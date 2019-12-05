The cream of the crop of all things motorhome, as voted by you, our readers
We here at MotorHome pride ourselves on providing readers with the best travel, tech and lifestyle for the RV enthusiast. But the fact remains that it is you, the reader, who drives us.
After all, the best endorsements are those made by the people sitting around your campfire after a long day of fun. Every year, we ask our readers — a good deal more than 100,000 strong — to submit their favorites of all things motorhome, and you never disappoint. We say “Thank you” to the thousands of happy campers who voted online, and offer a hearty “Congratulations” to our winners.
But, the fun doesn’t stop there. We invite you all to continue the discussion and let us know your thoughts at [email protected] Who knows? We might even publish your letter in a future issue.
So, without further ado, we present the 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards. And the winners are …
Motorhomes
Class A Motorhome Manufacturer
Gold: Tiffin Motorhomes
Silver: Winnebago Industries Inc.
Bronze: Newmar Corp.
Class B Motorhome Manufacturer
Gold: Winnebago Industries Inc.
Silver: Airstream
Bronze: Coachmen
Class C Motorhome Manufacturer
Gold: Winnebago Industries Inc.
Silver: Tiffin Motorhomes
Bronze: Jayco
Accessories & Supplies
Aftermarket Entertainment System
Gold: Sony
Silver: Kenwood
Bronze: Winegard
Backup Camera
Gold: Furrion
Silver: ASA Electronics
Bronze: Rear View Safety
Brake Actuator/Auxiliary Braking System
Gold: Blue Ox
Silver: Roadmaster Inc.
Bronze: SMI Manufacturing (Demco)
HVAC/Comfort System
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Aqua-Hot
Bronze: Atwood (a division of Dometic)
Dinghy Vehicle
Gold: Jeep Wrangler
Silver: Honda CR-V
Bronze: Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Engine-Performance Product
Gold: Banks Power
Silver: 5-Star Tuning
Bronze: BD Diesel Performance
Fuel Additive
Gold: Lucas Oil Products
Silver: Sea Foam
Bronze: AMSOIL
Fuel Station
Gold: Pilot Flying J
Silver: Love’s Travel Stops
Bronze: Costco
Holding-Tank Chemical
Gold: Thetford Aqua-Kem
Silver: Camco
Bronze: Happy Campers
Motorhome Awning
Gold: Carefree of Colorado
Silver: Dometic
Bronze: The Girard Group
Motorhome Battery
Gold: Interstate Batteries
Silver: ACDelco
Bronze: DieHard
Motorhome Chassis
Gold: Freightliner Custom Chassis
Silver: Ford
Bronze: Spartan Chassis
Motorhome Cleaning Product
Gold: Meguiar’s
Silver: Armor All
Bronze: Wash Wax All (Aero Cosmetics)
Motorhome Cover
Gold: ADCO (a division of Covercraft Industries)
Silver: Camco
Bronze: CoverKing
Motorhome Engine Oil
Gold: Mobil 1
Silver: Shell Rotella
Bronze: Pennzoil
Motorhome Generator
Gold: Cummins Onan
Silver: Honda
Bronze: Generac
Motorhome Refrigerator
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Norcold Inc. (a division of Thetford)
Bronze: Atwood (a division of Dometic)
Motorhome Tires
Gold: Michelin
Silver: Goodyear
Bronze: BFGoodrich
Motorhome Toilet
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Thetford
Bronze: SeaLand (a division of Dometic)
RV Satellite Hardware
Gold: Winegard
Silver: DISH Tailgater (KING)
Bronze: KING
RV Satellite Provider
Gold: DISH Network
Silver: DirecTV
Bronze: Shaw Direct
Tire-Pressure Monitoring System
Gold: TireMinder (Minder Research, a division of Valterra Products)
Silver: Truck System Technologies
Bronze: EEZ RV Products
Tow Bar
Gold: Blue Ox
Silver: Roadmaster
Bronze: Demco
Tow Dolly
Gold: Roadmaster
Silver: Master Tow Dolly
Bronze: Demco Kar Kaddy
Service & Travel
RV Campground or Resort
Gold: The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
Silver: Hilton Head Island Motorcoach Resort
Bronze: Ocean Lakes Family Campground
RV Casino Resort
Gold: Seven Feathers RV Resort
Silver: WinStar World Casino and Resort
Bronze: Pechanga Resort Casino
Sit-Down Restaurant
Gold: Cracker Barrel
Silver: Texas Roadhouse
Bronze: Olive Garden
State or Province in Which to RV
Gold: Florida
Silver: Colorado
Bronze: Arizona