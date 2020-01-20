Sponsored Content: River Run RV Resort in Granby, Colorado

Enjoy the Best of Both Worlds at River Run

Get ready to discover a gorgeous getaway in Granby, Colorado, at River Run RV Resort. Here you get the best of both worlds as you embark into the great outdoors, or just stay onsite and enjoy our resort-style amenities.

This area is bursting with beauty, rugged adventures, and some much-needed relaxation. A place full of the rest and relaxation of nature, adrenaline pumping adventures, and endless memories.

Feed your need to camping, whether it’s in an RV or a cozy vacation rental. And stay where you never have to choose between rugged and relaxation. Choose River Run RV Resort and get the best of both worlds.

Grand Adventures Around Granby

Our amazing location is just minutes from downtown Granby, one of Colorado’s best kept secrets. Drive or take our shuttle service to enjoy a great selection of shops and restaurants, plus year-round activities such as rodeos, farmers markets, and fishing tournaments.

You can also visit the popular attractions at Rocky Mountain National Park and Winter Park, less than a 30 minute drive from our resort. Or spend the day exploring the must-see attractions of The Mile High City in Denver, less than two hours away.

Mountains of Amenities

At River Run, there’s no shortage of world-class to amenities to enjoy when you’re not out and about. We offer facilities that are perfect for planning big events like weddings or a family reunion with catering services available for your convenience.

Some of our featured amenities include:

Headwaters Tavern

Beach Entry Swimming Pool & Hot Tubs

Trading Post General Store

SunFit Wellness Center

Glacier Lanes Mini Bowling Alley

Elk Ridge Ballroom

Apex Arcade

Summit Bar & Grill

Yoga Lawn

Event Lawn & Amphitheater

Welcome Center & Gift Shop

Off-Leash Dog Parks

Sport Court Complex

Camp or Glamp

Every journey needs a starting point, and at River Run, we have accommodations for every mountain getaway. Have a rustic tent adventure under the starry skies, or set up your RV on one of our spacious pull-through sites featuring full hookups and level concrete pads. Or experience a mountain retreat in a fully appointed vacation rental.

And in summer 2020, you can create your perfect glamping experience in one of our new Yurts, Conestoga Wagons, or Adventure Tents.

Reserve Your Stay Today

Book your reservation now for this year-round resort in Granby, Colorado for an upscale mountain getaway. Don’t choose between rugged and relaxing. Choose River Run RV Resort and get the best of both worlds.