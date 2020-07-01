YETI Roadie 24 Cooler

YETI’s new Roadie 24 hard-sided cooler weighs a scant 12.8 pounds when empty, but is large enough to hold an 18-pack of beverages (with ice), or 24 pounds of ice alone, perfect for tailgating. Its 13-inch interior height will easily accommodate wine- or 2-liter soda bottles. The Roadie 24’s rotomolded construction makes it more rugged and lighter weight than its predecessors, while the Permafrost Insulation keeps ice for days, according to the company. The cooler also features a flexible latch for one-handed operation and an interlocking hinge system designed to prevent snapping or breaking. MSRP: $199.99.

YETI Coolers | www.yeti.com