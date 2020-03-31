A new air conditioner helps to keep your motorhome comfortable year-round

MotorHome readers know better than any other group which RV-specific products work best, which is why Dometic Corp. consistently earns Gold in the HVAC/Comfort Systems category of our annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

For those RVers who are in the market for a new air conditioner, we’ve partnered with Dometic to bring you some of the top picks for best new A/C models available.

Dometic Corp. provides a wide range of air conditioners to fit the need of every type of RVer. The company offers roof-, split-, and under-bench air conditioner models, plus a wide selection of accessories. Their roof models are ideal for saving space inside of the RV, while under-bench units allow installation without affecting your vehicle’s aerodynamic capabilities.

The first step when choosing an air conditioner is to decide if you want a roof-top model—such as the Brisk II (shown above), the Penguin II (shown below), or a Blizzard NXT—or if you want an under-bench air conditioner, such as the Dometic Cool Cat.

Dometic’s Brisk II air conditioner is the next generation of climate control units that act as both an A/C and a heater. The Penguin II A/C is the leading low-profile air conditioner for RVs, according to the company. Available in both ducted and non-ducted units, the Penguin II has an ultra-low profile for a sleek look and reduced drag when on the move.

The Blizzard NXT AC and heat pump is one of the most powerful rooftop A/C’s available for RVs due to the high capacity of cooling and heating year-round as well as the quiet operation and high-level insulation that reduces unwanted condensation.

If opting for an under-bench A/C unit, the Dometic Cool Cat has a robust construction with easy installation and is controlled by a wall thermostat.

To learn more, please visit Dometic Corp. online or call 800-Dometic.