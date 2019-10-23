Camp Comfort

The ability to get a good night’s sleep in your motorhome is one of the many reasons we love the lifestyle. Dreamfoam Bedding’s ASPEN 10″ Latex RV Mattress is designed to make falling asleep easier than ever. The ASPEN is available in three levels of firmness and features a 3-inch layer of Oeko-Tex Class 1 Talay latex. A 1-inch quilted top with super soft reflex foam offers pressure-point relief by instantly conforming to your body, while a convoluted-foam base allows for a cooler, more comfortable night’s sleep. Available in short full ($449), short queen ($549) and short king ($649) sizes, the ASPEN mattress is made in the USA and comes with a 10-year warranty. A 120-night risk-free trial ensures customer satisfaction.

Dreamfoam Bedding | 888-213-8967