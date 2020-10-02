Cummins Onan has arrived on the portable scene with the P2500i Digital Inverter Portable Generator. The genset features a 3.4-hp, 98 cc OHV four-stroke engine with a 1-gallon fuel tank that runs up to 10 hours at 25% load, according to the company. A panel also offers two 5-volt USB ports for charging sensitive electronics such as phones or tablets, and a built-in handle makes transporting easy.

The P2500i can run in parallel with another P2500i inverter generator (cable and generator sold separately) for increased power management. Genset is double-insulated for quiet operation and carries a three-year warranty. MSRP: $776. Available at Camping World RV & Outdoors.