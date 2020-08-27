Thor AWD Motorhomes

With a focus on ease of driving without sacrificing modern amenities, Thor has rolled out the 2021 Gemini AWD and Compass AWD Class C motorhomes. Built on the new F ord Transit chassis, the four-season motorhomes are equipped with 3.5-liter EcoBoost capable of 306 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Modern safety features include hill-start assist, AdvanceTrac roll stability, side-wind stabilization, lane-departure warning and pre-collision assist with emergency braking. A new modern interior décor package is available as part of the “Home Collection,” featuring contemporary fabric colors with residential cabinets. A 100-watt solar panel with room for expansion and a higher-capacity house battery help power most any RV adventure. MSRP starts at $116,925.

