Upscale E-450-based Platinum 271 XL is equipped with new 7.3-liter Ford engine, safety features and a livable floorplan for two

At less than 27 feet in length, the Coach House Platinum 271XL is easy to maneuver on the road, in the RV resort, or while visiting state park campgrounds. But it’s the FR floorplan’s versatility and attention to detail that provide the true highlights.

Built on the Ford E-450 chassis, the Platinum utilizes Ford’s new 7.3-liter engine that’s capable of 425 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. Along with the new engine (which replaces the long-lived Triton 6.8-liter V-10), the chassis is outfitted with new safety features that include stability control, automatic emergency braking, distance alert/notification, post-impact braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and driver alert. Add to that a navigation/entertainment in-dash system, satellite radio and color back-up camera, and you can see why the Platinum’s foundation is a good one.

As with all Coach House Class C’s, the sleek one-piece hand-laid fiberglass superstructure is designed to reduce squeaks while on the road and helps prevent leaks when rainy/snowy weather is in the forecast.

The Platinum’s single slideout is behind the captain’s chair and houses dual front recliners (hence the FR designation) with swivel tray tables; it’s a popular configuration that offers plenty of seating for entertaining without impeding on too much of the floor space. The fully equipped galley works well for meals for a few hungry guests, but those in search of more prep space will likely opt for the extended galley at the expense of a freestanding swivel recliner. A dry bath with a 26½-by-26½-inch shower is nestled streetside between the recliners and one of the two twin beds in the rear.

Each of the beds is 34 inches wide and features a shirt cabinet at its foot. The versatile twin beds work as two separate sleeping areas or they can be combined to form a single king-size bed.

All of the furniture in the Platinum XL is ultraleather, while the Firefly multiplex wiring system allows for complete control of the electronics. A 32-inch HDTV with DVD player handles entertainment duties. A number of options are available to further enhance residential-type livability.

Specifications

Chassis Ford E-450 Super Duty

Engine 7.3-liter V-8

Fuel Capacity 55 gal

GVWR 14,500 lbs

Exterior Length 26′ 10″

Exterior Height (with A/C) 10′ 5″

Interior Height 6′ 3″

Freshwater Capacity 37 gal

Gray-water Capacity 27 gal

Black-water Capacity 25 gal

Propane Capacity 15 gal

Base MSRP $182,290