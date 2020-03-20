Power Up: Dometic’s CFX series coolers

Dometic’s CFX powered cooler

 

Dometic’s CFX series of powered coolers helps keep the chill in drinks and food at the RV park or while on the road. The new line includes the single-zone CFX3 55IM, which is equipped with a first-in-the-market feature: an independently refrigerated rapid-freeze plate chamber inside the unit with silicon trays that can make ice for cold drinks while still running the main compartment as a refrigerator. CFX3 coolers feature Dometic’s VMSO3 variable-speed compressor with optimized software for better cooling and power consumption. A Bluetooth connection and free app give users the ability to quickly check the power and adjust the temperature from a smart device. MSRP starts at $899.99.
