Blue Ox has upgraded the design of its popular Alpha dinghy tow bar. The new Alpha 2 is rated for vehicles up to 6,500 pounds and now features the same nonbinding latches found on the company’s premium Ascent and Avail tow bars, making connecting/disconnecting the dinghy vehicle on uneven ground easier than ever. The new all-steel Alpha 2 comes complete with safety cables and is backed by a three-year warranty. MSRP: $899