Motorhome Tire Basics

It might be a little too early to be thinking about next summer’s travel plans, but, then again, maybe not. Especially when you’re planning a trip to one of those RV-bucket list destinations — Nova Scotia, Canada. Imagine it’s August, the hottest month of the summer; you’re traveling around the east coast of the U.S., enjoying all that the Northeast has to offer, until you can no longer bear the heat, humidity and the hordes of summer tourists. Where do you head next? For us, this was a no-brainer — Canada! Canada continues to be an amazing destination each and every summer while we are traveling by RV. Whether you are looking to escape the summer heat, trying to find incredible and diverse landscapes, or if you are looking for those incredible fall colors, eastern Canada has a little something for everyone.
Throughout our travels, we have consistently heard great things about eastern Canada, more specifically about Nova Scotia. During our quick research of things to do and sights to see in Nova Scotia, we quickly discovered a roadway that piqued our interest, called the Cabot Trail. The world-famous Cabot Trail is located on the northeastern portion of Nova Scotia, known as Cape Breton Island. The entire loop is about 185 miles, and that’s if you decide to solely stay on the trail. The trail loops around the Cape Breton Highlands National Park. If you stay on the trail, you could do the drive in one day, and it could be completed within eight hours (though that is not recommended as you will surpass all the best parts of Cape Breton Island). If you have a strict time limit, for planning, we suggest giving yourself at least three to six days to explore the island. There are small towns and sites all along the island off of the Cabot Trail that could extend your trip a fair bit.
This scenic loop boasts of one of the most beautiful drives in the world, and that claim did not fall short. The Cabot Trail whips and twists around the steep cliffsides overlooking the ocean during the majority of the drive. It is known to be a hot spot for whale watching and even puffin spotting by small boat tours. Cape Breton Island is quite diverse with winding, rugged coastlines, and inclines with lush mountain views that will make you question which coast you are on. If you are looking for an RV trip within a small range of driving miles, but packed with views around every turn, Cape Breton Island will be a dream for you!
Getting There
When driving your RV north from the states, there are a few different ways you can get to Cape Breton Island. You can either take the major highways through the provinces, from New Brunswick to Nova Scotia, you can take the longer scenic route in New Brunswick along the Bay of Fundy, or if you want to just skip the drive through New Brunswick entirely, you can hop on a ferry in Saint John, New Brunswick, to Digby, Nova Scotia. We chose to take the scenic route through New Brunswick, and would highly recommend this route. If you decide to take the scenic route, you will pass some incredible maritime towns, numerous lighthouses and tourist attractions, such as the St. Martins Sea Caves, Fundy National Park and Hopewell Rocks Park — these tourist attractions were highlights of our trip before we even reached our destination.
For an RVer, Cape Breton Island and the Cabot Trail are incredibly easy to travel to. We noticed during our drive that we were traveling among a plethora of other RVers, motorcyclists and campers. Most areas we visited seemed to be accessible by all sizes of recreational vehicles. Although, if you drive a larger RV, keep in mind that once you are on the Cabot Trail, the roads get steep and narrow quite quickly. If you are in a large Class A motorhome, it may be ideal to travel with a smaller car in tow to explore deeper into what Cape Breton Island has to offer.
The Cabot Trail is open year-round. However, Cape Breton Highlands National Park’s operating season is from May to mid-October, with full services in July and August. The national park is located in the northern loop of the Cabot Trail. If you have a parks pass you will be able to access various amenities offered by Parks Canada.
Depending on which route you choose, it can take between six to eight hours to drive from Saint Stephen port of entry from the U.S. to Cape Breton Island. You will leave mainland Nova Scotia on the Trans-Canada Highway (Hwy 104) which leads eastward over the Canso Causeway bridge onto the island. And from there, your Cape Breton Island adventures begin!
There’s enough to do and see on The Cabot Trail that you could explore for weeks. We had a little less than a week to spend exploring in this portion of Nova Scotia, so we tried to find areas congested with great food options, camping, multiple hiking trails, and of course great views never hurt. Spacing out our stopping points on the island helped us feel like we saw the most we could within a limited timeframe.
We decided to drive the loop around the island clockwise, so our first stop on the Cabot Trail was in the town of Chéticamp. Driving to Chéticamp from the Canso Causeway should take somewhere between an hour and a half to two hours depending on which route you take. Chéticamp is a fishing town on the west coast of the Cabot Trail. It is a quaint town scattered with coastal homes atop any and every hill with a view of the ocean. You will be able to find groceries, beaches to enjoy, trails to hike, and an RV park just a stone’s throw from the beach. Chéticamp was our very first taste of the amazing views that the Cabot Trail would reveal in the days to come.
If you are interested in getting away from the coastline on a hike, we recommend checking out the Gypsum Mine Lake trail. The lake is hidden about a mile into the woods, and it is a family-friendly (and dog-friendly) hike. This was such a fun way to start our morning in Chéticamp. It’s an easy hike, and is maintained by a local who is more than happy to chat with visitors and explain the history behind the old mine and now, recreational lake.
The next stop on our tour of the Cabot Trail, or off the trail for this stop, is a cove about two hours north of Chéticamp. Meat Cove was recommended to us by another traveler in passing, and became our favorite place to visit during our Cape Breton trip. It’s quite far off the beaten path of the Cabot Trail, but was worth the sidebar adventure. Tucked away in this cove is an incredibly small, but beautiful fishing village located on the northern tip of Cape Breton. Most of the drive to the cove is on a dirt road that weaves in and out of the tree-laced cliffside. This remote community is on the Gulf of St. Lawrence. There is not a whole lot to this area besides the local community (maybe 25-30 homes total), the beach, the Chowder Hut, a few trails, and the cliffside campground, but with the views you get in Meat Cove, you don’t need much else!
We decided to walk the road in and out of town to check out the trail not far from the beach, and to our delight we found an even smaller trail by the visitor center with a sign that read “boardwalk to the beach.” We had not yet made it down to the Meat Cove beach, so we took this enchantingly creaky wooden path to the beach, and were beaming with smiles by the end. Someone spent a grand amount of time building the “boardwalk to the beach,” and it made for a unique way to find the cove on foot. If the small parking lot at the beach is full, this would be a great alternative for accessing the beach.
Ingonish was where we camped last on the Cabot Trail. It’s located closest to the eastern entrance of the Highlands National Park. We found this location to be interesting because of how much there was to do in close proximity to the Cabot Trail. Ingonish was one of the first areas settled on Cape Breton Island. It’s more widely known for its famous Keltic Lodge, and the Cape Smokey Provincial Park. There is easy access to the national park, access to beautiful beaches, as well as freshwater streams and lakes, waterfalls and more. This is another fishing village, so if you are looking to splurge on fresh seafood, this would be an ideal spot to do so. The campgrounds around this area are nothing to write home about; expect camping to be similar to that within any national park — not as much luxury as a pricey RV resort. The majority of camping in this area is within the national park, so there are a few campgrounds in this area without amenities like electric and sewer at your campsite. If you need to use hookups and dump your tanks on the end of your trip on the Cabot Trail, then we recommend checking out Broad Cove Campground.]]>
While driving, I noticed an annoying clanking sound in my Thor Quantum Class C. I discovered the new-style pull-down shades were banging against the window frame. This same sound would occur whenever the windows were open and a breeze blowed in. After purchasing a swimming noodle (2¼-inch diameter), I cut it into 4-inch sections and then slit them so they could be slipped onto the ends of the shades. The fit between the valance and window eliminated the noisy, swinging shades. The noodles can be left in place without any effect on the operation of the shades.
Jim Mann | Watervliet, Michigan
Read more tips and tricks for making RV travel easier, safer and more pleasurable, submitted by MotorHome readers, based on real-life RV experiences.
]]>
I have a 2006 Winnebago Tour diesel pusher with a 360 CAT engine. Refueling this motorhome can take as long as 30 minutes, and normally I can’t even get it on the first catch of the fuel nozzle. I’ve tried fueling from both sides, leaving the opposite cap off and even putting the jacks down on the pump side, all with the same results. Whether I’m fueling at a truck pump or at a car pump, it doesn’t make any difference. I talked to Winnebago and all their service people had me check was to make sure the vent line isn’t kinked and is above the filler line, and that all looks good. I know that most RVs are slow-fueling, but this one is very frustrating because I have to manually hold the nozzle during fueling. Any suggestions would be appreciated.
Rick Roper | Rock Springs, Wyoming
Make sure that both filler and vent lines (not just the vent line) don’t have a low spot in them that may collect fuel and block flow. The flexible hose that connects the filler neck to the tank may have a kink in it, or some other obstruction. If you are unable to find the problem, Your local CAT dealer (Wyoming Machinery in Rock Springs, 307-362-6500) may be able to inspect and fix the fuel filler and vent lines, but you’ll likely be better off going to a Winnebago dealer that specializes in diesel pushers, and that is familiar with the coach.
We have a 2000 Itasca 29-foot Class C motorhome with an E-450 chassis and Ford engine. I used to tow a Ford Escort ZX2 behind it with no problems. Now I have a 2011 Chevy Equinox. I’ve put new tires on the car and motorhome, and both the motorhome and car have had a front-end alignment. It feels like the Equinox is forcing the motorhome to sway in the back. Do you have any suggestions to correct this without putting it on a trailer?
Dave Harmon | Canal Winchester, Ohio
GM has developed a revised flat-towing procedure for 2010 through 2017 Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles equipped with four-cylinder engines. GM developed the new procedures to eliminate the steering problems and wobble, which sometimes happen while flat towing behind a motorhome. A tech service bulletin (#17-NA-348) was distributed to GM dealers outlining the updated towing procedure. It states the wobble or instability may be caused by fuse 32 being removed from the instrument panel fuse block as outlined in the owner’s manual. With the revised procedure, instead of removing fuse 32, fuse 16 (note: fuse 15 only on 2010 models) in the engine compartment panel should be removed.
GM determined this fuse change should keep the electric power steering (on four-cylinder models) activated during flat towing. The removal of the #16 ABS fuse is to disable the active return feature of the electric power steering to allow the wheels to steer more freely during tight turns at low speed.
If you have never experienced the steering issues, continue to follow the original flat-towing procedure in the owner’s manual. If steering problems occur, switch to the revised procedure in the GM service bulletin. Do not mix procedures; follow either one or the other. Also, GM recommends that an auxiliary battery charging system (a charge line from the motorhome) be installed to keep the battery charged during towing because the electric power steering will be activated.
We own a 2007 Monaco Cayman diesel pusher. The Cayman has a Carefree of Colorado motorized retractable patio awning with a hard aluminum cover for the awning material. Recently we were at a Northern California RV park. The day was hot and there was hardly a slight breeze. To keep our rig cool we extended our patio awning to shade the right side of our motorhome. Everything seemed normal when the awning was extended. After about an hour we left the park in our towed car to do some grocery shopping. When we returned from shopping we found the awning on the ground.
Apparently the rear support arm simply fell off the coach, causing the “soft connect” to rip off the coach. The forward support arm stayed attached to the coach. The canopy roller stayed attached to the forward support arm and the rear support arm was lying on the ground. We disassembled all the parts and put them on the rack of our tow car for the trip home.
A close inspection of the awning parts showed that the rear support arm had been attached to the coach by four 1½-inch-long by 1⁄4-inch-diameter screws. The screws remained locked into the rear support arm when the arm fell off. Inspection of the holes in the coach wall revealed that the screws had only been drilled into the 1⁄4-inch-thick fiberglass exterior wall. There was no internal structural frame support for the drill screws.
Apparently the two top screws had worked loose over the years and simply pulled out of the wall, causing the whole mechanism to collapse. Thankfully the event happened when the coach was parked. I shudder to think of the catastrophe that would have occurred if this had happened on the freeway. Monaco made many Caymans. All these coaches are at risk for a similar and potentially disastrous failure. Note that the forward support arm attachment was inspected. The forward arm uses similar screws, but these screws are drilled into a structural frame member.
I called Carefree of Colorado to order a new awning canopy and a new soft connect, which is the extra heavy fabric that attaches the roller cover to the coach body. During our discussion I learned that if the soft connect tears and fails, then the awning arms will fall open. The soft connect is then exposed to the elements … sun, rain and wind from sitting or driving. The fabric should be inspected regularly and replaced if there is any indication of damage or deterioration. Additionally, safety pins or straps around the awning arms should be installed to prevent accidental deployment. I suggest that all RV owners with retractable awnings do a thorough inspection of their awnings. I regularly check my awnings. But, until this incident, I did not realize that the drill screws were tight against the support arm but were not held securely to the coach frame.
John Kaehms | Lafayette, California
Thanks for sharing what could have been an even more serious problem if it happened while you were driving. This should serve as a reminder that regular inspection of the awning and other components on the motorhome is always good practice.
We have a 2004 40-foot Itasca Horizon and the tires are 10-plus years old. The tread looks good, but stamped on the sidewall is “Regrooved,” and the sidewalls are starting to crack. Being relatively new to motorhomes, as well as a new reader to your magazine, I would like to know your viewpoint or recommendation on using retreaded/re-grooved tires on a motorhome. Money is a concern, but we want to replace the tires before something bad happens. What is your suggestion or recommendation for us to get the most for our buck: new, retreaded or re-grooved tires?
Jay Garwood | Sierra Vista, Arizona
First of all, the tires on the coach should be replaced ASAP. Unlike commercial vehicles, motorhome tires typically “time out” before they wear out. The rubber will crack and deteriorate until it becomes a hazard, likely to disintegrate (as in a blowout) while being driven. Where you live, the sun is very strong, and the heat and ozone there raise the hazard level considerably. So, even if the treads look good, these tires should be considered a safety concern.
See Related Stories:
Motorhome Tire Basics
Are Your Motorhome Tires Overloaded?
To be clear, not all tire manufacturers state a specific number of years for when the tires should be replaced due to age. However, six years is a generally accepted number, subject to tire-use conditions. Tires on motorhomes stored out of the sun and weather will generally last longer, with recommendations for these conditions going to 10 years. Tires should be replaced if cracks of more than 2⁄32-inch deep are present, or if steel or fabric body plies are visible, and those in service for five or six years should be inspected by an expert annually.
Retreaded tires are illegal to use on the steering axle, which should tell you something about their safety. Buying retreaded tires almost ensures that the tire carcasses will be older, which is not how you want to start out with a set of tires. I suspect that your tires have “Regroovable” etched into the sidewalls and not “Regrooved.” This means that the tread area is thick enough to allow new grooves to be cut into the tires. It’s an old practice typically done on commercial vehicle tires to keep the tread depth on old tires within legal limits and to get more miles out of them before replacement. However, it’s not recommended for motorhomes.
The bottom line: I recommend installing only quality new tires with recent manufacture dates. The date is stamped into the sidewall; the last four numbers after the “DOT” stamp indicate the week and year of manufacture. For example 0119 indicated the first week of 2019.
We have a 2001 Class A coach with the Ford V-10 engine. It has started a frightening habit. When it is raining, or the road is very wet (producing spray), the motorhome slows to a crawl and will not exceed about 30 mph. Do you have any suggestions on how to fix this?
Robert Veazey | via email
The engine air intake, which is located near the road surface, is ingesting water that is soaking the air-filter element. This severely reduces airflow through it, thus limiting engine power; this is a known problem with these models. I suggest you contact Banks Power for an aftermarket air inlet kit that solves the problem and can even increase power. The part number is 49190, and MSRP is $338.
Call 888-623-4373 or log on to www.bankspower.com/i-527-49190-ram-air-cold-air-intake-system-oiled-filter-for-use-with-1997-2005-ford-6-8l-class-a-motorhome.html
Ken Freund has been a contributor to MotorHome magazine since 1988, and has written Coach & Powertrain and its predecessor Powertrain Q & A for two decades. He’s been a camping and travel enthusiast since he was a child.
]]>
Full-time RV living is amazing in so many ways. However, there is no denying that you sacrifice a lot when you have limited space. We still remove stuff from the RV on a regular basis, and we definitely don’t rush purchases. We knew this going into it and like living simply. What do you use most in your RV? It’s easiest to look into your current daily routine and start wrapping your mind around what is important to you. We came up with a list of 10 things that we use on a regular basis that make life on the road much easier.
The first two items revolve around our favorite pastime. Cooking is big in our rig so we knew we were going to need a solid chance at a good meal to stay happy. Our cast-iron pan is our most used item in the kitchen. It is versatile in both what can be cooked in it, as well as heat sources that can be used with it. Plus it is said that the best steak can be made in cast iron. We also wanted another versatile tool in our kitchen and, after doing some research, landed on a Dutch oven. It can be used for simple tasks like boiling water, or the ability to bake bread, make enchiladas and so much more.
Power is a must for us. We have several devices that need to stay charged for work. So our next two items are geared toward keeping our stuff charged and ready for use. We purchased a Honda generator for our power when camping off the grid.
It is reliable, quiet and easy to use. While that is running to the outlets, we use one of them to charge our portable power source. There are several options out there depending on budget. They are useful to plug your phone in at night when you no longer want to run the generator. Ours is a Jackery and we like it because it will charge our laptop three times on its own.
When you are living outdoors, relaxation is important. We want to be able to sit in comfort and gaze off into the unknown. So don’t skimp on camping chairs. You can find cheap ones, but when you have one place you will be sitting, splurge a little. We wanted durable chairs that also stored well. We ended up going with a set of Colemans that we found. They have cellphone storage, a little pouch for snacks, and two large cup holders.
Nothing better than a good night’s sleep in our book. While living in our house we were constantly trying to find a mattress that we both liked. Luckily we have been a lot happier in our RV when it comes to that. We scored an RV mattress that fits perfectly and couldn’t be more pleased with it. It has a soft and a firm side. Our favorite feature, though, is the gel cooling. Since we chase summer around the country, this has been great to have. Similar to the camping chairs, I wouldn’t skimp in this area. Get what you need to have a solid night’s sleep. It makes those drive days less stressful.
One thing that we use more than we thought we would is our mini fan. We have one that was actually built to be a desk fan in an office setting. But it is super quiet and we forget it is on most of the time. Living in a small space, it is nice to keep the air circulating. The A/C works great in our RV, luckily, but it is loud and we don’t like running it all the time.
Ashley couldn’t make it through the day without her coffee, so we knew we wanted a great cup of joe in the mornings. It was tough to get rid of our Keurig but it was too bulky and used up a lot of energy. We ended up going a different route and are very pleased with our decision. We switched to a pour-over coffee approach. It is a little more time-consuming but makes a quality cup to get you going in the mornings. Our electric kettle is nice because there are different temperature settings for different types of drinks as well.
Not all of these products are fun to use but it would definitely be less fun without this next one. The RhinoFLEX RV waste kit is a must-have. Those trips to the dump station can be dreadful at times, but having this has made it more bearable. When hooked up at a site, it is flexible and easy to get things flowing properly. It also is an airtight seal, which you will be very grateful you have at some dump stations. It stores well in the bumper of most RVs and doesn’t feel flimsy.
The most discussed topic before hitting the road was internet. We needed to make sure that we had adequate service to get work done. There are a lot of fancy setups, but we wanted something simple and easy to install. We looked into our RV’s setup and it had an existing wire routed for cable hookup at campsites. After taking that out, it was easy to get a new wire in its place. We went with a highly recommended product that we have been stoked about since adding. Our weBoost has been worth every penny so far. It allows us to get at least one extra bar of service on our devices, but usually two or three extra bars. We have traveled all over the West Coast this summer and only went without internet once while deep in the mountains during a severe thunderstorm.
Start thinking about what you need and what your day to day is going to look like if you are planning on hitting the road. Take your time and make sure you are comfortable because it will make life on the road that much more enjoyable.
]]>
Central Washington’s Yakima County, home to the Yakama Nation (yes, two different spellings), rolls out an inviting canvas for motorhome travel, fulfilling interests from outdoor to urban and from restful to rip-roaring. The Native imprint on the land remains strong, with a sizable chunk of reservation land, pictographs, petroglyphs, contemporary art, powwows, an Indian Cultural Heritage museum and a popular casino. The same land that sustained the Yakamas for centuries wins the loyalty and admiration of modern travelers as well.
As the first people did, visitors travel between the Cascade Mountains and the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Rising 12,307 feet, Pahto (Mount Adams) earns its Native American name, meaning “standing high,” and was the provider of gifts to the Yakama people — clean water, edible plants and wildlife, plus the shelter and bounty of the canyons, forests and valley below.
The town of Yakima is urban central for the region and despite its northern location it boasts a remarkable growing belt, favorable for all kinds of cereal grains, vegetables, seeds, fruits and grapes. More than 100 wineries dot the Yakima Valley, with some of the wines winning recognition at competitive and recreational tastings.
Other enticements of town are the agricultural museums, arboretum and a fine network of recreation trails associated with its Yakima River location. Within the 65,000-square-foot Yakima Valley Museum operates an authentic art deco soda fountain.
The Old North Yakima National Historic District and Track 29 echo to the glory years of railroading and attract with bygone charm and shops, including those in authentic rail cars and a restored 1912 railroad depot. Food establishments feature local wines and locally grown products, as well as the spicy cuisine of Mexico. Farmers markets and stands allow cooks to add valley tastes to meals prepped in the motorhome galley.
A year-round calendar of events pumps celebration into the streets. The Yakima Sportsman State Park campground and private facilities offer overnight bases right in town.
Within about an hour’s drive of Yakima, side trips introduce the smaller towns of Ellensburg, Toppenish, Prosser and Othello and serve up opportunities for hiking, fishing, wildlife-viewing and sightseeing. Yakima is also an eastern gateway to Mount Rainier National Park. When traveling by the compass needle, views change dramatically and frequently.
An alternative to Interstate 82/U.S. Highway 97, the Yakima River Canyon Scenic Byway (State Route 821) offers an 18-mile-long picturesque river passage between Yakima and Ellensburg. The twisting high-cliff canyon prescribes slow travel; turnouts suggest leisurely views. Although you may encounter a trucker now and again, most haulers avoid the route, opting for the freeway. Twice each spring, the road is closed to traffic for a carefree family bike ride or marathon.
Each byway bend holds a new prospect. Midway, suitable Bureau of Land Management campgrounds suggest drawing out the stay and sitting out under a starry night. Blue-ribbon catch-and-release trout fishing and hiking are popular, as are relaxing and photo-taking.
A pedestrian suspension bridge over the river at Umtanum Creek Recreation Area launches a hike up the thin side canyon of Umtanum Creek, where bighorn sheep occupy the heights. A keen eye and binoculars or scope are required. Search for curved horns against the skyline. Peregrine falcon, deer, elk, mountain lion and rattlesnake also favor the wild realm.
At the northern end of the byway sits Ellensburg, a charming cowboy town in the heart of timothy hay country, which fashions its celebrations around quilts and rodeos. The town, home to Central Washington University, features some beautiful, old brick buildings, including the 1890 Davidson Building. The brick district traces to the town’s early bid to become the state capital.
Elsewhere, turn-back-the-clock establishments hark back to the 1950s, when road travel was king and diners were the call of the roadside. For cycling, the 250-mile-long John Wayne Pioneer Trail (a rail trail) strings past Ellensburg.
By driving Interstate 90 east from Ellensburg to Vantage on the Columbia River, you follow tales of geology and hydrology, passing from verdant to parched habitats, from green to dusky palettes. At Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park, logs of stone reveal the forest diversity of long ago: ginkgo, redwood, gum, sycamore, walnut, elm and fir. Petroglyphs rescued from the dam-raised Columbia River feature hunters, wildlife, and geometric and celestial forms.
Study the I-90 skyline for the silhouette sculpture “Grandfather Cuts Loose the Ponies.” Linked to Native American legend, the artwork can be seen from I-90 viewpoints, about 2 miles east of the Vantage Bridge over the Columbia River.
En route to or from Vantage, the pioneer era beckons at Olmstead Place State Park. This day-use park welcomes picnicking and strolls through the old farmstead with its barn, log cabin, farmhouse, historic tools and gardens. Old-time events may extend the acquaintance.
South on U.S. 97, in the middle of the Yakama Indian Nation, Toppenish is home to the Yakama Nation Cultural Heritage Center museum, one of the oldest Native American museums in the U.S. It is also home to the tribal casino, Yakama Nation RV Park and wall-to-wall murals.
Each June, at least one new mural joins the outdoor gallery. More than 75 — some up to 100 feet long — tilt heads. The art depicts the Old West, years 1850 to 1920, with everything from blanket-trading to hops-harvesting to roundups. Viewing is self-guided or by narrated horse-drawn wagon tour (for a fee). Shops peddle Western wear and art, and the Western theme continues with summer rodeos.
In the tradition of Native American oral history, the heritage center museum tells the Yakama story from their perspective (a voice that is not often heard in early historical accounts) and includes amazing artifacts, photographs, dioramas and exhibits. The story flows from presettlement through the reservation-Indian-agent era to today.
Powwows throughout the year bring together the Yakama people. In traditional regalia, they carry on the customs of family, community, music, dance, honor and generosity. Visitors are welcome at the parades, the powwows’ grand entries and drum and dance competitions, and the rodeos.
Elders and warriors hold places of honor in the grand entry. Beautiful beadwork, sacred eagle feathers and fringed leather garments passed down from generation to generation earn awe. Every little girl is a princess in her finery. Dances, both freestyle-and-whirling and methodical-and-slow-stepping, pair to the beat of the drums.
June marks Treaty Days, the annual celebration of the Treaty of 1855, which established a permanent homeland and secured tribal hunting and fishing rights. The parade takes place in Toppenish, while the powwow and rodeo take place in White Swan to the west.
A lonesome road southwest from White Swan leads to Fort Simcoe Historical State Park in a spring-fed oak grove. The military here had both peacekeeper and enforcement roles, which included preventing encroachment on reservation land. Visitors find a crisp white row of officers’ housing and plain wooden structures. Interpretive panels explain fort life.
The marsh-wetland and arid-shrub flat of Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge, southeast of Toppenish, attracts birders with waterfowl, swallows and songbirds, all of whose migrations are constantly swelling in ranks.
Southeast of Yakima off I-82, below Horse Heaven Hills, Prosser invites with wine and the annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally in late September, drawing up to 30 hot-air balloonists. Views from sky and ground are stunning, with the long rim of Horse Heaven Hills, golden slopes, verdant valley and glistening Yakima River. When you add in a rainbow-colored balloon, what’s not to love?
At tastings, developed (and developing) palates can weigh subtle differences in the Yakima Valley wines, as well as enjoy regional food pairings. For the less spirited, Chukar Cherries wins over guests with its signature dried fruit and other delicacies.
To the east sits Hanford Reach National Monument and Othello. Hanford Reach owes its start to atomic energy and the production of plutonium. Reactor B sits just outside the monument, which is largely a do-it-yourself, undeveloped or rustic-access wild land. It’s a place for white pelicans and golden eagles and for spectacular scenery: white bluffs, arid expanses and the free-flowing arc of the Columbia River. Fishing for salmon, steelhead, walleye, bass and sturgeon is popular here. Historically, this was an important Native American fishing ground.
Othello, off State Route 26 near Columbia National Wildlife Refuge, is birding central on the Washington scablands — an arid, rocky terrain shaped by ice age floods and interspersed with agricultural land and wetlands, great for birds. Sandhill cranes are celebrated each spring at the Sandhill Crane Festival. Look for the bird’s elegant extended-neck-and-feet profile at sunrise and sunset and listen for their chortling calls.
This direction holds the forested and alpine heights of the Cascade Mountains and two of its volcano peaks: Mount Adams and Mount Rainier. The former occupies the heart of the Yakama beliefs, with much of its eastern flank within reservation boundaries. While the mountain huckleberries belong to the Yakama people, they generously open their trails to hikers, permit required. Elsewhere, U.S. Forest Service lands offer access.
Mount Rainier National Park applauds the tallest volcano in the Cascade Range and is world-renown for outdoor recreation and sightseeing. Just getting there you have the beauty and attractions of the Naches and Tieton rivers and Wenatchee National Forest.
When next in Yakima, see where the compass takes you.
For More Information
Yakama Nation
509-865-5121, www.yakamanation-nsn.gov
Yakima Valley Tourism
800-221-0751, www.visityakima.com
Area RV Parks
Suntides RV Park & Golf Course
509-966-7883, www.suntidesgolf.com
Trailer Inns of Yakima
800-659-4784, www.trailerinnsrv.com
Wine Country RV Park
800-726-4969, www.winecountryrvpark.com
The RV slideout has revolutionized our expectations of living space and floorplan configurations. Today, the overwhelming majority of new motorhomes built are equipped with slideout rooms. Understanding how slideout mechanisms function and the required maintenance will greatly contribute to their longevity.
Slideouts come in all sizes, from extra-large and full-wall slides to small wardrobe slides. A few years back, one manufacturer of a popular higher-line Class A even designed a slide within a slide on some of its models. The open floorplans afforded by expanding rooms optimize the available space, so much so that many people choose to live full time in their motorhomes.
Living-room slides are probably the most common, followed by those in the bedroom. The mechanisms that move these rooms are varied, depending on the manufacturer; knowledge of your motorhome’s slideout operation and maintenance requirements will help you avoid malfunctions in the future.
Most slideouts should not be extended unless the motorhome is level; some systems even require that the leveling jacks be in the extended position before the slide can be operated. This is especially true of oversized and full-wall slides.
Optimal performance of all slideouts can greatly depend on battery condition; slides pull a lot of amperage and will not operate properly unless batteries are adequately charged. Generally, slideouts will not function unless battery voltage at the motor is at least 10.5 to 11 volts under load, depending on size and weight of the slide — and don’t count on power from the converter if the batteries are discharged to a point where they can’t handle the load. If the batteries are too low, starting the engine is necessary.
Prior to deploying a motorhome’s slideouts, it is imperative to visually inspect the immediate area to make sure that an item hasn’t fallen from a shelf or a table. Items that fall out of nearby cabinets can be crushed as the slide is extended, creating a very messy situation, especially if pressurized cans are punctured. Be sure to remove any travel latches or travel locks that may prevent the slide from fully extending before pushing the open button. Check the surrounding area of the campsite for any obstacles that may damage the exterior of the slide room — or tear the slide topper — during the extension. Better yet, make it a habit to have someone stand outside to visually confirm that the slideout is clear of obstructions while it is being extended. And don’t forget to look up; you never know when a tree can cause major damage. It’s important for you and your slide buddy to agree on signals that can be used to notify the person operating the slideout switch when to stop, if necessary. Some people knock on the side wall, while others use Family Radio Service two-way radios. This simple plan of action could be a trip — and a marriage — saver. While operating the slideouts, listen carefully; if you hear a strange noise or you’re not sure that the room is acting the way it should, stop immediately. Better to be safe than sorry.
The complex design of slideouts can invite many challenges as well as problems that can stump even the best service technicians. There are three basic types of electric slideouts: screw jack, rack-and-pinion and cable-driven. The mechanisms may differ in operation, but they are all driven by a 12-volt DC electric motor.
Electric slideout systems are the most prevalent by far. Components that can become problematic include the 12-volt DC motor, gearbox, bearings, pins, bolts or even a cable. These motors can overload, causing a tripped breaker or a blown fuse, which are the first things to check if the system simply does not function. It is not uncommon to have a heavy slideout room system with inadequate wire gauge, excess wire length or a bad connection. A pair of Bosch-style relays with the appropriate wiring can be installed in most systems to alleviate this problem.
Hydraulic slideout systems use a pump that drives rams (pistons) that move the slides in and out. These hydraulic systems are incredibly powerful and capable of moving even the largest of slideout rooms.
Hydraulic systems that are used in heavier slideouts can be set up to power multiple slides. While the power of this type of slide mechanism is unsurpassed, they are much more complex than other slide-mechanism types. The pump, valve assemblies, hoses, springs and of course a printed circuit (PC) board can fail at the most inopportune times. Fortunately, even these slideout mechanisms have some type of a bleeder valve for manual retraction, although some units will require pushing the room in manually if the mechanism fails. Depending on the size of the slideout room, this may require two or more people.
If the room fails to move and the pump is running, the first check is for hydraulic fluid level in the reservoir. This should be done with slides in, when the fluid is at the highest point. If the hydraulic pump does not function, check for blown fuses or tripped breakers. It’s a good idea to carry a small digital voltmeter or a 12-volt DC test light in your motorhome. This will allow you to check if there is voltage to the hydraulic pump, which is an important process in the event of a malfunction. Keep in mind that most hydraulic slideouts will not operate unless the parking brake is set.
Cable-driven slideout mechanisms, although not as common these days, can have their own set of problems. Electric motors used on cable-driven systems can suffer the same problems as motors used in other types of slideouts. Cables can stretch over a period of time and even become frayed or broken to the point where the slide room will not function. Pulleys can fail and of course, so can the electric motor gearbox.
When the cable is broken there are few options for manually retracting the slide. If you see a frayed cable or suspect that they are stretched out, plan to replace the cable before it breaks, as replacement is easier when the cable is still intact. Once the cable snaps, the slideout room is hard to manage.
While no one wants to experience a slideout mechanism malfunction, all owners should know the mechanics of the slideout rooms used in their coaches. It goes without saying that a motorhome with a slideout room stuck in the extended position is not movable. So learn how to retract the room manually, and if the retraction requires a specific tool, make sure it’s in your storage compartment at all times.
Since the manufacturers of the slideout mechanism have specific maintenance and inspection procedures, it’s critical to have the owner’s manual on hand. If the owner’s manual does not have these procedures, check the manufacturer’s website for service information.
Inspect all visible mounting points where the mechanism/hardware is attached to the slide room for integrity. Check the exterior bottom of the slideout room for any damage that may have been caused by rubbing against an object, such as a screw that may have come loose or even a bolt that backed out. It’s amazing how fast the damage can multiply. Have someone operate the slide while you check the exterior opening, making sure that the room structure remains square while opening and closing. Periodically listen to the electric motor or the hydraulic pump for any abnormal noises or variations in speed that may indicate a problem with the drive system or batteries.
Seals and gaskets are the keys to keeping the elements out of the motorhome. It’s a good idea to visually inspect these seals and gaskets every two or three outings. Start by examining the seals at the top of the slideout room. Carefully stand on a ladder or the roof of the motorhome and have another person extend the slideout as you examine where the seals come in contact with the top of the room.
Slide toppers can impair visual inspection of the top seal. Use a powerful flashlight to inspect as much of this seal as possible. Pay close attention to the corners where the seals overlap. Next, check the seals that run down the sides of the slideout, and don’t forget to inspect the seal beneath the slide room. Check all seal attachment points. Screws can back out without notice.
Eighty percent of rain leaks in slideouts originate with a breach in a seal. Every six months, use a high-quality rubber lubricant or seal conditioner and coat the inner and outer seals.
Manufacturers do not recommend silicone spray, and owners should never use products with petroleum distillates. Seals will deteriorate over a period of time, but with a little care and maintenance they will last for many years. Replacing seals is a big job — and it’s expensive.
Adjusting the slideout mechanism should be left in the hands of a professional. Attempting to make even a small adjustment on a slideout without the proper know-how can cause a major problem down the line — especially if the integrity of the alignment is compromised.
However, emergencies do arise from time to time. If you do need to make an emergency repair, keep these tips in mind:
Before making any adjustments, mark the original position in case a particular adjustment does not work as planned. Remember, when lifting one side of the room, the other side can lower. Keep a log of all changes; this will help the technician if repairs are necessary. Cable and pulley adjustments are very tricky and should only be attempted by a professional. Often, an adjustment may be as simple as returning a loose bolt to its original position. Before attempting any adjustments or manual operation, disconnect the battery(ies).
It’s hard to live without a slideout room these days, and it’s even harder if it fails to go in or out. Close monitoring and a prescribed service schedule will remove the angst — and serious inconvenience — of a potential malfunction.
Helpful websites when in need of parts
www.dyersonline.com
Electric motors and parts
www.factoryrvsurplus.com
Obsolete parts
www.pellandent.com
Seals and corner moldings
www.powergearus.com
Power gear mechanism parts
www.rvworkshop.com
Hydraulic cylinders/motors
www.uni-grip.com
Trims and seals
]]>
During the last 20 years, day-night shades have become the top choice of window coverings in RVs. The ability to conveniently block unwanted light in the mornings and/or allow in a gentle light throughout the daytime while still blocking some of the heat from harsh sunlight has made day-night shades practical — and they add an element of décor. Unlike the old miniblinds that rattle and shake, day-night shades are lightweight and quiet while driving down the road.
The problem with day-night shades is that at some point they stop working properly, become disoriented and appear unsightly on the windows. The thin cords, which are the heart of the operating system, are usually the first to go. Depending on the brand and how frequently the particular shade is used, you may notice that the cords loosen up and need a bit of TLC to perform optimally. When they break, the shade is rendered useless. Replacing the shades is one option, but it could be difficult finding a close match to the texture and color of the ones used in your motorhome.
Repairing A window shade may seem like a daunting task but with a little know-how, day-night shades can easily be brought back to life.
The good news is that by simply replacing the strings, you can keep your existing fabric and save a lot of money when compared to replacing the entire shade.
Maintenance and repairs can be as simple as adjusting the bottom cord retainers or replacing the strings that make it possible to raise and lower the shade. Start by inspecting the shade carefully on the front and back sides. Look for frayed or broken strings and any plastic grommets that may have broken and caused the strings to fray, which will prevent the shade from moving up or down. If the shade simply won’t stay put in the up position, a simple adjustment of the cord retainer will likely solve the problem.
To adjust the cord retainers, gently loosen the screw on the right side retainer while holding it firmly to prevent unwinding. Turn the cord retainer one-half turn and tighten the screw. Repeat on the left side, but for this one you’ll have to turn the cord retainer counterclockwise. Repeat the process until the shade stays in the proper position. Use caution to not overtighten the strings, as they will wear much more quickly if under increased tension for long periods of time. If the cord retainer comes loose and the string begins to unwind, simply rewind the string onto the cord retainer until snug, add one-half turn and set the screw. Repeat this process until the shade stays in the proper position and performs as designed.
It is very common for the screw that holds the cord retainer in position to become stripped, thus allowing the string to unwind. An effective way to solve this dilemma is to use a larger screw, but this is not always an option because of the small hole in the center of the cord retainer.
It’s also very common for the cord retainers to be installed into a thin piece of wood paneling. A convenient way to fix this problem is to remove the cord retainer and install a self-drilling E-Z Ancor drywall anchor into the wall. These drywall anchors are available in many different lengths and may contact the outer wall if you use one that’s too long, so be sure to measure the wall depth before installing. Once the drywall anchor is in place it’s a simple matter of reinstalling the cord retainer into the anchor that is now flush with the wall. If the wood is solid behind the wall, use a plastic expansion anchor rather than an E-Z Ancor.
If the cords are broken, the repair involves restringing, which is much easier than most people imagine. Once you determine the diameter and the color of the string that needs replacing, log on to www.fixmyblinds.com for materials. This company has everything you need to repair any type of blind or shade, as well as the tools to assist with the string-replacement process. The website provides a wealth of instructional videos and a detailed diagram to assist in the entire restringing process. The end result will look as though you have a new day-night shade.
Tools required:
Cordless driver, Phillips or square drive bit and extension, wire restring tool, flat screwdriver, rubber bands, scissors, tape measure, shade string and possibly new plastic grommets.
The process starts by removing the valance above the window. This step can often be more difficult than restringing the shade itself, because clearance to the brackets can often be restricted. After the valance is removed, the shade is dropped down all the way for full extension. It is important to measure the height as well as the width of the shade to determine the complete length of each string. Only two new strings are needed for most shades; some will need three or four. The string length will be 2.5 times the width plus the height; it’s best to add a few extra inches to each string to allow for any errors in calculations — it is easier to cut off excess string than start all over again.
Although this day-night cord replacement may seem complicated at first glance, rest assured that after completing just one new string replacement you will have the skill and the confidence to care for your day-night shades in the future. Figure on about 90 minutes to get the job done the first time, but the time to complete the process will get shorter with subsequent restringing projects. Here’s how the cord retainer repairs and restringing are done:]]>
The central Arizona region of the Sonoran Desert is a lush landscape full of exotic vegetation, unusual wildlife, colorful flowers and even a few rivers and lakes. Best of all, this natural beauty is very accessible, even for RVers staying within the city limits of Phoenix and Scottsdale. It is no wonder that snowbirds flock to Arizona every winter to escape the northern blizzards and enjoy the wonders of the desert.
Phoenix is the sixth largest city in America, and it sits on a massive, flat expanse of land that is dotted with ancient volcanic mountain peaks jutting up from the desert floor. Many of these hillsides have been set aside as recreation areas for the public, and there are huge hiking, biking and horseback-riding trail systems just a few miles in every direction from the heart of the city.
For decades, urban Phoenicians have taken to the outdoors at lunch and after work on the popular trails at South Mountain and Piestewa Peak in Phoenix, and on Camelback Mountain next door in Scottsdale. In recent years (even as recent as last year), the extensive Sonoran Desert Preserve and McDowell Sonoran Preserve trail systems in these cities have been enlarged with new trails.
Miraculously, it takes just a few steps on any trail for the chaos and clamor of the city to vanish behind. These trails are wonderful places to commune with cactus wrens, cottontail rabbits and the many species of cactus, especially the saguaro cactus that stand tall with their arms raised high as if they were being held up by a Wild West stagecoach robber.
For RVers staying in Phoenix or Scottsdale, these urban trails make for an ideal excursion, but the real treasures of the Sonoran Desert are but a short drive and just a few miles farther east of the metro area. On a recent trip, my husband, Mark, and I used Mesa, Arizona, as a home base for exploring the wild side of Arizona’s deserts, and we spent many a happy day discovering the gems of the Sonoran Desert that lay just beyond our RV site.
One of our favorite daytrips was a drive along the extraordinary Bush Highway, which runs between state routes 87 and 202 northeast of Phoenix. This stunningly scenic drive follows the pretty Salt River through some of the most eye-popping landscapes in central Arizona. Although this state isn’t known for having four real seasons, when autumn arrives in late November and December, the whole area erupts in vivid fall colors, and nowhere are they more vibrant than along the Salt River.
We stopped at the Blue Point Picnic Area and walked along a trail on the banks of the Salt River. Looking back across the water toward the mountains, the bushes and trees flashed brilliant gold and orange in the setting sun. High up on a rock precipice, a great blue heron stared down at us while a fisherman stood in the middle of the river casting his net. It was hard to believe we were just 30 miles, as the eagle flies, from the high-rise office buildings of downtown Phoenix.
As we hiked back to our rig, a winter storm began to brew, and the sky turned black. An eerie light from the glowing sun and dark sky filled the valley. On the northeast horizon in the distance, we could see that it was raining in torrents, and as the sun fell lower in the sky a huge rainbow appeared above the forest of saguaro cactus before us. We held our breath watching this magical scene unfold as the rainbow glowed brighter and brighter over the cactus.
A herd of a hundred or more wild horses calls this area east of Phoenix home, and they can often be seen at the various scenic overlooks along the Bush Highway. We were very lucky one afternoon to follow a trail from the Stewart Mountain scenic overlook and come across a mare and stallion grazing with a very young colt. The colt couldn’t have been more than a week old or so, and its spindly legs and knobby knees were adorable. The mare raised her head for a moment to give us a quick glance, but she wasn’t too concerned with our presence. These horses are popular, and they are used to being in the spotlight; we later met a production crew that was filming them for a special program on the Travel Channel.
A little farther east on the Bush Highway is an entirely different habitat, where the Salt River was dammed to form lovely Saguaro Lake. Here the arid desert gives way to a big lake whose waves lap lazily on the shore. There is a marina at one end of the lake, and on weekends the boating community is very active with lots of locals taking their small power and sailboats out for a spin.
Tourists can enjoy the water aboard the Desert Belle, a double-decker boat that gives guided tours down the long, skinny lake into the canyons where the desert hillsides rise up from the shore. Spotting a bald eagle soaring on the thermals was a high point on our excursion. Back at the marina restaurant, a tasty cheeseburger and a beer on the deck with a fantastic view of the lake made a perfect lunch stop. What an ideal place to take a selfie to send to friends back home who are shoveling snow!
For RVers who want to be immersed in the beauty of the Sonoran Desert, there are three outstanding public campgrounds with paved loops, sites big enough for large motorhomes and electric and water hookups: McDowell Mountain Regional Park, Usery Mountain Regional Park and Lost Dutchman State Park. Each has an RV dump station to empty the holding tanks at the end of your stay.
The beauty of staying in one of these parks is that there are great hiking trails and gorgeous Sonoran Desert scenery right outside your door. A hummingbird feeder will attract cute crimson-headed hummers within an hour, and a shallow dish of water on the ground will bring songbirds and small critters. These are all extremely popular spots for RVers in the winter months, and advanced reservations are highly recommended.
McDowell Mountain and Usery Mountain regional parks feature wonderful mountain-biking and hiking-trail systems, offering both easy and challenging loops for all skill and fitness levels. Our favorite hike was the Wind Cave Trail at Usery Mountain Regional Park. We followed the trail to the top of the mountain that flanks the park, and the views at the top were worth every huff and puff it took to get there. The little chipmunks at the summit were very cheeky, and few hikers could resist sharing a crumb from their sandwich or protein bar with these little guys. We hadn’t noticed before our hike that lichen covering all the sheer rock walls gave the cliffs a yellow tint, even from ground level; however, those amber rock walls soon became an easy landmark for us to spot as we drove around the area.
Lost Dutchman State Park is a perennial favorite among snowbirds, and the entire park is presided over by the majestic Superstition Mountains. During our stay, we could take in a fabulous view of the column-like cliffs right from our RV window. At dawn each morning we woke to the haunting cries of the Gambel’s quail, a wistful call that gives the desert an almost melancholy air. These small, pudgy birds wear a single black feather as a topknot on the top of their heads, and we got a kick out of watching their little feather headdresses bobbing around as they scampered across our site.
Located in Apache Junction, Lost Dutchman State Park marks the beginning of the incomparable Apache Trail (state Route 88), a scenic drive that goes through some of the most pristine and awe-inspiring Sonoran Desert terrain in the state. You’ll need to leave your motorhome at the campground and take your dinghy on this route. A significant portion of the byway is unpaved, though the first 20 miles of the Apache Trail is paved and winds between hills and valleys filled with saguaro, prickly pear and cholla cactus. After passing the vivid blue waters of Canyon Lake, you’ll encounter the little town of Tortilla Flat, population 6. There is a U.S. Forest Service campground here, open October through April, with water and sewer hookups and a dump station. Shortly after leaving town, the road turns to dirt for the next 20 miles and continues its weaving path through exquisite desert landscapes and passes a breathtaking viewpoint high up on a plateau.
This dirt road is not recommended for large RVs, as it is narrow and goes through many twists and turns. For intrepid drivers, the reward in the middle is a dramatic view of Apache Lake from high above, and the reward at the end is the engineering marvel of Roosevelt Dam. This dam, built in 1911, holds back the Salt River to create Roosevelt Lake. Where Saguaro Lake is long and skinny, Roosevelt Lake is broad and wide, and high up on its southern shore is Tonto National Monument, home to ancient Native American cliff dwellings that were built by the Salado people 600-800 years ago. At the end of Route 88, take a right on state Route 188 and drive for 3 miles to Tonto National Monument on the right.
There are two levels of cliff dwellings at Tonto National Monument, and the lower cliff dwellings are open for all to see. After climbing the steep path up to the ruins and ducking under the low doorways within the dwellings, we peered down at the valley below us and marveled at how these people managed to sustain life in such a high place. They must have been extremely fit! The upper cliff dwellings can only be viewed on a guided hike with a ranger on certain days and at certain times. We took the excellent $3 “Photo Tour” hike to see them. Panting by the time we got up there, we realized that if hauling water from the river hundreds of feet below to the lower cliff dwellings had been a challenge for those ancient people, getting water to the upper level must have been a gargantuan task!
From Tonto National Monument travelers have two options: Either return to Lost Dutchman State Park by retracing the route or continue on in a loop through Globe along Route 188 and U.S. Highway 60. If you choose to drive the loop, there is some attractive scenery along the way, but it’s nothing like the awe-inspiring sights you have already enjoyed on the Apache Trail. Besides, your shutter fingers have probably grown weary from taking so many photos.
If the word “desert” has always evoked images of camels and vast sand dunes for you, take your motorhome to the Sonoran Desert in central Arizona, and discover the color and vitality of this unique place!
GETTING THERE: Phoenix is located in south-central Arizona. It is accessible from the north via Interstate 17 and via Interstate 10 from all other directions. Phoenix is 150 miles from Flagstaff, 110 miles from Tucson and 300 miles from Las Vegas.
Eagle View RV Resort
480-789-5310, www.eagleviewrvresort.com
Lost Dutchman State Park
480-982-4485, https://azstateparks.itinio.com/lostdutchman
McDowell Mountain Regional Park
480-471-0173, www.maricopa.gov/parks/mcdowell
Tonto National Monument
928-467-2241, www.nps.gov/tont
Usery Mountain Regional Park
480-984-0032, www.maricopa.gov/parks/usery
]]>
When we first hit the road a few months shy of five years ago, we didn’t think we were your typical RVers. We were not married, we were not retired, and we certainly were not independently wealthy. What was typical, it seemed, was that we had started feeling slaves to our possessions, wanted to travel, and had grown sick of the daily grind and were searching for more out of life.
To compound things, we were five years into a struggling technology startup, paychecks were inconsistent and big changes to our lifestyle seemed far out of reach due to our lack of financial stability. We had decided that the business had serious potential and was on the brink of breaking through, but it needed time to stabilize. The conversations about downsizing started to be frequent and suddenly our four-bedroom dream house felt more like an anchor around our necks than a place we enjoyed calling home.
The daily grind of traffic in the New York metro area, not to mention the cost of living, had me daydreaming of a life “elsewhere” more than I cared to admit at the time. I had grown up traveling. My father was a travel agent during my early childhood and road trips had been a regular part of my life. My partner, Kala, had deep roots in our hometown and asking her to move seemed like a stretch with everything else up in the air. Was our relationship ready to take on the extra stress and burden of not only being away from our family but living in a 400-square-foot space?
I approached the conversation with Kala as a bit of a long shot. Our relationship had been tested with the business startup, but this was an entirely different level of pressure on our new relationship. It turns out what we both love about each other made the decision easy. Neither of us had been “glass half empty” types and moving into a small apartment felt like a step backward. What if we hit the road instead? “Let’s do it” came much faster than expected and planning had begun.
Fast-forward six months and the day had finally come. We crammed everything we felt we couldn’t live without into a 10-by-10 storage unit and piled everything else we needed into our newly purchased class A motorhome. Did we make it? Well, more on that later! Looking back on five amazing years on the road, here are our top tips for hitting the road with your partner.
Avoid Buying Twice, Consider Buying Used
As far as motorhomes go, we went big! After looking at over 150 motorhomes, we did what most don’t and went straight to a 45-foot Class A diesel-pusher motorhome. This wasn’t a weekend vacation; we were selling everything, and this was going to be our home and our office. We would be spending a lot of time in the RV and fellow RVers we spoke to made it very clear that “buying twice” was an incredibly expensive exercise. Rather than just looking at the price of the motorhome, we chose to look at the purchase from more angles. We wanted something that demonstrated solid build quality, low maintenance costs and was easy to resale.
One of the first things we did was look at units two to three years older than the unit we purchased to understand what type of depreciation hit we would be taking. We also joined owner forums to talk to other owners about their experience. The data made a class A diesel pusher the clear winner not only for build quality and reliability but overall low cost of ownership. Our intention was to buy used but we ended up actually buying new. This was based on the fact that we could not find a single used RV in the model that we were looking at for sale. It appeared owners didn’t want to sell them, another data point that told us we were heading in the right direction.
Managing Relationships in Close Quarters
Let’s talk about the biggest question that was lingering in the back of both of our minds when we decided to hit the road. Can a couple really live and work in an RV together and not only survive but enjoy and grow our relationship during this new chapter?
It is absolutely true that relationships in close quarters can be challenging. You rely on your partner more than ever, not only for relationship and emotional support, but for everything including basic things like parking your house! You are in this together and being on the same page before you go in makes things easier for sure. Convincing or persuading your significant other may be part of your strategy in hitting the road and that’s OK, but in the end, before you hit the road, they need to choose this lifestyle for themselves and be OK with that choice or you’ll be in for trouble down the road.
Also, in RVing, anyone will tell you that mistakes will happen. When they do, how you conduct yourself and your relationship can mean the difference between years on the road versus weeks. For us, we remind ourselves that placing blame isn’t important. Being right about who caused an issue never helps. Even more importantly, talking about “what started the fire while the house is burning” isn’t going to do anything but make things worse. Focus on resolving the issue as a team, then when things have calmed down and emotions are in check, talk about how you can do things better next time.
With some practiced listening and a lot of patience, we have actually come to see challenges as just part of this lifestyle and it has made our relationship stronger. We not only feel like we just enjoy each other’s company, but that we are a team that approaches and solves challenges together better than we ever did alone.
Remembering to Take It Slow – You’re on RV Time
Our first year of travel went by like a blur. We were so busy worrying about our next stop, our next campground reservation and our next move that we don’t remember most of the first year. Part of the problem is we looked at this like a vacation, not a lifestyle, and that meant we tried to pack our itineraries full of things to do like we were going to end up missing it all.
This isn’t a vacation, it’s a lifestyle, and after years of trial and error we’ve found that three to four weeks per location is right for those still looking to work full time from the road. If you don’t need to work, that can be condensed considerably to one to two weeks, but for those with work to do you usually only have weekends to explore so make sure you plan to have at least two to three weekends per stop. While in new locations talk to locals. Websites and trip planning articles are good, but nothing beats that local touch, so don’t be afraid to ask for advice on what isn’t talked about online. Taking it slow is most true on travel day as that is where mistakes happen. Take your time and don’t worry if you are late or won’t make it to your next destination in time; it’s best to just pull over and enjoy the fact that you now live in a house on wheels. It’s true what they say, home is where you park it.
Routines Can Be Lifesavers
It seems just when we think we have the hang of things, we let our guard down and things go wrong. When hitting the road, we had a relatively trouble-free first six months but that was because our guard was up. Then the issues started and the vast majority of them were due to operator error. When we look back, we now realize that each issue occurred when either we broke routine or switched who was doing what from our norm. This culminated in me attempting to park at an RV rally without Kala first exiting the vehicle to assist with directing. I’ve done this 500-plus times, what can go wrong right? Well, a short cement pole that was out of my line of sight thought better of my arrogance and took out a bay door on the side of the RV, which had survived without a scratch up until that point. What had gone wrong? First, I had rushed to arrive early when our routines had previously always capped daily drive limits to 500 miles or less. Second, I had not followed our parking process of always having a spotter and walking the perimeter before attempting to park. Thankfully that was the first and last time I ever made that mistake, but it was a valuable lesson that saving time doesn’t always mean taking shortcuts or breaking time-tested routines.
RVing – The Loneliest Social Lifestyle?
Kala did very little travel before we hit the road full time and her relationship with her family was — and still is — extremely important as it often is with Italian families. I, on the other hand, am from an Irish family and we tend to see each other for the holidays and that’s about it. Regardless of your family and friend dynamics, hitting the road will likely be a big adjustment.
One thing people don’t often realize until they hit the road is that with this lifestyle you are starting from square one each time you move, meeting new people and introducing yourself for the first time everywhere you go.
This transient lifestyle can sometimes feel lonely and we believe this is why RV rallies, meetups and other social gatherings have become even more popular in recent years. If you are a natural introvert there may be an adjustment period as forming long-term social bonds can take longer when you are moving around all the time. That said, it’s not impossible to overcome and we’ve actually found that the camaraderie of the lifestyle has made for lasting friendships among many that we met on the road and now consider our closest friends. In year five we now plan meetups with close friends all around the country, something we never could seem to get going back at home with friends. This can be harder with family, of course, as they are not on the road, making meetups harder. Technology has played a huge part in our ability to keep in touch with family and friends back home. We schedule regular FaceTime and phone calls with our loved ones and while difficult at first, soon it becomes just like any other relationship. While keeping in contact while remote is important, we find it’s always important to travel home for big events and holidays every year. It’s not only great to see the ones we love, but after a few weeks it reminds us why we left the hustle and bustle of the NYC metro area and hit the road in the first place. New on our agenda for this year is shared holiday vacation time with friends and family. Since we are always on the road somewhere new, we’ve invited loved ones to join us in mutually agreed vacation destinations where we stay in our RV and they can join in on the adventure!
Erik & Kala are full time RV’ers who have been on the road since early 2015. They love to live life to the fullest, traveling across the country blogging about their travels and experiences. Visit their blog to see their motorhome and travel adventures.
]]>