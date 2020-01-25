Whether in a stadium parking lot, at the RV resort or in your own backyard, these motorhomes split the uprights in terms of terrific tailgaters

Are you ready for some tailgating? As the big game approaches, and the opportunity to celebrate the event in style becomes a reality, we need look no further than our motorhomes for inspiration. With an on-board galley, comfortable seating and even clean facilities, a motorhome is a fantastic venue to host a viewing party. And, if you’re on the prowl for a new 2020 model, why not give a member of this team’s All-Pro motorhome squad a tryout?

Coachmen Mirada

Two-Minute Drill: The Mirada 32SS is packed with notable entertainment options for every watch party. Outside, visitors can enjoy the TV and exterior kitchen that includes a refrigerator, speakers, propane quick-connect and sink — all beneath the comfort of the 23-foot awning. Inside, the dual 15,000-Btu air conditioners with heat pumps keep partygoers cool in the summer and warm in the winter. The large chaise sofa, dinette and swivel captain’s chairs provide impressive amounts of entertainment space and the ability to sleep up to eight. The fireplace and TV offer residential flair, even when the slide is closed. At night, the bedroom closes off from the rest of the interior for privacy, while the walk-around king bed with end tables and charging ports on both sides provide a comfortable night’s sleep.

Highlight Reel: 50-amp service | Hydraulic levelers | Full-wall slide | Pass-through storage | WiFi Ranger | King bed | Drop-down overhead bunk | 24/7 roadside assistance for one year from purchase date

Tale of the Tape

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine 6.8-liter V-10

GVWR 20,500 lbs

Exterior length 34′ 10″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 5″

Freshwater cap 70 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 45 gal/45 gal

Base MSRP $156,000

Coachmen | 574-825-8225

Dynamax Isata 5

Two-Minute Drill: The Isata 5 28SS 4×4 with the XPlorer Package ($14,775) is designed with tailgaters in mind. Getting to any tailgating spot is a breeze with the Dodge 5500 4WD chassis and, at less than 31 feet in length, negotiating parking lots should not be an issue.

No power hookups? No problem. Lithium batteries with a 400AH rating offer maximum off-grid efficiency and power, while built-in heaters keep the battery hold warm. Add in 800 watts of solar panels paired with a Maximum Power Point Tracking controller for up to 30% better charging efficiency (according to the company) and you have the potential to tailgate before, during and after the game. Hosting tailgating guests is easy with the optional exterior kitchen featuring a refrigerator, sink and induction cooktop. Whether using the standard Winegard ConnecT 2.0 Dome Antenna for extended Wi-Fi coverage (depending on signal) to check in-depth stats online or the optional Winegard In-Motion T4 Satellite Dish for viewing, you can catch all the action on the exterior TV located under the dual-pitch Carefree of Colorado awning.

Highlight Reel: Higher-rated foam in walls and floor; additional insulation in front cap | Dual-pane windows | Insulated curtain closes off the cab with zippered access to the cab area | Heated holding tanks | Temperature sensor in the utility area displayed on the Firefly multiplex panel | Large exterior storage area | More than 2,500 pounds of cargo carrying capacity

Tale of the Tape

Chassis RAM 5500 SLT 4×4

Engine Cummins 6.7-liter I6 turbodiesel

GVWR 19,500 lbs

Exterior length 30′ 10″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 4″

Freshwater capacity 78 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 45 gal/45 gal

Base MSRP $199,048

Dynamax | 888-295-7859

Entegra Vision

Two-Minute Drill: With both an exterior galley area and entertainment center, the Entegra Vision 29S makes it easy to host the festivities inside and out. The exterior kitchen features a propane quick-connect, refrigerator, stainless-steel sink, pull-out storage drawer and cabinet, while the exterior entertainment center is bedecked with a 32-inch LED TV on a swivel bracket, in addition to a DVD player/FM stereo and speakers — all under a 23-foot power awning with integrated LED lighting.

Highlight Reel: 39-inch swivel TV in living area | Theater seating option | Full-wall slide | Large wardrobe and pantry | 120-inch panoramic front windshield | Furrion all-in-one cooktop and oven | E-Z Drive ride and handling package

Tale of the Tape

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine 6.8-liter V-10

GVWR 18,000 lbs

Exterior length 31′ 4″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 5″

Freshwater cap 72 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 50 gal/49 gal

Base MSRP $124,043

Entegra | 800-517-9137

Forest River Sunseeker Classic/Forester Classic

Two-Minute Drill: Forest River offers a dual-threat tailgating lineup: the Sunseeker Classic 2860DS and the Forester Classic 2861DS. Tailgating features include an exterior sink with running hot and cold water plumbed to a gray tank. An optional 28-inch 12-volt DC TV is available for dry camping or campsite entertainment, as are a 12-volt DC mini-fridge and an induction cooktop. Both motorhomes also feature a quick-connect propane line, making it easy to connect your own grill. The exterior awning covers the entire outside kitchen and has built-in LED lights and exterior speakers for enhancing outside entertainment.

Highlight Reel: Water-filtration system | Heated, enclosed holding tanks | Flip-up counter extension in galley | Child seat tethers in dinette | LED floor lighting | Cedar-lined closet

Tale of the Tape

Chassis Ford E-450

Engine 6.8-liter V-10

GVWR 14,500 lbs

Exterior length 30′ 9″

Exterior height with A/C 11′ 3″

Freshwater cap 44 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 39 gal/39 gal

Base MSRP $94,900 (Sunseeker)

$96,900 (Forester)

Forest River | 574-343-5119

Holiday Rambler Admiral

Two-Minute Drill: Go big or go home. That’s the intent of the Admiral 34J, which boasts an impressive 40-inch LED TV and entertainment center in the living area. A 70-inch booth dinette and 68-inch jackknife sofa inside ensure plenty of seating, and the residential refrigerator in the galley makes it easy to store cold food to feed everybody. Outside, the exterior kitchen is outfitted with a mini-fridge, microwave, sink and storage. An electric patio awning with LED lighting keeps fans under cover and out of the direct sunlight. The exterior 50-inch LED TV and stereo lead the campsite tailgating charge.

Highlight Reel: Bunk beds | Hide-A-Loft over-cab bunk | Memory foam king mattress | CPAP machine prep in bedroom | Macerator toilet | REV Control Ryde suspension upgrade

Tale of the Tape

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine 6.8-liter V-10

GVWR 22,000 lbs

Exterior length 36′

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 4″

Freshwater cap 50 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 37 gal/37 gal

Base MSRP $144,497

Holiday Rambler | 800-854-1344

Jayco Precept

Two-Minute Drill: When planning for a tailgating party, the first question is, “Inside or outside?” With the Precept 29V, owners can do both. The spacious galley inside is complemented by the Furrion all-in-one cooktop/oven and 12-cubic-foot refrigerator, which can swallow all the snacks and drinks you can throw at it. Outside, the exterior kitchen features a propane quick-connect, refrigerator, stainless-steel sink, pull-out storage drawer and cabinet, while the exterior entertainment center serves up a 32-inch LED TV, DVD player/FM stereo and speakers. A 23-foot power awning with integrated LED lighting helps protect tailgaters from the elements.

Highlight Reel: 39-inch swivel TV in living area | Theater sofa option | Full-wall slide | Large wardrobe and pantry | 120-inch panoramic front windshield | Furrion all-in-one cooktop and oven | JRide Plus ride and handling package

Tale of the Tape

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine 6.8-liter V-10

GVWR 20,500 lbs

Exterior length 32′ 2″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 10″

Freshwater cap 72 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 50 gal/49 gal

Base MSRP $136,605

Jayco | 578-825-5861

Newell

Two-Minute Drill: Featuring a Texas A&M Maroon and White paint scheme, the exterior of Coach 1685 also includes one of the largest food and beverage centers Newell has ever made. It includes an electric grill, extendable countertops, fully functioning sink and freezer/refrigerator. A large 55-inch OLED TV with a premium sound bar is housed in the exterior bay. Inside, the entertainment-friendly layout includes a high-definition projection screen, wine cooler and extra-large pantry. The coach contains an RGB lighting system throughout the interior and exterior, and a backlit accent wall adds luxurious intrigue. As with all Newell coaches, all the systems can be controlled remotely with the Intrepid management mobile app.

Highlight Reel: Quad-slide, front-entry floorplan | More than 500 square feet of living space | Custom dinette converts to a junior king-size bed | Large holding tanks for extended dry camping | Built-in makeup table in master | GE Monogram residential refrigerator | Wolf electric two-burner cooktop | Nearly everything is customizable

Tale of the Tape

Chassis Newell Coach

Engine Cummins X15

GVWR 63,300 lbs

Exterior length 45′

Exterior height with A/C 13′ 3″

Freshwater cap 184 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 184 gal

Base MSRP $2,085,000

Newell | 918-542-3344

Newmar Bay Star

Two-Minute Drill: No amount of training can prepare you for inclement weather. The game changes as Mother Nature makes the ball slippery, the field soggy and the passing game almost null. If the weather turns foul for the big day, not to worry: Newmar’s Bay Star 3414 features a spacious interior with plenty of seating and top-shelf electronics. The front driver’s-side slideout houses the 87-inch jackknife sofa and the dinette, while the large Samsung LED TV and one of the motorhome’s two Blu-ray players are located in a lift in the living area. Options for a Bose sound bar, extra TVs and a WiFi Ranger router/booster should appeal to the electronics crowd. The split-bath configuration helps keep the crowd moving at halftime. There is also an option for an exterior kitchen, in case the weather decides to cooperate with your plans.

Highlight Reel: Large 40-by-26-inch shower | Soft-close drawers throughout | Optional 1,200-watt pure-sine-wave inverter | Powered patio awning with LED lights and wind sensor | LED ceiling lights

Tale of the Tape

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine 6.8-liter V-10

GVWR 24,000 lbs

Exterior length 34′ 11″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 8″

Freshwater cap 75 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 40 gal/60 gal

Base MSRP $157,774

Newmar | 800-731-8300

Thor Windsport

Two-Minute Drill: A Class A motorhome that’s less than 31 feet in length with an exterior kitchen and three TVs? The Windsport 29M seems like a sure-fire first-round pick for tailgating. The exterior kitchen features a 2.6-cubic-foot refrigerator and sink, plus a propane quick-connection makes it easy to throw some burgers on the grill (BYOBBQ). The 32-inch LED TV outside is mounted on a swivel bracket and outfitted with a sound bar, located below the power patio awning with LED lighting. The Windsport comes standard with Rapid Camp+ multiplex wiring control system with Bluetooth capabilities and a 7-inch touch screen, while the Winegard ConnecT Wi-Fi extender helps keep smart devices online for instant scoreboard updates (signal permitting). The electric entry steps make it easy to head inside during timeouts.

Highlight Reel: Drop-down overhead bunk | Pet-Link Multi-Purpose Tie-Down | Digital TV antenna | Double-door refrigerator | King bed | Laminate countertops | Black-tank flush system

Tale of the Tape

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine 6.8-liter V-10

GVWR 18,000 lbs

Exterior length (w/o ladder) 30′ 8″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 2″

Freshwater cap 50 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 40 gal/40 gal

Base MSRP $144,150

Thor Motor Coach | 800-860-5658

Winnebago Intent

Two-Minute Drill: When a motorhome manufacturer designates a Tailgate package, that’s really all you need to know about its target audience. The all-new triple-slide Winnebago Intent 28Y is made for fun, and the tailgate option nets you a refrigerator, storage drawer, pull-out counter, cargo net, bottle opener, paper-towel holder, sink/faucet and HDTV. The powered patio awning is a welcome touch, as are the lighted storage compartments and electric entrance steps. Two TVs inside should satisfy those who prefer to watch the action indoors.

Highlight Reel: Abundant storage | Walk-around queen bed with nightstands | Residential refrigerator | Multi-position cockpit table and swivel chairs | StudioLoft bed | Undermounted double-sink in galley | Easy-to-clean vinyl flooring

Tale of the Tape

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine 6.8-liter V-10

GVWR 18,000 lbs

Exterior length 28′ 11″

Exterior height with A/C 12′

Freshwater cap 48 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 31 gal/45 gal

Base MSRP $122,619

Winnebago | 641-585-3535