Honda Power Equipment has announced it will begin equipping all models in its portable generator lineup with CO-MINDER, a new advanced carbon monoxide (CO) detection system designed to help protect users from injury or death from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. According to the company, the Honda CO-MINDER system continuously measures carbon monoxide levels in the air near the generator and automatically shuts down the unit before detected CO reaches a dangerous level. The move includes the EU1000i and EU3000iS Super Quiet Series inverter generators that are popular for portable motorhome power solutions. MSRP for the CO-MINDER-equipped EU1000i is $979, while MSRP for the EU3000iS model is $2,419.