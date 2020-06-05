Show off your motorhome panache with Camco’s Life Is Better at the Campsite Retro Motorhome Shaped Cutting Board. Perfect for cutting vegetables, fruit, meat and cheese without dulling or damaging knives, the Class C motorhome-shaped cutting board is constructed of bamboo, which contains natural antibacterial properties and resists moisture. The board measures 17.25 inches-by-9.2 inches and is a half-inch thick. It also features a built-in juice groove to help keep things clean. MSRP: $27.99.

Camco Products | www.camco.net