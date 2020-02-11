Sponsored Content: Entegra Coach

By
-
Entegra Anthem 44W exterior

Entegra Coach prides itself on being the quietest riding, best handling coach on the market today. Period. Why is this statement a reality at Entegra Coach?Entegra Anthem 44W front view

Spartan Chassis

Every Spartan chassis comes with a best-in-class 3-year/50,000-mile transferable warranty, with no deductibles. Spartan chassis also boasts an industry-first limited lifetime warranty on the frame, as well as a Cummins 5-year/100,000-mile engine warranty, and an Allison 5-year/200,000-mile transmission warranty.

Exclusive X-Bridge™ Frame

Our exclusive X-Bridge frame adds even more floor strength and structural rigidity eliminating chassis flex and twisting; with it, the suspension—no, the chassis—absorbs road shock and vibration.

Entegra Cornerstone motorhome interior
Entegra’s 2020 Cornerstone 45B motorhome is spacious and well appointed.

Five-inch-thick Floors (Aspire-Cornerstone)

The industry’s thickest floor, starting with a ¾” 7-ply plywood for dramatic reductions in energy transmission, noise, and vibration.

Cabinets Installed Before Tile (Aspire-Cornerstone)

Cabinets are screwed directly into the wood, and tile is laid precisely around them. Other manufacturers place cabinets on top of the tile, which causes squeaks and cracking.

Entegra Cornerstone 45B bedroom
Large bed and plenty of closet space complete the master bedroom in the Entegra Cornerstone 45B.

Residential-style Walls and Roof (Aspire-Cornerstone)

Our roof combines crowned aluminum truss rafters on 16” centers with Flexfoil fiberglass insulation and ¾” plywood decking. Our walls, along with our front and rear caps, feature tucked and glued batting insulation—the same kind of fiberglass insulation found in sound-absorbing theater rooms.

Entegra Cornerstone motorhome interior front-to-back
The main living area in the 2020 Cornerstone 45B offers plenty of room for lounging and entertaining.

These items, combined with features such as Bilstein shocks, Michelin tires, E-Z Steer™ power steering assist, IFS, and more, give Entegra customers the quietest and best handling coaches on the road. Visit www.entegracoach.com to learn more.

Entegra Cornerstone motorhome bathroom sink
The bathroom in the Cornerstone 45B boasts twin sinks and a touch of elegance.
Entegra Cornerstone motorhome bathroom shower
Roomy shower stall in the Entegra Cornerstone 45B creates a spa-like experience.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMore from MotorHome

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here