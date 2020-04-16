The Jayco Motorized Difference

With a strong focus on safety, quality and a superior driving experience, Jayco goes to great lengths to build the best motorhomes in the industry.

Given the fact that there are so many different RV manufacturers producing motorhomes these days, how do those of us who are looking for a new rig know which qualities stand out? We reached out to our partners at Jayco, one of the leaders in Class C motorhomes, to find out which features—in addition to Jayco’s 2+3 warranty—set them apart from the competition.

One-piece seamless front cap

On other motorhomes, seams along the front and sides of the cap create ample opportunities for water intrusion, where rain and debris are hitting hardest during travel. Jayco’s industry-exclusive seamless one-piece front cap resists damage from moisture and debris better than the competition.

Hitch and tongue capacity on the E-450 chassis

Jayco leads the industry with a tongue weight capacity of 750 pounds. This is 250 pounds more than other motorhomes, and without the need for a weight distribution kit. This, on top of a 7,500-pound towing capacity, allows Jayco customers to tow heavier trailers safely.

Unbeatable bunk ratings

Jayco has an overhead bunk capacity of 750 pounds, which is 250 pounds more than any of their competitors. This higher capacity relieves Jayco owners of any worry regarding who sleeps in the overhead bunk, or what gear is stored there.

Safety first

In a Jayco motorhome, you will find two-point lap safety belts in every designated seating location. Each safety belt has been pull-tested to ensure the safety of all passengers.

Third brakelight and backup camera

These features, found on every Jayco motorhome, allow owners to navigate with ease while delivering them to their camping destination safely.

Learn more about the Jayco Difference and discover the Jayco Added Value at jayco.com