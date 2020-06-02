At left is a photo of the tire filler I use on my Tiffin Class A motorhome. The red line connects to the air source from the compressor, while the gauge is actually part of a cross tee with three finger valves. The black line has a Buick connector (quick-connect) that attaches to the valve stem so you don’t need to hold the line to the valve stem; control the finger valves as needed by the compressor. This MotorHome Quick Tip makes tire inflation easier than ever.
Fred Clark | via email
MotorHome Quick Tip: DIY Tire Fill
