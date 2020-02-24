SeaSucker’s Waste Band: Simple Solution for the Garbage Conundrum

Plastic waste bags are a convenient way for motorhome owners to contain and dispose of garbage, but they can be difficult to access when your hands are covered in raw chicken and/or other throwaways. SeaSucker’s Waste Band is a simple, removable solution that’s mounted on any clean, hard surface, such as the cabinets in the galley. The Waste Band helps avoid the annoying flapping and spills that are common with bags looped over a removable hook or left on a seat. The Waste Band features a 4½-inch Vacuum Mount that’s rated to hold up to 120 pounds, while clips ensure the bag stays put on the frame. If you need to take the party outside, Waste Bands are UV-stabilized and all the hardware is stainless steel. Available in black or white. MSRP, Small: $80; Large, $135.

SeaSucker LLC | 941-900-1850