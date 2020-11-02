Yamaha Sound Bars

Yamaha is expanding its range of home-theater sound bars by adding two new models, the SR-C20A and SR-B20A, to its lineup. Each sound bar features a slim profile, simple setup and premium sound.

The C20A ($179.95) measures 23 inches long and 2.5 inches tall. Sound is delivered from a built-in subwoofer and dual passive radiators. Four customizable sound modes (standard, stereo, game, movie) are available, and connection options include HDMI ARC, optical and auxiliary.

The B20A ($199.95) includes dual built-in subwoofers, plus DTS Virtual:X, for increased realism in movies and games. The B20A sports a new shape and slim profile, with sleek, black fabric and larger, dimmable LEDs for visibility of sound bar functions and adjustments. Both soundbars can be operated with an existing TV remote when connected via HDMI; however, they each come with their own remote and are supported by the Sound Bar Controller App for smartphone control.