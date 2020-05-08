Pechanga RV Resort Reopens

The popular Southern California RV park reopened May 5 with limited RV spaces.

Tribal leaders had closed the popular RV park facility April 6, 2020, out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders.

Now that the park has reopened, stringent regulations for guests and its team members will be put in place in order to maintain public health and safety.

“This was another important milestone as we move into the economic recovery phase of this pandemic,” said Jared Munoa, President of the Pechanga Development Corp. We remain vigilant in doing our part to protect public health and safety, which is why we are maintaining many of the same health precautions that are still in place at our RV resort as are in place across California.”

Guests at Pechanga RV Resort will be required to wear face coverings while outside of their motorhomes, and must maintain a minimum 6-foot physical distance from others not in their immediate families.

Reservations may be made online by visiting Pechanga.com/rvresort. The Pechanga RV Resort is pet friendly. For RV Resort guests, please enter on Great Oak Drive for easiest access to the RV resort.

The resort’s golf course golf course reopened April 26, 2020, with limited use play; a date for reopening of the Pechanga Resort Casino has not yet been set.