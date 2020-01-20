Sponsored Content: River Run RV Resort in Granby, Colorado

Enjoy the Best of Both Worlds at River Run
Get ready to discover a gorgeous getaway in Granby, Colorado, at River Run RV Resort. Here you get the best of both worlds as you embark into the great outdoors, or just stay onsite and enjoy our resort-style amenities.
This area is bursting with beauty, rugged adventures, and some much-needed relaxation. A place full of the rest and relaxation of nature, adrenaline pumping adventures, and endless memories.
Feed your need to camping, whether it’s in an RV or a cozy vacation rental. And stay where you never have to choose between rugged and relaxation. Choose River Run RV Resort and get the best of both worlds.
Grand Adventures Around Granby
Our amazing location is just minutes from downtown Granby, one of Colorado’s best kept secrets. Drive or take our shuttle service to enjoy a great selection of shops and restaurants, plus year-round activities such as rodeos, farmers markets, and fishing tournaments.
You can also visit the popular attractions at Rocky Mountain National Park and Winter Park, less than a 30 minute drive from our resort. Or spend the day exploring the must-see attractions of The Mile High City in Denver, less than two hours away.
Mountains of Amenities
At River Run, there’s no shortage of world-class to amenities to enjoy when you’re not out and about. We offer facilities that are perfect for planning big events like weddings or a family reunion with catering services available for your convenience.
Some of our featured amenities include:
- Headwaters Tavern
- Beach Entry Swimming Pool & Hot Tubs
- Trading Post General Store
- SunFit Wellness Center
- Glacier Lanes Mini Bowling Alley
- Elk Ridge Ballroom
- Apex Arcade
- Summit Bar & Grill
- Yoga Lawn
- Event Lawn & Amphitheater
- Welcome Center & Gift Shop
- Off-Leash Dog Parks
- Sport Court Complex
Camp or Glamp
Every journey needs a starting point, and at River Run, we have accommodations for every mountain getaway. Have a rustic tent adventure under the starry skies, or set up your RV on one of our spacious pull-through sites featuring full hookups and level concrete pads. Or experience a mountain retreat in a fully appointed vacation rental.
And in summer 2020, you can create your perfect glamping experience in one of our new Yurts, Conestoga Wagons, or Adventure Tents.
Reserve Your Stay Today
Book your reservation now for this year-round resort in Granby, Colorado for an upscale mountain getaway. Don’t choose between rugged and relaxing. Choose River Run RV Resort and get the best of both worlds.