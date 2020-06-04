Motorhome Mattress

Brooklyn Bedding has launched RVMattress.com, offering custom-crafted mattresses for motorhomes. Among the offerings available in sizes ranging from twin to California king are: the Brooklyn Signature Hybrid, which features two foam layers, added cooling and individually encased coil support (MSRP starts at $599); the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid, which adds an additional comfort layer over the Signature (MSRP starts at $999); the Brooklyn Bowery Hybrid, featuring gel memory foam and individually encased coils (MSRP starts at $549); and the Brooklyn Wanderlust, a traditional memory foam mattress at an affordable price point (RV bunk-size models are available; MSRP starts at $149).

Brooklyn Bedding | RVMattress.com