The Winegard AIR 360+ is an amplified omnidirectional antenna for over-the-air VHF/UHF and FM signal reception. The AIR 360+ is easy to install and offers 360-degree signal reception thanks to its dome shape. The antenna doesn’t require hand-cranking or aiming, meaning it is ready to receive local signals as soon as the motorhome is in camp. The AIR 360+ measures 17¼ inches wide by 8 inches high, and weighs less than 4 pounds. The antenna is also internet-ready, and an optional Winegard Gateway for 4G LTE and Wi-Fi capability can be added at a later date, allowing for streaming media and enhanced entertainment options. MSRP: AIR 360+, $124.99; Gateway, $299.

Winegard | 800-288-8094