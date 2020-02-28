Visitation in 2019 surpassed 2018 by more than 9 million recreation visits, a 2.9% increase

WASHINGTON – America’s national parks continue to be popular destinations. Visitation to national parks in 2019 exceeded 300 million recreation visits for the fifth consecutive year. The 327.5 million total is the third highest since record keeping began in 1904.

“The numbers once again affirm that Americans and visitors from around the world love the natural, cultural and historic experience provided by our nation’s national parks,” said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.

“The 419 parks in the national park system provide a vast array of opportunities for recreation and inspiration for visitors of all ages,” said National Park Service Deputy Director David Vela. “With at least one located in every state, national parks offer nearby history, culture and adventure.”

The National Park Service continues to expand recreational opportunities and accessibility for park visitors. On Aug. 30, the National Park Service announced a new electric bicycle (e-bike) policy for national parks. The policy supports Secretary’s Order 3376, signed by Secretary Bernhardt on Aug. 29, and directs the Department of the Interior (DOI) bureaus to create a clear and consistent e-bike policy on all federal lands managed by the Department. The policy also supports Secretary’s Order 3366 to increase recreational opportunities on public lands.

Additional highlights from the 2019 visitation report include:

The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) allows the NPS to collect and retain revenue and requires that fee revenue be used to enhance the visitor experience. At least 80% of the money stays in the park where it is collected, and the other 20% is used to benefit parks that do not collect fees.

Last year national park visitor spending contributed more than $40 billion to the U.S. economy. Learn more about the economic impact of visitor spending. The 2019 report on the economic benefits from visitor spending is expected later this spring.

2019 by the numbers:

327,516,619 recreation visits

1,429,969,885 recreation visitor hours

13,860,047 overnight stays (recreation + non-recreation)

Three parks had more than 10 million recreation visits – Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Blue Ridge Parkway, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park

11 parks had more than 5 million recreation visits

80 parks had more than 1 million recreation visits (21% of reporting parks)

25 national parks had more than 1 million recreation visits (40% of National Parks)

50% of total recreation visits occurred in 27 parks (7% of all parks in the National Park System)

Top 10 Most Visited National Park Service Sites

Top 10 Most Visited National Parks