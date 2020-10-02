We had a mouse problem in our motorhome and discovered that one of their favorite points of entry was by climbing up the sewer hose into the water bay. I cut holes in two cheap toilet plunger ends from the Dollar Store and overlapped them, then inserted them into the opening around the sewer hose. And because mice can’t easily chew through steel wool or copper, I cut a copper pot scrubber and put it in the plunger. No more mice!

Nanci Dixon | via email