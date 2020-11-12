Class A motorhomes are considered by many to be the ultimate upgrade, and for good reason. Class A’s generally have the most conveniences and comforts in the motorhome space, and are the largest of the motorhomes. It’s fun to drive looking out your living room windows, and when you stop, you’re home! Also, for many, the cost of admission to the Class A club is a barrier they have a hard time crossing. Most Class A motorhomes cost well north of $100,000, which is a tough nut to crack. But, Thor Motor Coach and Camping World have come up with an answer: the 2021 Freedom Traveler A27. While the A27 is an “entry-level” unit in the Class A space, it doesn’t feel like you’re giving up anything.

Inside Story

The interior of the Freedom Traveler is roomy and comfortable with the slides extended, adorned in cherry wood, tans and greys, with leatherette seating. There’s sleeping for six, including the short-queen master bed, dinette, jack-knife sofa and electrically lowering cabover bunk. The galley and the bath are accessible with the slides retracted, but the master bed foam mattress folds in half for the slide to retract, so extending that will be needed if stopping at a Flying J for the night. The galley isn’t over the top, but is well equipped, with usable counterspace, a 17-inch gas range with matching pot and pan drawer, 8-cu.ft. Norcold RV refrigerator and microwave oven. The neo-angled double-bowl stainless sink with rectangular bowls works well for larger pans. There is adequate space for a dish drainer next to the sink, but we’d recommend you get one with a spout-type drain to make it easier to use. There’s a ton of storage in the living space of this motorhome, even if there isn’t a full ton of occupant and cargo carrying capacity. Cabinets are placed above and below the solid surface counter, as well as a bank of cabinets from one end of the slideout to the other above the dinette and sofa. Smallish drawers pull out under the dinette seats.

The sofa and forward-facing dinette seats have seat belts for 6, with cup holders for every position. All the seating is comfortable; the couch faces galley wall mounted 40-inch HDTV. Seems like an odd place to mount the TV but it works, and couch viewers don’t have to crane their necks to see the TV. The driver’s and passenger’s seats spin around to become part of the living space, with a pedestal table in-between. Moving aft of the living space, the master bedroom and corner bath are adequate to get the job done, and a wise use of space. Remember, this is a short rig, designed to be able to easily get in and out of smaller campgrounds. The bedroom suite can be separated by a locking pocket door, or the bed alone can be isolated with a separate curtain to keep the bathroom available for the kids. Of course, the master bedroom is important, and it’s a bit of a squeeze but comfy. The short queen can be a bit tight for really tall folks, but it does the trick. Each side of the bed has an armrest-style bedside stand and charging ports. The bathroom features a 2 by 3-foot shower, toilet and vanity. It’s tight but workable, and leaving the door open and closing the master suite barn door makes it much easier. The linen closet and pantry is accessible with the barn door closed, but clothing needs to reside in the closet next to the refrigerator.

Behind the Wheel

The 2021 A27 is built on the new Ford F-53 motorhome chassis, which features the new 7.3-liter gas engine and six-speed transmission. What’s more noticeable is the new driver’s

cockpit and dashboard setup. The instrumentation and controls have been moved over from the Ford Super Duty trucks to the F-53, which is a great improvement. After all, when driving the Lincoln Highway, you want to be comfortable and have every convenience easily accessible while taking in the sights through the large one-piece windshield! An Axxera 10-inch in-dash stereo handles

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a multi-view camera system. Once parked at the campsite, leveling is as simple as pushing a button.The passenger plays an essential role as navigator and communications officer, and the sliding dashboard workstation is ideal for these duties. 120-volt and 12-volt receptacles keep the electronics powered up.



The Outside Story

The outside of the Freedom Traveler is simple but useful. Exterior storage includes some passthrough compartments for thinner and longer items, like fishing poles, surf boards and the like. The A27’s 13-foot electric awning with integrated LED lighting makes for a nice patio space, which also features a 27-inch flat screen TV and stereo soundbar for really fun outside entertainment. Got bigger toys? The 8,000-pound rated hitch (not tow rating) can pull along a small boat, jet skis, or hold a bike rack.

The Final Word

Sometimes it’s the little things that stand out in a motorhome, and there were many little things that pleased us on the A27. For instance, Thor has incorporated a small pull out drawer in the entry steps for all those little things you’d like to reach from the door, like pet leashes and pick-up bags, along with the pet-link multipurpose tie-down outside the door. There were plenty of power and charging receptacles throughout the rig. The cup holders were thoughtfully placed, along with an ample sized cockpit tray on the engine doghouse. An electrically powered windshield shade and sunvisor is a great high-end touch that’s not expected in an entry-level motorhome. And, Winegard’s ConnecT 2.0 4G and Wi-Fi extender system is standard. If you’re looking to make that first step into the Class A motorhome world, the Freedom Traveler A27 should be high on your list.