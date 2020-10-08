The Jayco Redhawk is one of the best values in its class. Riding on the Ford E-450 chassis, and with the addition of the JRide ride and handling package, the Redhawk makes the journey every bit as enjoyable as the destination.

While the Redhawk lineup offers a variety of seven great floorplans to fit the needs of couples and families alike, the all new 26M is gathering attention as the only gas E-450 motorhome with a Murphy bed.

The Redhawk 26M is loaded with unique features and tons of sleeping space in a package under 30 feet. Featuring a powered queen-sized Murphy bed, U-shaped dinette and overhead bunk with 750-pound capacity, the 26M has space to sleep the whole family. If sleeping space isn’t your top priority, swap out the U-shaped dinette for an optional theater sofa for more seating space. An entertainment center featuring a 50-inch TV and fireplace, as well as an outside kitchen beneath a 19-foot awning, make this an ideal coach for entertaining.

All Redhawk floorplans, including the new 26M, are now available in the popular Modern Farmhouse interior design. This gorgeous look is on trend with light cabinetry, barnwood accents and hand-selected residential details.

In addition to its great layout, unique features and beautiful interior design, the Redhawk 26M also features Jayco’s industry-exclusive 2+3 year warranty: A full 2-year limited warranty and 3-year structural limited warranty make this coach an excellent choice for those new to camping, as well as the most avid RVers.

For more information, visit Jayco.