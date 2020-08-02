MotorHome Quick Tip: Headlight Lens Restoration

Jim Evans
Headlight, After Soft Scrub
Headlight Before Cleaning
Headlight before cleaning.

My solution for dull yellow plastic headlight lenses is to use Soft Scrub cleaning liquid rather than an expensive lens-polishing kit. You can see the results after I applied the product to a friend’s 19-year-old Geo Tracker. It only costs pennies and a little elbow grease to make them look like new.
Jim Evans | Stow, Ohio

