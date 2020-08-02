My solution for dull yellow plastic headlight lenses is to use Soft Scrub cleaning liquid rather than an expensive lens-polishing kit. You can see the results after I applied the product to a friend’s 19-year-old Geo Tracker. It only costs pennies and a little elbow grease to make them look like new.
Jim Evans | Stow, Ohio
MotorHome Quick Tip: Headlight Lens Restoration
