The newest series to join the Entegra Coach lineup, the Reatta XL, couples impressive technology with exceptional handling and drivability to deliver an impressive motorhome experience.

The Reatta XL is built upon the Spartan K2 raised-rail chassis with a Cummins L9 turbocharged 380-HP engine. Independent front suspension sets this coach apart from others in its class by providing an excellent ride.

Inside the cockpit, the Reatta XL boasts a Valid 12.3″ digital dash, Xite 360 degree camera system and an Xite XSG3 infotainment system. This technology makes navigating the road even easier in a Reatta XL.

In the living area, the Reatta XL boasts high-gloss hardwood cabinetry and stiles, hand-laid polished porcelain floor tiles and modern interior design for an elegant, high-end look. A 50” LED TV, Blu-Ray player and sound bar set you up for a great entertainment experience, while a 7” VegaTouch system lets you control every aspect of your coach with the touch of a button.

Moving into the kitchen you will find a 21-cu.-ft. refrigerator, induction cooktop and convection microwave oven. Solid-surface countertops surround a recessed stainless steel sink, while a new sliding kitchen window allows for fresh air and venting while cooking.

The bedroom of the Reatta XL features a king-sized pillow top mattress on a tilt bed, 32” LED TV and Blu-Ray player. Overhead cabinets and mirrored wardrobes allow for ample storage.

Finally, the bathroom of the Reatta XL offers a one-piece fiberglass shower with the all new Aqua View SHOWERMI$ER water saving system. Solid-surface countertops with integrated sinks and a Thetford Aqua Magic toilet complete this space.

