Shield your motorhome’s slideouts from leaves, animals and rain with Slidetoppers from Dometic.

While camping in the great outdoors, it’s easy for your motorhome’s roof and slides to pick up leaves, pine cones and other debris. If you retract the slides without sweeping away those items beforehand, you can damage the rubber seals that are necessary to help keep your RV waterproof. By installing a slidetopper, the unit will retract with the slideout and the debris will fall off automatically.

Dometic offers a variety of slidetoppers designed to protect your motorhome and provide peace of mind and help prevent damage-related expenses in the future.

With durable vinyl fabric and a metal weathershield, the Dometic Deluxe Slidetopper EZ protects RV slideouts from unwanted debris and precipitation. It automatically extends and retracts with the slideout and reflects light to keep the inside of the RV cooler. The Deluxe also has an anti-billow device to keep the fabric pulled tight during windy conditions. It’s extremely easy to clean and can be simply be hosed off or washed with mild soap. Fabric options available are a double-sided polar white or black vinyl fabric with a vinyl weathershield and is available in sizes from 66” to 192”.

As a past winner of the MotorHome Readers’ Choice Awards, the Dometic Deluxe Slidetopper EZ is tried and true, providing peace of mind for every camping adventure.

MSRP: $227 to $429 for sizes ranging 66″ to 192″.

For more information, visit www.dometic.com