Bring all the comforts of home along with you on your next adventure with the all-new, luxurious Class A Holiday Rambler Armada.

Don’t think of it as an RV. Think of it as your own private resort on wheels. Awarded Must-See RV for 2021 by RV Business, the Armada is available in three roomy layouts designed for residential-style living. Each layout includes an articulating king bed, spacious bathroom with his and her sinks, solid surfaces and hardwood cabinetry, porcelain tile flooring and ample exterior storage with “full pass through” fiberglass-lined compartments.

All three models are built on the XCM chassis from Freightliner and feature the exclusive Titan Bridge foundation, a custom-built solid steel structure that offers exceptional stability and strength and excellent use of space. The Armada comes equipped with extraordinary highlights including a 48” exterior TV, heated chrome exterior mirrors, dual fuel compartments with driver or passenger side fueling, and a standard 100-watt solar panel. Other features include the V-Ride sway control rear suspension, and a rear camera with one-way audio for safer and easier reversing.

“We are excited for customers to experience the Armada,” said Doug Miller, product manager for REV Recreation Group’s Class A products. “This high-end diesel motorhome offers extraordinary space and storage, along with luxury features to make it the perfect home away from home.”

The Armada is available in four exterior full-body vibrant paint options, three interior décor choices and four hardwood cabinetry varieties including the new Fossil from the Oceanfront Collection.

