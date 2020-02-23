KING Extend Signals Better Cell Reception

Part of the allure of the motorhome lifestyle is to get away from it all, but that can also mean “getting away” from reliable cellular service. The new KING Extend is powered by WeBoost to supplement and extend personal LTE/cell signal up to 32 times, according to the company, providing greater 3G, 4G and LTE coverage and speeds while also supporting multiple users. The KING Extend boosts voice and data range, works with all U.S. carriers and does not require an extra monthly service. The booster kit also includes a variety of mounting options, including roof, pole and ladder mounts. MSRP: $549.

KING | 952-922-6889