MotorHome Quick Tip: DIY Tire Fill

At left is a photo of the tire filler I use on my Tiffin Class A motorhome. The red line connects to the air source from the compressor, while the gauge is actually part of a cross tee with three finger valves. The black line has a Buick connector (quick-connect) that attaches to the valve stem so you don’t need to hold the line to the valve stem; control the finger valves as needed by the compressor. This MotorHome Quick Tip makes tire inflation easier than ever.

Fred Clark | via email

MOTORHOME QUICK TIPS ARCHIVE

Read more tips and tricks for making motorhome travel easier, safer and more pleasurable, submitted by MotorHome readers, based on real-life RV experiences.

To submit an motorhome DIY tip of your own, email an explanation of the idea to [email protected] and attach at least one high-resolution photo.