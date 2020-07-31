The new Dometic DMC4101 12-volt refrigerator is now available directly to consumers. The residential refrigerator is powered by a Dometic-designed 12-volt compressor that is made specifically for mobile conditions. The 10-cubic-foot refrigerator is an exact fit replacement for an 8-cubic-foot Americana absorption refrigerator. The modern stainless-steel finish, plus the recessed side pocket latching handle and curved edges, offer a true residential feel. Dual crisper drawers keep food fresh, while the glass shelves are easy to clean. The variable-speed compressor in the DMC4101 not only reduces noise but also increases energy efficiency. The digital controls provide flexibility with power consumption and cooling performance. MSRP: $1,349.

Dometic | 800-DOMETIC, www.dometic.com