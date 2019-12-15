Roadshock LEDs: Keeping it Light and Bright

Harbor Freight is now offering a variety of Roadshock high-performance LED lighting for motorhomes, dinghy or off-road vehicles. Roadshock’s powerful LEDs provide bright, dependable light for nighttime and other challenging weather conditions, according to the company. All Roadshock LED lights have a rugged, lightweight die-cast aluminum housing with a high-impact polycarbonate lens, and are designed to be dust-tight and waterproof. Available light bars (MSRPs start at $44.99) feature cooling fins and anti-vibration mounting points for rugged durability and endurance, and include 8-, 14- and 22-inch versions; a 3-inch Spot Light ($27.99) and 3-inch Flood Light ($27.99) are also available. The company claims all Roadshock lights are easy to install and connect with the Roadshock Light Bar Wiring Kit ($24.99).

