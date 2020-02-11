Whether you’re heading off on a day trip or a long adventure off-grid, chances are you’ll need some form of dual battery system. No matter what your charging requirements are, REDARC has the right 12-volt system to suit your vehicle.

To put it simply, your truck or motorhome comes fitted with one start battery, which can power your accessories, but you will quickly drain that battery and have issues when wanting to start your vehicle.

This is when the dual battery setup comes into play. Installing a second or “house” battery will give you around a day’s worth of power until it runs flat, and adding a battery charger to the setup will ensure that battery can be charged quickly while you’re driving.

REDARC Manager30 — the 6-in-1 solution

REDARC has been at the forefront of developing innovative products for the ever-changing automotive market.

The Manager30 is a state-of-the-art battery management system designed to charge and maintain secondary batteries by incorporating AC, DC, and solar inputs. It is a 30-amp battery charger that will charge your house battery up to 100%, and it is compatible with all common automotive battery types whatever their specific chemistry, making it ideal for RVs of any size with multiple battery banks.

Whether using lead acid, gel, calcium, AGM or lithium iron-phosphate batteries, the Manager30 represents a complete battery charging and maintenance solution.

The REDARC Manager30 operates like six products in one, making it a leader on the market:

Charges auxiliary batteries from the vehicle alternator while on the move

110V AC shore mains power charger

MPPT solar regulator

Battery isolator

Load disconnect controller

Includes a remote battery monitor

The Manager30 will also prolong the life of your batteries as it charges to supply the correct charge they need. Another nifty inclusion is that it will charge from both solar panels and the alternator simultaneously, and with in-built ‘Green Power Priority,’ the battery charger will automatically select solar charge first, taking the load off the vehicle’s alternator.

Ensuring your batteries are getting the correct charge is one thing, but monitoring them and having the peace-of-mind of a visual readout of this information and charge status is another. REDARC’s Manager30 battery management system takes the guesswork out of monitoring and managing your battery charge as you can simply read all the information on the screen and it allows you to see the full picture.

With the Manager30 you can see how much charge is going into your batteries, how much is left, and how fast you are using the battery power.

To find out more about the Manager30, visit REDARC at www.redarcelectronics.com