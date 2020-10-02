Wireless Breakaway Adapter

RVi’s new Breakaway Wireless Adapter for the RVibrake3 dinghy-braking system is designed to eliminate the frustration of routing a breakaway system through the firewall of the dinghy vehicle’s crowded engine compartment. The Breakaway Wireless Adapter features a robust wireless link and is installed at the towed vehicle’s battery within 3–6 feet of the RVibrake3 auxiliary braking system. The wireless connection removes the need to plug the breakaway into RVibrake3 for every trip. Feedback of a catastrophic hitch failure resulting in a breakaway can be seen on the RVi Command Center tablet (which comes with the RVibrake3 braking system). MSRP: $125.

RVi | 800-815-2159