Whether it’s a Class A, B or C, you Can’t go Wrong with any one of these Top New Motorhomes

Class is in session. Whether they’re homeschooling, attending virtual classes or experiencing in-person instruction, students are returning to schools to further their educations. That also means we can do our part to increase our own knowledge base — for new motorhomes, anyway. The first step is to do your homework to decide which motorhome class works best for you. Once you’ve completed that assignment, check out our multiple-choice cheat sheet for some of the top new motorhomes available today.

Easy A’s

Class A motorhomes are known for their comfort and convenience. The gassers listed here get extra credit for being easy to drive, too.

Entegra Coach Vision XL 34B

The Vision XL is Entegra’s latest addition to its Class A gas lineup. But this new kid comes with an impressive list of features and conveniences, including its new F-53 chassis platform with the 7.3-liter V-8 engine capable of 350 hp and 468 lb-ft torque. Notable highlights include an attractive one-piece, seamless front cap with a 120-inch panoramic windshield; an industry leading two-year limited, three-year structural limited warranty; six-way power driver and passenger seats; 21-cubic-foot residential refrigerator and LED-lit solid-surface countertops. Vision XL coaches also are equipped with Entegra’s E-Z Drive Elite system, which includes heavy-duty front and rear stabilizer bars, a computer-balanced driveshaft, jounce bumpers and SACHS shocks.

Cram Session

A 93-inch expandable L-shaped sofa with optional 93-inch reclining sofa | Angled entertainment center for optimal viewing features a 39-inch TV and fireplace | Large pantry with pull-out shelves | Walk-around king bed with nightstands | Available drop-down overhead bunk with 750-pound capacity

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine 7.3-liter V-8

GVWR 22,000 lbs

Exterior length 36′ 11″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 10″

Freshwater cap 72 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 40 gal/40 gal

Base MSRP $147,968

www.entegracoach.com

Thor Axis 24.3

The brand-new-as-you-read-this Thor Axis 24.3 is a Murphy Bed floorplan featuring Ford’s new 7.3-liter gas engine. At less than 26 feet, the 24.3 packs a literary punch with multiplex and Wi-Fi technology, a drop-down overhead bunk, spacious dinette and large rear bathroom. Base MSRP: N/A. www.thormotorcoach.com

Solid B’s

When it’s time for recess, a Class B motorhome is a great conduit to adventure, combining a nimble profile with clever storage solutions and the latest technology.

Winnebago Solis

The versatile Solis makes it easy to join any clique with your choice of a Murphy Bed configuration or a rear sleeper bed. The dinette offers automotive-grade seating with three-point belts, making it safe to bring along students of all ages, while features like dual exterior wash stations, a simplified water panel and easy-to-read freshwater tank level acknowledge the likely family owners with user-friendly simplicity. But the star student here is the 52-by-79-inch fiberglass pop top, which means this Class B can sleep four comfortably. The all-season Solis also features a space-expanding rear-door design with privacy screen, a heated wet bathroom with cassette toilet, two-burner range and compressor fridge in the galley, and a 220-watt flexible solar panel on the roof.

Cram Session

Truma Combi heating | LED ceiling lighting | Below-floor storage | USB charging ports | Easy-to-clean vinyl flooring | Laminate countertop

Chassis RAM ProMaster

Engine 3.6-liter V-6

GVWR 8,900 lbs

Exterior length 19′ 9″

Exterior height with A/C 8′ 11″

Freshwater cap 21 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 5 gal (cassette)/20 gal

Base MSRP $101,717

www.winnebago.com

Coachmen Nova

Versatility is also on the brain with the Coachmen Nova 20RB, with its rear twin-bed layout and handy Lagun table in the living area. Contemporary hardwood cabinets and large rear wet bath (with black-water tank) add residential panache, while the Firefly multiplex system and 220-watt solar panels satisfy the techies. The lithium battery system scores high on the list of options. MSRP: $106,575. www.coachmenrv.com

Pleasure-Way Ontour 2.2

The Ontour 2.2 is a study in superlatives: It’s outfitted with the largest bathroom, most headroom and longest bed in Pleasure-Way’s Class B lineup. A 5.5-cubic-foot 12-volt refrigerator, dual 100-Ah lithium coach batteries, 2,000-watt pure sine wave inverter and 300-watt solar system help with unplugged adventure. The fully equipped wet bath, Corian countertop, stainless-steel sink, and handheld showerhead make for easy living on and off the grid. MSRP: $135,785. www.pleasureway.com

Smooth C’s

The cutaway chassis on these versatile motorhomes combine the amenities of a Class A with the maneuverability of a Class B; plus, the overhead cab area is a great space for sleepy students or additional school-supply storage.

Dynamax Isata 5 30FW

With a head-turning profile and more-than-capable power on tap, it’s easy to see why the Dynamax Isata 5 30FW could be voted “Most Popular.” Built on the rugged RAM 5500 chassis and powered by the 6.7-liter I6 Cummins capable of 360 hp and 800 lb-ft torque and sporting the manufacturer’s signature exterior paint, the 30FW is dressed to impress, offering an expansive galley with 16-cubic-foot refrigerator, solid-surface countertops, stainless double-bowl sink with gooseneck faucet and microwave convection oven. Add to that a shower skylight, Oxygenics showerhead and porcelain toilet in the bathroom, plus premium vinyl flooring, multiple TVs, hardwood cabinetry and gel-infused memory-foam mattress, and we bet the Isata 5 gets your vote, too. The fact that you can opt for 4WD should seal the deal.

Cram Session

Must-have Xplorer Package: Four lithium batteries | 800-watt solar system | Black-out, frameless dual-pane windows | furnace-heated utility bays and secondary 12-volt tank heater | Added insulation, including enhanced cab curtain | Exclusive upgraded paint scheme

Chassis RAM 5500 SLT

Engine 6.7-liter I6 Cummins

GVWR 19,500 lbs

Exterior length 32′ 1″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 4″

Freshwater cap 78 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 45 gal/45 gal

MSRP (w/Xplorer Package) Starts at $216,640

www.dynamaxcorp.com

Leisure Travel Vans Wonder Rear Lounge

Deciding between a Murphy Bed, a lounge area with footrests, or even a cozy workstation? How about all of the above? The new Leisure Travel Vans Wonder Rear Lounge can convert to any of those configurations and is so much more. Up front, the large galley is equipped with residential features like a large Corian countertop and premium appliances; the split bath is located amidships. Also standard is a 2,000-watt pure sine wave inverter, and optional lithium batteries are available. MSRP: $130,000. www.leisurevans.com

High Marks

Go big or go home with these luxury motorhomes featuring elegant appointments that send them straight to the head of the class.

Newell Show Coach 1695

Much like the star quarterback or head cheerleader, Newell’s 2021 Show Coach appears to have it all. The quad slide, bath-and-a-half front-entry coach’s interior blends elements of neutral colors and materials with clean, contemporary lines. Everything here is top-of-the-line, from the Wolf induction cooktop to the GE Profile 120 microwave convection to the Fisher & Paykel dish drawer and refrigerator. Three LED TVs throughout the living space handle entertainment duties (a fourth is located in the bedroom/rear salon), while no less than four roof-mounted A/C units keep things comfortable inside. On the road capabilities are enhanced with electric steering assist, ZF active suspension and a steering tag axle.

Cram Session

Premium paint scheme with cut-and-buff paint finish and ceramic top coat | All-new Newell cockpit: Intrepid 2.0 Coach Management system with easy-view 15-inch touch-screen display monitors, 360-degree camera system and push-button start | Waterfall edge treatment on Cambria quartz galley countertop | Heated onyx tile flooring | Leather seating | Stackable washer/dryer

Chassis Newell Coach

Engine Cummins X15

GVWR 63,300 lbs

Exterior length 45′

Exterior height with A/C 13′ 3″

Freshwater cap 184 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 184 gal combined

Base MSRP $2,185,963

www.newellcoach.com

Foretravel Presidential Realm

When voting for class president, why not select the candidate with Presidential in their name? The Foretravel Presidential Realm FS6 LV1-P is a mouthful, which is indicative of how much luxury and livability is packed into the top-shelf coach. The décor and furnishings are all professionally designed, with Cambria countertops, custom laminate cabinetry and heated tile flooring. Everything in this bath-and-a-half configuration exudes luxury, highlighted by the master Luxury Villa Bath (twin vanities, residential shower and separate bath) in the rear. All this along with Spartan’s extensive list of chassis safety features. MSRP: $1,353,000. www.foretravel.com

Newmar Supreme Air

Many teachers have a strict “no electronics” policy while in class. Good thing the Newmar Supreme Aire 4575 ignores that rule. Technology abounds in the Super C with Rand McNally navigation, Bose components, a 360-degree HD camera system and premium XITE dash radio. And with raw strength from the powerful Freightliner M-2 112 chassis with Cummins X15 diesel, it’s hard to impose such rules, anyhow. Inside, the Supreme Aire offers plenty of sleeping accommodations, plus a gourmet galley with induction cooktop, microwave convection and residential refrigerator. A large double vanity allows mom and dad to primp together, and additions like a pantry and coat closet all lend to a residential feel. MSRP: $574,229. www.newmarcorp.com