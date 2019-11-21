Motorhome Quick Tip: Palate Palette

Camping with a group and eating meals together usually involves post-meal group dishwashing, too. Like many campers, our cutlery is a mishmash of designs and it was difficult to keep straight which knives, forks and spoons belonged to which family. We solved this with a dab of nail polish on the cutlery with each family having a different color — ours has been purple for more than 40 years. When the children were young and a new family was brought into the camping group, their favorite activity was deciding which color was still available and their post-dishes job was to sort the cutlery and deliver it to the right family. Citrus orange, anyone? How about avocado green?

Rhonda van Heyst | Edmonton, Alberta, Canada