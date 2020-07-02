Luxurious Class C motorhome offers versatile Murphy Bed floorplan in compact easy-to maneuver coach

The more options we have as motorhome owners, the better. One-size-fits-all may work just fine for a pair of gloves or a baseball cap, but we all use our motorhomes differently, so variety is essential. Leisure Travel Vans offers the Unity Class C in six floorplans, all based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 chassis. And the Murphy Bed floorplan featured here takes that variety up a notch by allowing for a versatile interior that is comfortable for two people or that can accommodate visitors for campsite entertaining.

The Murphy Bed is the Unity’s flagship floorplan, with a spacious interior that belies its length of a shade over 25 feet. The Euro-inspired interior features curved lines and a choice of three cabinet finishes, with an available Glamour Décor Upgrade offering matte upper cabinets to add a touch of luxury. All countertops are Corian, and the furniture is ultraleather. The dry bath in the rear features a 34-by-34-inch corner shower with curved glass doors, integrated storage, LED accent lighting and a skylight.

The Murphy bed (and lounging area) is located behind the driver’s seat; when deployed, the bed measures 68-by-76 inches and features a residential-quality queen-size mattress. Directly across from the bed is a pop-up 40-inch smart TV, which is easily viewed while in sleeping or lounging mode.

And for even more lounging options, selecting the Leisure Lounge Plus option will net buyers dual oversized swivel chairs with power recliners allowing multiple seating and dining configurations. Integrated head- and footrests, plus pop-up armrests, combine to make the Unity feel like home.

The Unity is available in eight full-body paint options, and owners are treated to up to 55 cubic feet of exterior storage space to bring along all the essentials.