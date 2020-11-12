Entegra Coach Ethos

The Ethos Class B motorhome is the newest addition to the luxurious line of Entegra Coach products

Riding on the RAM ProMaster 3500 chassis, with the addition of the E-Z Drive ride and handling package, the Ethos delivers a superior ride in a compact package.

In the Ethos cab, Ultraleather swivel driver and passenger seats with 6-way lumbar adjustment keep you comfortable for long drives. Smart features such as the 7 inch Pioneer infotainment center with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a backup camera make navigation a breeze.

The living area of the Ethos is modern and sleek with Tecnoform European-style high-gloss cabinetry, solid-surface kitchen countertops, residential vinyl flooring and a stainless-steel kitchen sink. Technology will keep you entertained even on rainy days with a 24-inch TV on a swivel bracket, BOSS dual-zone radio with Bluetooth, DVD and remote and Winegard Connect 2.0 4G/WIFI/Digital TV antenna. A Firefly Multiplex System delivers full coach control at the touch of the screen.

On the outside of the Ethos, power is on your side with an Onan 2800-watt generator and 190-watt roof-mounted GoPower solar panel with integrated control panel. Other great exterior features include a Thule armless patio awning with LED light strip, Thule bike rack and Thule roof rack with roof ladder.

In addition to the modern luxuries and technology, the Ethos also features Entegra Coach’s industry-leading 2+3 year warranty. A full 2-year limited warranty and 3-year structural limited warranty make this coach an excellent choice for those new to camping, as well as the most avid RVer.

For more information, visit entegracoach.com