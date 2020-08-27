Garmin GPS for Motorhomes

Garmin’s new RV 890 GPS navigator offers a large 8-inch edge-to-edge display that can be viewed in portrait or landscape mode. The RV 890 offers custom RV routing that takes into account the size and weight of your specific RV and can be programmed for multiple vehicles. Other features include built-in Wi-Fi for easy updates, road warnings to alert of potentially unsafe conditions (including weight limits and steep grades), a preloaded directory of RV parks and services, and the ability to pair with the Garmin Drive app for easy trip planning. MSRP: $499.99.

Garmin | www.garmin.com