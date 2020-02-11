Sponsored Content: Entegra Coach

Entegra Coach prides itself on being the quietest riding, best handling coach on the market today. Period. Why is this statement a reality at Entegra Coach?

Spartan Chassis

Every Spartan chassis comes with a best-in-class 3-year/50,000-mile transferable warranty, with no deductibles. Spartan chassis also boasts an industry-first limited lifetime warranty on the frame, as well as a Cummins 5-year/100,000-mile engine warranty, and an Allison 5-year/200,000-mile transmission warranty.

Exclusive X-Bridge™ Frame

Our exclusive X-Bridge frame adds even more floor strength and structural rigidity eliminating chassis flex and twisting; with it, the suspension—no, the chassis—absorbs road shock and vibration.

Five-inch-thick Floors (Aspire-Cornerstone)

The industry’s thickest floor, starting with a ¾” 7-ply plywood for dramatic reductions in energy transmission, noise, and vibration.

Cabinets Installed Before Tile (Aspire-Cornerstone)

Cabinets are screwed directly into the wood, and tile is laid precisely around them. Other manufacturers place cabinets on top of the tile, which causes squeaks and cracking.

Residential-style Walls and Roof (Aspire-Cornerstone)

Our roof combines crowned aluminum truss rafters on 16” centers with Flexfoil fiberglass insulation and ¾” plywood decking. Our walls, along with our front and rear caps, feature tucked and glued batting insulation—the same kind of fiberglass insulation found in sound-absorbing theater rooms.

These items, combined with features such as Bilstein shocks, Michelin tires, E-Z Steer™ power steering assist, IFS, and more, give Entegra customers the quietest and best handling coaches on the road. Visit www.entegracoach.com to learn more.