doesn’t stop there. We invite you all to continue the discussion and let us know your thoughts at [email protected] Who knows? We might even publish your letter in a future issue.

So, without further ado, we present the 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards. And the winners are …

Motorhomes

Class A Motorhome Manufacturer

Gold: Tiffin Motorhomes

Silver: Winnebago Industries Inc.

Bronze: Newmar Corp.

Class B Motorhome Manufacturer

Gold: Winnebago Industries Inc.

Silver: Airstream

Bronze: Coachmen



Class C Motorhome Manufacturer

Gold: Winnebago Industries Inc.

Silver: Tiffin Motorhomes

Bronze: Jayco

Accessories & Supplies

Aftermarket Entertainment System

Gold: Sony

Silver: Kenwood

Bronze: Winegard

Backup Camera

Gold: Furrion

Silver: ASA Electronics

Bronze: Rear View Safety

Brake Actuator/Auxiliary Braking System

Gold: Blue Ox

Silver: Roadmaster Inc.

Bronze: SMI Manufacturing (Demco)

HVAC/Comfort System

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Aqua-Hot

Bronze: Atwood (a division of Dometic)

Dinghy Vehicle

Gold: Jeep Wrangler

Silver: Honda CR-V

Bronze: Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Engine-Performance Product

Gold: Banks Power

Silver: 5-Star Tuning

Bronze: BD Diesel Performance

Fuel Additive

Gold: Lucas Oil Products

Silver: Sea Foam

Bronze: AMSOIL

Fuel Station

Gold: Pilot Flying J

Silver: Love’s Travel Stops

Bronze: Costco

Holding-Tank Chemical

Gold: Thetford Aqua-Kem

Silver: Camco

Bronze: Happy Campers

Motorhome Awning

Gold: Carefree of Colorado

Silver: Dometic

Bronze: The Girard Group

Motorhome Battery

Gold: Interstate Batteries

Silver: ACDelco

Bronze: DieHard

Motorhome Chassis

Gold: Freightliner Custom Chassis

Silver: Ford

Bronze: Spartan Chassis

Motorhome Cleaning Product

Gold: Meguiar’s

Silver: Armor All

Bronze: Wash Wax All (Aero Cosmetics)

Motorhome Cover

Gold: ADCO (a division of Covercraft Industries)

Silver: Camco

Bronze: CoverKing

Motorhome Engine Oil

Gold: Mobil 1

Silver: Shell Rotella

Bronze: Pennzoil

Motorhome Generator

Gold: Cummins Onan

Silver: Honda

Bronze: Generac

Motorhome Refrigerator

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Norcold Inc. (a division of Thetford)

Bronze: Atwood (a division of Dometic)

Motorhome Tires

Gold: Michelin

Silver: Goodyear

Bronze: BFGoodrich

Motorhome Toilet

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Thetford

Bronze: SeaLand (a division of Dometic)

RV Satellite Hardware

Gold: Winegard

Silver: DISH Tailgater (KING)

Bronze: KING

RV Satellite Provider

Gold: DISH Network

Silver: DirecTV

Bronze: Shaw Direct

Tire-Pressure Monitoring System

Gold: TireMinder (Minder Research, a division of Valterra Products)

Silver: Truck System Technologies

Bronze: EEZ RV Products

Tow Bar

Gold: Blue Ox

Silver: Roadmaster

Bronze: Demco

Tow Dolly

Gold: Roadmaster

Silver: Master Tow Dolly

Bronze: Demco Kar Kaddy

Service & Travel

RV Campground or Resort

Gold: The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Silver: Hilton Head Island Motorcoach Resort

Bronze: Ocean Lakes Family Campground

RV Casino Resort

Gold: Seven Feathers RV Resort

Silver: WinStar World Casino and Resort

Bronze: Pechanga Resort Casino

Sit-Down Restaurant

Gold: Cracker Barrel

Silver: Texas Roadhouse

Bronze: Olive Garden

State or Province in Which to RV

Gold: Florida

Silver: Colorado

Bronze: Arizona