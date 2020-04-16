The Jayco Motorized Difference

Presented by Jayco
-
Exterior 2020 Greyhawk Prestige 30XP

 

With a strong focus on safety, quality and a superior driving experience, Jayco goes to great lengths to build the best motorhomes in the industry.

Given the fact that there are so many different RV manufacturers producing motorhomes these days, how do those of us who are looking for a new rig know which qualities stand out? We reached out to our partners at Jayco, one of the leaders in Class C motorhomes, to find out which features—in addition to Jayco’s 2+3 warranty—set them apart from the competition.

One-piece seamless front cap

Exterior front cap on 2020 Jayco Class C
Jayco Class C motorhomes have a one-piece, seamless front cap that resists damage.

On other motorhomes, seams along the front and sides of the cap create ample opportunities for water intrusion, where rain and debris are hitting hardest during travel. Jayco’s industry-exclusive seamless one-piece front cap resists damage from moisture and debris better than the competition.

Hitch and tongue capacity on the E-450 chassis

Exterior hitch receiver 2020 Greyhawk Prestige 30XP
The 7,500-pound hitch receiver has a 750-pound tongue capacity and seven-pin plug.

Jayco leads the industry with a tongue weight capacity of 750 pounds. This is 250 pounds more than other motorhomes, and without the need for a weight distribution kit. This, on top of a 7,500-pound towing capacity, allows Jayco customers to tow heavier trailers safely.

Unbeatable bunk ratings

Cabover bunk in 2020 Greyhawk Prestige 30XP
More than a place to rest or relax, the Greyhawk Prestige’s cabover bunk with a 750-pound rating boasts a window with shade, storage space, an overhead light and privacy curtain.

Jayco has an overhead bunk capacity of 750 pounds, which is 250 pounds more than any of their competitors. This higher capacity relieves Jayco owners of any worry regarding who sleeps in the overhead bunk, or what gear is stored there.

Safety first

Seat belts 2020 Greyhawk Prestige 30XP
Luxurious leather seating in the Greyhawk Prestige 30XP provides a cozy place to relax. Plus, seat belts in the sitting areas ensure all travelers are safe.

In a Jayco motorhome, you will find two-point lap safety belts in every designated seating location. Each safety belt has been pull-tested to ensure the safety of all passengers.

Third brakelight and backup camera

Exterior third brakelight on 2020 Jayco Class C
All motorhomes from Jayco come with a third brakelight and backup camera.

These features, found on every Jayco motorhome, allow owners to navigate with ease while delivering them to their camping destination safely.

Interior 2020 Greyhawk Prestige 30XP
The cockpit area of the 2020 Greyhawk Prestige 30XP features a panoramic windshield, a Soundstream infotainment dash radio with GPS and CD/DVD player, a tilt steering wheel, backup/sideview cameras, and chrome mirrors that are heated and remote controlled.

Learn more about the Jayco Difference and discover the Jayco Added Value at jayco.com

 

RELATED ARTICLESMore from MotorHome

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here