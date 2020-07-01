Secure Your Motorhome Gear

Add another layer of security when storing gear outside, in your motorhome’s storage compartments, or at your residence with AnchorHog. The AnchorHog is a mountable anchoring device that’s easily secured to a frame, garage floor, patio, wall, or equipment rack, and can accommodate up to three padlocks. The device’s design includes an interlocking base and top plate to make it more difficult for would-be thieves to steal equipment, offering extended protection for barbecues, tools, bicycles, patio furniture, generators, motorcycles, dinghy bars and hitches, to name a few. Installation requires just a few hand tools, and AnchorHog is easy to relocate and only leaves behind a small mark in the surface of the previous location. AnchorHog weighs less than a pound and is available in a variety of finishes and colors. MSRP starts at $29.95.

AnchorHog | www.anchorhog.com