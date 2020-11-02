MotorHome Quick Tip: DIY Table

Our Winnebago Vista LX 35F did not provide any table on or near the doghouse cover. Most aftermarket tables are too large and interfere with getting in and out of the driver’s seat, and they have storage issues. I needed a table to use for snacks while driving, at the campsite and a place for other objects. This table had to meet the following criteria:

The table could not alter the existing doghouse. It needed to be portable and break down and store easily (no screws used). Two functional shelves were a necessity.

The original cup holders were used to hold the support posts. The two support posts (based on the cup holder dimensions) were created on my lathe and the table shelves were made in an oval to maximize space. There are other materials purchased at a building supply store to make the support posts. Cup holders were added on the top table shelf with support dowels on the bottom shelf to increase the table height and stability and to support the cup holders. Each support post fits into a 4½ by 4½ by 1½-inch block. A hole was drilled in each block to fit the post. Each block was glued to the bottom of the top table shelf. The top table shelf fits into the blocks. The wood I used was cedar (light and strong). The non-slip silicone trivets and phone holder were purchased from Amazon.

Peter Kuczma | Yorktown Heights, New York