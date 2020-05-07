Xantrex Freedom X Remote Panel

Xantrex has released a new Bluetooth remote panel for its popular FREEDOM X inverters and FREEDOM XC inverter/chargers.

The new Bluetooth Remote Panel (part No. 808-8017-02) is compatible with FREEDOM X and XC products already installed on motorhomes and other applications. The panel enables users to monitor and configure a FREEDOM X inverter or FREEDOM XC inverter/charger via the free FXC Control app that’s available on Google Play and the App Store. When paired with the panel, the easy-to-use app displays voltage, current and frequency from input and output sources, in addition to fault and error codes. The app also has the ability to send email feedback directly to Xantrex customer service. MSRP: $90.

Xantrex | 800-670-0707, xantrex.com