Roadmaster Base Pins

Tow bar base pins are an important safety component of dinghy-towing systems, as they secure the tow bar to the baseplate. For customers who would like pins that are easier to insert and remove for their Roadmaster motorhome-mounted tow bars, Roadmaster introduces new deluxe base pins featuring large, ergonomically shaped handles with a rugged red-plastic coating. Available in packs of two, the base pins are black powder coated for longevity, and the lynch pins (which keep the base pins in place) are tethered so they won’t be forgotten or lost.

MSRP: $34.86