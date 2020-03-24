Luxurious flagship motorhomes that check off all the boxes: livability, comfort, style and a smooth ride

What makes a luxury motorhome? Is it marble countertops, 60-inch 4K TVs and posh residential appliances, or is it a smooth ride, custom interior configurations and leather-clad furniture? How about all of the above?

The point here is that “luxury” in and of itself can be difficult to define. Luxury means different things to different people. However, there are some motorhomes about which there is no question; they are all luxury, all the way. So whether your luxury means tag axles or fireplaces, or multiple bathrooms or head-turning paint jobs, we’re pretty sure that one of these top luxury motorhomes will garner your attention. And, even if you’re not in the market for one of these fabulous flagships, it’s fun to dream, isn’t it?

Built on the Liberty/Freightliner Chassis with up to a 56-degree wheel cut, independent front suspension and an UltraSteer passive steer tag axle, the Eagle is easy to operate and its Engineis rated at an impressive 605 hp, 1,950 lb-ft of torque — plus, the coach has the ability to tow up to 20,000 pounds. Inside, there’s Euro-style hardwood cabinetry, premier furnishings and high-end appliances in a black stainless-steel finish. The bath-and-a-half 45K features a spacious chef’s galley with a large farmhouse sink and Isenberg faucets, plus a large master suite and spacious bathroom at the rear of the coach.

Highlights: 23-cu-ft Samsung smart residential refrigerator | JBL premium sound system | Electric heated tile flooring | Aqua-Hot 600D hydronic heating | Stone spa shower | Articulating Wolf king bed | Dual roof-mounted electric patio awnings

Chassis Freightliner SL/Liberty Bridge Foundation

Engine Cummins ISX

GVWR 51,000 lbs

Exterior length 45′

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 7″

Freshwater cap 105 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 50 gal/75 gal

Base MSRP $742,068

Dynamax Dynaquest XL 3801TS

The Dynamax Dynaquest XL blends the upscale luxury of a Class A with the familiar driving characteristics of a Class C. Built on the Freightliner M2-112 Chassis and boasting 450 hp and 1,250 lb-ft of torque, the Dynaquest is rated to tow up to 20,000 pounds. With full-body paint with matching slideout sides for 2021, the triple-slide 3801TS looks as good as it lives. A polished tile floor; entertainment center with a built-in fireplace; solid-surface countertops; raised-panel cabinetry; a cedar-lined wardrobe; and a 22-cubic-foot, double-door, residential refrigerator with icemaker are among the many upscale appointments. An optional overhead bunk and exterior entertainment center add versatility.



Highlights: Aqua-Hot 450D hydronic heating | 2,800-watt pure sine wave inverter/charger | Multiplex wiring | Oxygenics Body Spa RV Shower Head | LED edge lighting on countertops and undercabinet lighting | Winegard ConnecT Wi-Fi extender

Chassis Freightliner M2-112

Engine Cummins ISL9

GVWR 33,000 lbs

Exterior length 39′ 8″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 9″

Freshwater cap 94 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 52 gal/52 gal

Base MSRP $375,743

Entegra Cornerstone 45B

The appropriately named Cornerstone offers the best of what Entegra has to offer, starting with E-Z steer electric power-steering assist, passive steer tag axle and air leveling system to help smooth out the ride. Interior features include dimmable LED accent lighting, a large pantry and china hutch for additional storage, residential refrigerator with icemaker, teakwood shower seat, and Samsung TVs and Blu-ray players. The Cornerstone is backed by a 2-year limited, 5-year structural warranty.

Highlights: Villa ultraleather furniture | Dual underlaid glass sinks in rear bath | Quartz countertops | Aqua-Hot 450D hydronic heating | 15-inch digital dash in cockpit | Lighting system with 10-inch touchpad and smart device controls | Exterior entertainment center

Chassis Spartan K3

Engine Cummins X15

GVWR 54,000 lbs

Exterior length 44′ 11″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 11″

Freshwater cap 100 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 41 gal/62 gal

Base MSRP $740,730

Forest River Berkshire XLT 45CA

Forest River relies on its extensive buying power to offer the Berkshire XLT, a diesel pusher packed with amenities at a more attractive price point. An impressive list of standard features includes independent front suspension, an Ultra Steer tag axle, Freightliner digital dash, drop-down cockpit bed and eye-catching exterior paint with four layers of clear-coating. The triple-slide 45CA offers two full baths, bunk beds that double as a large wardrobe and six TVs, counting the exterior entertainment center.

Highlights: Aqua-Hot 400D hydronic heating | Villa ultra­leather furniture | Heated tile floors | Dual bowl sinks in rear bathroom | Solid hardwood cabinets | Available exterior freezer | 550-watt solar capability | Water manifold system for showers

Chassis Freightliner XCR

Engine Cummins L9

GVWR 47,000 lbs

Exterior length 44′ 10″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 9″

Freshwater cap 103 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 42 gal/66 gal

Base MSRP $422,489

Foretravel Realm Presidential LVB

A spa treatment is a true luxury, and the 2021 Foretravel Realm Presidential LVB certainly delivers on that front. The motorhome’s Kohler Underscore bathtub in the master bath combines hydrotherapy, sound waves, Chromatherapy and a heated surface for a complete sensory experience. But the Realm LVB also includes a true flat-floor design, a multifunction digital dash, a Premier Steer adjustable driver’s assist system, navigation with in-dash and additional passenger side monitors, a Coach Monitoring System, TPMS, tile floors and backsplashes, quartz countertops, premium-brand refrigerator and LED accent lighting, in addition to countless other luxury items. All this, plus a 3-year/50,000 mile Spartan no-cost maintenance warranty, plus a 2-year/24,000-mile limited warranty.

Highlights: Mobileye Collision Avoidance system | Two electric sliding cargo trays | Two 2,800-watt inverters | Multi-color ground-effect lighting | Electric floor heat | 320-watt solar package | Recessed ceiling features in galley and bedroom | Exterior freezer | Dishwasher drawer

Chassis Spartan K4

Engine Cummins X15

GVWR 54,000 lbs

Exterior length 45′

Exterior height with /AC 13′ 2″

Freshwater cap 127 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 56 gal/115 gal

Base MSRP $1,408,910

Liberty Coach #7137-B Ravello Edition

Liberty Coach is a manufacturer of motorcoach conversions using Prevost shells that builds 15 new “Elegant Lady” coaches per model year, nearly all on a custom-order basis. The triple-slide coach profiled here is outfitted with a number of features exclusive to Liberty, including original custom exterior design by artist Dean Loucks; 24-volt DC house electrical system with Mastervolt lithium-ion batteries and a custom Crestron integrated remote control system with three touchpad interfaces. Two rear slideouts create a large bedroom suite; the split bath includes a mid-coach powder room with separate bedroom and hallway entries, plus a private shower/vanity area in the rear.

Highlights: Two roof air and two Cruise Air A/C systems | Bosch stacking washer/dryer | GE Profile pantry-style refrigerator/freezer | 46-inch LED/LCD TVs in living room and lower bay entertainment center | Exterior full-size refrigerator | Dual satellite systems | Complete interior and exterior LED lighting package

Chassis Prevost H3-45

Engine Volvo D13

GVWR 55,500 lbs

Exterior length 45′

Exterior height with A/C 13′ 4″

Freshwater cap 189 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 189 gal

MSRP $1,350,000

Marathon Coach Show Coach #1309

Marathon, a manufacturer of Prevost-shell based conversions, offers Show Coach #1309, a bath-and-a-half floorplan featuring an open interior with lush seaside-inspired accessories, heated parquet tile flooring throughout, and exclusive amenities such as Marathon’s TechLink electrical system and Freedom Plus automated sewer hose system. Hidden appliances, maximized storage and smart engineering all work to create a seamless flow through the salon, dining area and galley. Overnight guests will appreciate the push-button convenience that converts the spacious wardrobe into high-end sleeping accommodations with individual entertainment systems.

Highlights: Heated flooring | Parquet tile | 32-inch LED monitor in curio cabinet slideout | 49-inch 4K LED TV in underbelly entertainment center | Adjustable reclining bed | Electric fireplace | Fisher & Paykel refrigerator with built-in bottle storage above | Intercom system with camera at front door | Ground effects lighting

Chassis Prevost H3-45

Engine Volvo D13

GVWR 55,500 lbs

Exterior length 45′

Exterior height with A/C 13′ 4″

Freshwater cap 158 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 70 gal/91 gal

Base MSRP $2,275,388

www.marathoncoach.com

Newell’s 2021 Show Coach #1696 features quad slides with a true “flat floor” layout that provides 550 square feet of living space and a mid-coach entry door floorplan. The coach contains an RGB lighting system throughout the interior and exterior, and features a backlit accent wall in the master bedroom. As with all Newell coaches, the entire coach can be controlled remotely with the Intrepid coach management system mobile app.

Highlights: Alexa-controlled electronic house management functions | Custom, high-resolution LED bedroom wall insert | New Newell Cockpit with easy view 15-inch touch-screen monitors | Continuous-vein quartz countertops | Premium stingray leather driver and co-pilot chairs | Tiled master bath with underlit sink and counters | Optional larger holding tanks

Chassis Newell Custom Chassis

Engine Cummins X15

GVWR 63,300 lbs

Exterior length 45′

Exterior height with A/C 13′ 3″

Freshwater cap 143 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 143 gal

Base MSRP $2.2 million (approximate)

Newmar King Aire KGDB 4549

The King Aire 4549 is a full-wall-slide, bath-and-a-half floorplan with residential flourishes like a buffet table, built-in pantry and elegant tile flooring. The living area is outfitted with a 68-inch sofa and 87-inch chaise lounge, and entertainment is provided by a large Samsung TV on a Televator lift. The impressive master bath is located at the rear and includes a 50-by-34-inch shower; large vanity; and large walk-in, cedar-lined wardrobe with full hanging space; storage shelves; and room for the standard washer and dryer. Name-brand electronics can be found throughout, and an option for a Curt Spectrum trailer-brake controller is available.

Highlights: Hardwood cabinets | Mobileye Collision Avoidance system | Doorbell and camera system | Concealed LED lights above kitchen backsplash | Villa ultraleather furniture | Polished solid-surface countertops | Stainless-steel appliances | Comfort Drive steering control | Designer ceiling features

Chassis Spartan K3

Engine Cummins X15

GVWR 54,000 lbs

Exterior length 44′ 11″

Exterior height with A/C 13′ 4″

Freshwater cap 105 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 60 gal/80 gal

Base MSRP $962,130

Renegade IKON 4534RQ

Renegade’s Ikon combines brute strength with residential luxury. The Freightliner Cascadia-based Ikon is powered by a meaty Detroit Diesel DD16 capable of 600 hp, and is rated to tow up to 30,000 pounds. The brand-new, bath-and-a-half 2021 Ikon 4534RQ features an open floorplan that is easy to walk through, even with the slides retracted. The master bedroom offers a king bed, and is just off the large rear full bath, creating a full retreat for owners. Up front, a sofa bed and booth dinette offer a great view of the large LED TV on a swing arm. A washer/dryer and pantry make owners feel at home.

Highlights: Aqua-Hot 600D hydronic heating | Heated, hand-laid porcelain tile floors | Quartz countertops | Premium stainless-steel appliances | Multiplex control with app control | Premium entertainment system with Samsung/Bose components

Chassis Freightliner Cascadia

Engine Detroit DD16

GVWR 58,000 lbs

Exterior length 45′

Exterior height with A/C 13′ 5″

Freshwater cap 150 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 75 gal/

75 gal

Base MSRP TBD

Thor Tuscany 45MX

With the Tuscany diesel pusher, Thor has blended the latest technology with a luxurious residential feel. A 15-inch touch screen dash stereo with navigation, Bluetooth, satellite radio and a back-up monitor sets the latest-tech electronics tone; a 2,800-watt pure sine wave inverter and 200-watt solar charging system, and four TVs (including one exterior, and one in the living area on a Televator lift) drive it home. The galley features a 20-cubic-foot residential refrigerator with icemaker, induction cooktop and dishwasher drawer, while niceties like a bath and a half, integrated pantry, electric fireplace and a host of seating options add to the upscale living ambiance.

Highlights: Aqua-Hot 400D hydronic heating | Gold Heat electric heated flooring | Polished porcelain tile floors | Residential tile shower | RapidCamp + multiplex wiring | High-gloss glazed cabinetry with solid-wood raised-panel cabinet doors and nickel-finish hardware

Chassis Freightliner XC-R with Atlas Foundation

Engine Cummins ISL

GVWR 46,000 lbs

Exterior length 44′ 10″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 10″

Freshwater cap 91 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 70 gal/51 gal

Base MSRP $500,850

Winnebago Horizon 40A

Engineered with luxury and comfort at the forefront, the Horizon includes contemporary interior and exterior designs, a smooth-riding Freightliner Chassis and an exterior entertainment center. The interior of the quad-slide 40A is highlighted by the full galley with a residential stainless-steel French-door refrigerator, stainless-steel sink and Corian countertops. Clean lines abound, while the modern cabinetry style and Villa ultraleather furnishings offer an upscale attitude. Outside, the Sikkens exterior paint (available in eight color packages) will turn heads, while the powered patio awning with LED lighting expands the living space outdoors.

Highlights: Infotainment center with 10.4-inch touch screen and navigation | Porcelain tile flooring | OnePlace multiplex control | LED ceiling lights | Aqua-Hot 400D hydronic heating | 100-watt solar battery charger | PowerLine energy-management system

Chassis Maxum Chassis

Engine Cummins ISL

GVWR 38,700 lbs

Exterior length 41′ 1″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 9″

Freshwater cap 85 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 57 gal/89 gal

Base MSRP $434,968